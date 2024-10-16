Key Takeaways As Thomas Tuchel starts a new era as England boss, changes are expected in high supply.

His tactical changes could benefit players like Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold continue to kick on.

Forgotten talents like Marcus Rashford and Conor Gallagher may thrive under Tuchel's guidance.

The announcement on Wednesday afternoon that Thomas Tuchel has been named Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager marks the beginning of a new era. The 51-year-old German’s appointment signals a shift in the FA's employment strategy, as he becomes the first from his country to take charge in the Wembley Stadium dugout.

More significantly, FA CEO Mark Bullingham and his team have also recognised the need to move away from the developmental, "patience is a virtue" coaching philosophy that defined Southgate and interim manager Lee Carsley’s tenures. Instead, they have chosen a proven winner. Tuchel, who has managed Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich, boasts an impressive record of winning trophies at every club, including a Champions League title just nine months into his time at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In just 100 games, Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to three cup finals. He also recorded a points-per-game average of 2.08. Only Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo, Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant and Guus Hiddink have managed a higher average.

Despite the urgency from the FA to move past the disappointment of two consecutive European Championship final defeats, Tuchel has expressed his desire to "build on" the foundation laid by his predecessor, acknowledging that there is much to be proud of in the Three Lions' recent history.

However, the 51-year-old will need to make some adjustments to the current setup if he is to maximise the potential of England's talented squad and finally bring football home for the first time in 60 years at the 2026 World Cup. With that in mind, below is an analysis of the eight players who stand to benefit most from his arrival.

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Typically, a player already excelling and consistently starting doesn’t need many additional benefits. However, during Euro 2024, Arsenal's record signing Declan Rice often appeared isolated in his attempts to control the midfield as England advanced to the final. This became a key talking point, with players like Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Gallagher all trying unsuccessfully to balance the midfield trio.

Rice, acting as the pivot, frequently found his midfield partners wandering too far forward. Under Tuchel’s 4-2-3-1 system, which he employed regularly at Chelsea, two midfielders are tasked with holding their positions. This setup could unlock the best in Rice, who thrives when paired with a similarly disciplined player alongside him.

Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid

When it comes to a disciplined midfield partner, few fit the bill better than Conor Gallagher. After initially slipping out of the spotlight at Chelsea this season before making a permanent move to Atletico Madrid, Gallagher could seamlessly return to England's starting lineup under Tuchel. His energy and box-to-box work rate make him an ideal fit for the 4-2-3-1 system mentioned earlier.

While Gallagher may not stand out with goals, assists, or a high-profile reputation, he is considered by many managers to be the ultimate system player. This was true under Sam Allardyce at West Brom, Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, and Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea. Winning major honours doesn’t always require big-name stars, and the 24-year-old’s return could be a key example of that, as he aims to rekindle his teacher's pet status.

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

Another player who has fallen out of favour at both Chelsea and with England is Ben Chilwell. At 27, he has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season and may need to seek a move in January to earn a recall. However, with the possibility of reuniting with Tuchel and the increasing concern over England’s left-back shortage, the German coach could be the one to restore Chilwell to his best.

Known for his infectious passion and personality, Tuchel could help his former student thrive under his guidance, with his knack for rejuvenating players who have drifted from their peak also coming in clutch. Tuchel’s preference for attacking wingbacks in either a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation makes Chilwell – who played 39 times under the German, scoring six goals and picking up four assists, and a Champions League trophy – a strong contender for a comeback.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

There are numerous theories surrounding Marcus Rashford’s inability to rediscover his goalscoring form. Some suggest that coaches aren’t pushing him hard enough, as his former mentor Benni McCarthy claimed, while others believe Manchester United has become a graveyard for talented players. At 26, Rashford seems no closer to regaining his best form.

Though Tuchel has never had the chance to coach Rashford, he hasn’t hesitated to publicly praise the United forward, expressing admiration for him during his time as PSG manager. Now that they have the opportunity to work together, Tuchel may have a few aces up his sleeve to help Rashford regain his former brilliance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

There's potentially nobody in the world that would have wanted Lee Carsley to be promoted to England manager on a permanent basis more than Trent Alexander-Arnold who, in the three wins the interim boss has navigated so far, has won a Man of the Match award in all of them. The Liverpool man has been at his very best over the last few months, and finally, his national team fans are being treated to the same magical show that his club fans experience on a weekly occurrence.

Nevertheless, under Tuchel, he will also be afforded the same freedom to roam, create, and score as he currently is under Carsley. The new German boss prides himself on fluidity, especially when it comes to attack. This ethos will sit nicely with Trent, as the right-back turned left-back turned midfielder continues to prove he's one of football's most naturally gifted players.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

It's crazy to think it took Cole Palmer scoring four goals in one half of Premier League football for England fans to realise just how big of a mistake Southgate made in selecting Phil Foden and others ahead of him. He is one of - if not the - best attackers in his home country right now, and there is little he does not have in his locker.

Well, Tuchel most certainly won't let his talent be wasted on the world stage any longer, that's for a fact. During his time at Chelsea, the 51-year-old loved deploying two attacking midfielders in his lineups, and that will mean Palmer is as good as nailed on to start alongside either Bellingham or Foden. With more combined goals and assists in 2024 than the likes of Mo Salah, Vinicius Junior, and Erling Haaland, this farce must end.

Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden just doesn't look the same without Pep Guardiola to lean on. This is the narrative of his England career so far, as last season's Premier League Player of the Season has struggled to get a single-goal involvement in his last 15 caps, a worrying run that extends as far back as over a year ago.

One of the most contentious debates over the summer was what Foden's best position is. By the final, almost everyone had agreed it was in a centralised attacking midfield role and, as such, Tuchel's preference to start two will help the young Englishman thrive for his country once and for all. Even if he fails in this, during his time at Bayern Munich, Tuchel frequently positioned Jamal Musiala on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Given the striking similarities in their playing styles, it seems like a seamless transition for the German coach to adapt Foden into a similar role, with some tweaking done to help him feel more comfortable out wide.

Levi Colwill

Chelsea

It remains to be seen whether it will be the ever-reliable Harry Maguire who continues to get picked alongside John Stones, but given selecting players based on reputation was very much a Southgate thing, then the likelihood is that Marc Guehi continues to kick on after an impressive Euro 2024. With Tuchel loving a three-at-the-back system, though, that still leaves room for one more defender.

Such is the cohesive nature of his old Chelsea system, Tuchel often prefers centre-backs who can break the lines and muck in with both defence and attack. A member of Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion team from a couple of seasons ago that qualified for the Europa League, Levi Colwill proved well-equipped at making advances forward, and often gets lauded for his line-breaking passes.

