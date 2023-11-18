Highlights The Ravens must find a way to replace the production of tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury.

Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will need to step up and deliver as the main options at the position.

The wide receiver group, including Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor, will also need to elevate their play to support Lamar Jackson and fill the void left by Andrews.

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season with a much-needed 34-20 victory over a desperate Cincinnati Bengals team that played the entire second half without star quarterback Joe Burrow. The win finally gave the Ravens a gasp of breathing room atop the AFC North, but came at a tremendous cost.

Not only did Odell Beckham Jr. leave the game with a shoulder injury and Lamar Jackson pick up an ankle injury, but three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews—the No. 1 option for Jackson in the Ravens passing attack—suffered what head coach John Harbaugh labeled a likely season-ending ankle injury on the first offensive drive of the game. It's worth noting that all three injuries came at the hands of Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson as well.

The possible need for the NFL to address rising hip drop tackle concerns is a conversation for another day, and it's not one that's likely to result in any legislative change considering how tough it already is for defenders. For now, the focus for Baltimore is finding a way to replace the consistent production Andrews provided. For the Ravens to live up to their vast potential and achieve their lofty goals, a number of players across multiple position groups will have to raise their level of play.

Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will have to step up

When Andrews missed time in 2022, Baltimore turned to then-rookie fourth round pick Isaiah Likely to step into the massive void at the position. The Ravens had a similar string of events unfold in their Week 8 Thursday Night Football meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Andrews departed the game in the first half with a shoulder injury.

He was held out of the remainder of that contest, and proceeded to miss the next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints as well. Baltimore then rested Andrews in Week 18, as they had already secured a playoff berth. Likely, who did not see greater than a 45 percent snap share in any game during which Andrews was fully healthy, recorded 70-plus yards or a touchdown in all three outings:

ISAIAH LIKELY AS NO. 1 TIGHT END SNAP SHARE (%) TARGETS RECEPTIONS YARDS TOUCHDOWNS WEEK 8 (at TAMPA BAY) 67 7 6 77 1 WEEK 9 (at NEW ORLEANS) 76 5 1 24 1 WEEK 18 (at CINCINNATI) 88 13 8 103 0

Fellow 2022 fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar did not see action until Week 17 of 2022 because of a sports hernia that required surgery in the preseason, but notched four catches for 49 yards in Week 18. His first reception of 2023 came in the win over the Bengals after Andrews had gone to the locker room.

Fullback Patrick Ricard has lined up as a de facto tight end quite frequently in 2023 as well, but his primary responsibility is creating lanes in the run game. He doesn't offer the same field-stretching ability Likely has put on display in previous action or Kolar demonstrated at Iowa State. If the Ravens are to ensure there is a true tight end threat for Jackson on passing downs, the onus falls on the second-year tandem to deliver.

Receiver room will need to produce more

The Ravens' offensive scheme underwent a massive shift in the offseason, as longtime NFL coordinator Greg Roman left Baltimore to "explore new challenges and opportunities." Harbaugh brought in former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who implemented the back-to-back NCAA champion Bulldogs attack.

While Roman was recognized as a rushing attack savant, his passing concepts were considered lacking. Monken was tasked with maintaining the prolific ground game that had become a staple of the Ravens offense while also expanding upon its passing attack to help Jackson blossom to even greater heights.

As alluded to, Monken's offensive personnel groupings and usage differ drastically from Roman's. In 2022 under Roman, the Ravens used 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end, 3 wide receivers) only 9.8 percent of the time on first half early downs (first and second downs), the lowest mark for an NFL offense in a decade, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

With Todd Monken, the 11 personnel usage on early downs through the team's preseason games was 64% (Sharp Football Analysis); through four weeks, the 11 personnel usage in total was 50.7 percent, as reported by Pittsburgh Steelers writer Matt Williamson ahead of their Week 5 clash.

This drastic change in system has meant fewer snaps and targets for the reserve tight ends, Likely and Kolar, throughout the 2023 season. Likely had not seen more than a 35 percent snap share in a game where Andrews was healthy in 2023, which was even lower than in 2022.

Meanwhile, the revamped receiving core—which got a necessary face lift because of the personnel usage change—is on the field more than ever. The early returns against Cincinnati were positive:

- Odell Beckham Jr. cracked 100 receiving yards for the first time since Super Bowl LVI

- Rashod Bateman snared his first touchdown catch since Week 2 of the 2022 campaign

- Zay Flowers continued demonstrating his shiftiness and big-play ability on a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown negated by a questionable holding penalty

- Nelson Agholor picked a batted ball out of the air and took it for a 37-yard score

The key, though, will be consistency. With Andrews out, these four receivers are the top four target earners for the Baltimore offense. Unit-wide drop issues, like the ones that plagued their Week 5 loss to the Steelers, will be even more difficult to overcome. The passes are going to come their way, they just need to catch them.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to do more with less

Lamar Jackson has been extremely efficient in the passing game in 2023. He has completed a career-high 69.5 percent of his passes (3.4 percent higher than his 2019 MVP year), picked up the most yards per pass attempt (8.1) of his career, and the second most air yards per attempt (8.1; trailing 2019's 8.9) of his career.

But without Andrews in the lineup, his play has been anything but MVP caliber: according to Statmuse, in three starts without Andrews, Jackson's passer rating is 88.8. He has thrown for only 409 yards (136.3 yards per game) in those affairs, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson spoke about his partner in crime after Andrews' injury on TNF:

We’ve been bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly. Whatever you want to call it. But that’s very tough because that’s my boy.

Those numbers aren't surprising. To a degree, any and every quarterback will struggle when their No. 1 option isn't available. It's also no secret that the Ravens' outside receiving threats in past seasons were not up to snuff, making Lamar's job that much harder. At the end of the day, though, the onus of any offense being successful resides with its signal caller.

Baltimore gave Jackson $52 million per year—an unintentional but fitting nod to Ray Lewis—because he is now the face of the franchise. As Ravens fans have seen each of the past two seasons, their fate rests on his shoulders. It's a fate he works tirelessly to burden; a fate he, unintentionally or not, declared to be his when he was selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The room for error is even smaller. Puzzling interceptions, like the ones he tossed late in the game against Pittsburgh in Week 5 and late in the first half versus Cleveland in Week 10, will only be more damaging. If the Ravens are to claim their third Super Bowl championship at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in early February 2024, Lamar Jackson will have to rise to the occasion and complete his self-proclaimed destiny.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

