Highlights Nine teams passed on Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, most of whom didn't get big productivity from the players they selected instead.

Myles Garrett and Christian McCaffrey are easily the two best players taken ahead of Mahomes in the '17 draft.

Mitchell Trubisky was the only other QB taken in the top 10 and fizzled out quickly with the Chicago Bears.

In his seven seasons in the NFL — six as a full-time starter — Patrick Mahomes has rewritten record books. He’s already hoisted three Lombardi Trophies, won three Super Bowl MVP trophies, won two regular-season MVP awards, and is already considered by many to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

But things weren’t always this way.

Entering the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes was an enigma coming out of Texas Tech, an exhilarating player with a plethora of unknowns. These types of prospects are polarizing ones. If the stars align, they can win championships and start NFL dynasties. But when they don’t, they can cost people their jobs.

2017 NFL Draft Top 10 Pick Player Position Team 1 Myles Garrett DE Cleveland Browns 2 Mitchell Trubisky QB Chicago Bears 3 Solomon Thomas DE San Francisco 49ers 4 Leonard Fournette RB Jacksonville Jaguars 5 Corey Davis WR Tennessee Titans 6 Jamal Adams S New York Jets 7 Mike Williams WR Los Angeles Chargers 8 Christian McCaffrey RB Carolina Panthers 9 John Ross WR Cincinnati Bengals 10 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs

Several teams, nine to be specific, deemed Mahomes not worth the risk and went in other directions with the earliest picks. But the Kansas City Chiefs clearly saw something and made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to jump up 17 spots to No. 10 to select Mahomes. And the rest is history.

All these years later, here's how the nine players taken ahead of Patrick Mahomes rank.

1 Myles Garrett

Garrett is one of the NFL's premier defensive players

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Of the franchises who missed out on Mahomes, the Cleveland Browns have the least to lament. For starters, no one seriously expected a quarterback to go at No. 1 overall, as the class wasn't loaded with great prospects.

Secondly, the Browns had so many holes on their roster that they would’ve been setting up Mahomes for failure. This isn’t to say the Browns wouldn’t take Mahomes first in a redraft, but since selecting him was never a legitimate possibility, it doesn’t sting as much.

Myles Garrett Career Stats and Accolades Tackles 305 Tackles For Loss 94 Sacks 88.5 Pro Bowls 5 All-Pro Teams 5

The player they did take at No. 1, Myles Garrett, has been among the best defensive players in the league for several years and has been the catalyst of Cleveland’s high-powered defense. Garrett’s incredible physical talent and the attention he garners from opposing offenses have made Cleveland’s defensive attack among the best in football.

In his seven years in Cleveland, Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has racked up 88.5 sacks and is a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection.

2 Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has returned to form in San Francisco

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Had it not been for injuries, Christian McCaffrey may very well have gotten the top spot on this list. Instead, he narrowly misses out on the honor and settles for the runner-up position.

It’s unfortunate that McCaffrey and Cam Newton’s primes never overlapped, as the duo could have made for one of the most unstoppable backfields in league history. Due to Newton’s declining play and lack of surrounding talent, McCaffrey was the heart and soul of the 2018 and 2019 Carolina Panthers.

Christian McCaffrey Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Yards 6,185 Rushing Touchdowns 52 Yards Per Carry 4.8 Receiving Yards 4,320 Receiving Touchdowns 29 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 3

This took a toll on his body and led to injury-ridden 2020 and 2021 seasons. McCaffrey was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers at the 2022 deadline and has since resolidified himself as the best running back in football, already accounting for 2,205 rushing yards, 1,028 receiving yards, and 31 total touchdowns in the Bay.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is a cerebral runner and also a surgical route runner as a receiver. He could thrive in any offense, but his game, paired with Kyle Shanahan’s scheme, has been the perfect marriage in San Francisco.

3 Jamal Adams

Adams was a force during his first few years

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams’ reputation throughout his career has mirrored a swinging pendulum. In his early years with the New York Jets, he made an impact, earning consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl and notching a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2018 and a First-Team selection in 2019.

The LSU alum added another Pro Bowl selection and another Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2020, his first season with the Seattle Seahawks.

But despite being a great athlete, Adams has struggled in coverage, which placed constraints on the defense. And in recent seasons, fans have been overly critical of him.

Jamal Adams Career Stats and Accolades Tackles 494 Tackles For Loss 50 Sacks 21.5 Interceptions/TD 4/1 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 3

Health hasn’t helped things either, as Adams has only played 10 games in the last two seasons. Seattle released Adams early in the 2024 offseason, and he remains unsigned.

In his prime, Adams was one of the most impactful defensive players in the league. Although he was listed as a safety, he played the game more like a linebacker, which more than made up for his lapses in coverage. That prime was short-lived, but the Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections shouldn’t be ignored.

4 Mike Williams

The often-injured Williams has been a quality pass catcher

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams entered the league with plenty of buzz. He was coming off of a championship run at Clemson, where he caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams' physicality and dominance at the catch point made him a physically imposing receiver that even NFL cornerbacks would struggle to defend.

Mike Williams Career Stats and Accolades Receiving Yards 4,806 Receiving Touchdowns 31 Yards Per Reception 15.6 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

Williams showed flashes of brilliance early on in his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and logged a whopping 20.4 yards per reception in 2019. The main problem with Williams has been health.

He's yet to play a full season, coming closest with 16 games in 2021, the first year the league played a 17-game schedule. But even when he's been on the field, lingering injuries have, at times, hindered his performance. The talent is clearly there, but with all the injuries Williams has endured, he may never fully show it.

Perhaps he can remain healthy as a member of the New York Jets roster.

5 Leonard Fournette

Fournette's postseason heroics move him up the list

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette had a respectable career but never did close to enough to justify his top-five selection. After posting 1,000-yard rushing seasons in two of his first three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he never topped 815 again.

Following his departure from the Jags, Fournette found success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played a crucial role in their Super Bowl run in 2020, recording 300 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards and scoring four total touchdowns in the Bucs' four postseason victories.

Leonard Fournette Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Yards 4,518 Rushing Touchdowns 34 Yards Per Carry 3.9 Receiving Yards 2,219 Receiving Touchdowns 7 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

Overall, however, Fournette’s career has been somewhat disappointing. Being taken four picks ahead of Christian McCaffrey doesn’t exactly help matters, either. He suited up for the Buffalo Bills in 2023 but has yet to find a home for the 2024 campaign.

6 Corey Davis

The recently unretired Davis may not be done yet

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Davis' NFL career has been rather forgettable. Taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, the Western Michigan wideout taken by the Tennessee Titans was supposed to be a franchise cornerstone.

Davis was fairly productive at times, posting a career-high 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2020. But given his draft spot, his performance left fans asking for more.

Corey Davis Career Stats and Accolades Receiving Yards 3,879 Receiving Touchdowns 17 Yards Per Reception 14.2 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

Davis joined the New York Jets in 2021, signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract, but abruptly retired after an injury-plagued 2022 season.

After sitting out the 2023 season, Davis unretired at the start of the 2024 NFL free agency period and was granted his release from the Jets, thus making him eligible to sign with another team, which hasn't yet happened. While Davis may have a couple of serviceable years left in the tank, his spot on this list is unlikely to change.

7 Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky's selection lives on in infamy

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, the Chicago Bears blew it in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While they were the only team bold enough to draft a quarterback inside the top five, it was the wrong one. The Bears were so enamored with North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky that they traded up just a single spot to ensure nobody else would take him. Had he gone on to be a true franchise quarterback, this would’ve mattered little today.

However, Trubisky never came close to being the quarterback the franchise had hoped.

Mitchell Trubisky Career Stats and Accolades Passing Yards 12,536 Passing Touchdowns 72 Interceptions 48 Pro Bowls 1 All-Pro Teams 0

Above all else, Trubisky exemplifies the league’s unhealthy obsession with prototypes. Although not as gifted as Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson, he conformed to the NFL’s preconceived notion of a starting quarterback.

He worked from within the pocket and came from a pro-style offense. But while Trubisky may have been the pro-style quarterback, he wasn’t a very good one outside of his one Pro Bowl season. The Bears' decision to prioritize fit and typicality over talent proved costly.

8 Solomon Thomas

Thomas is now a rotational player for the Jets

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the Browns, the San Francisco 49ers weren’t expected to take a quarterback in 2017. But unlike Cleveland, which drafted a likely Hall of Fame defensive end, the 49ers whiffed on their selection at No. 3.

Solomon Thomas was a compelling talent coming out of Stanford, thanks to his athleticism and size. And following his breakout 2016 season that earned him First-Team All-Pac 12 and Third-Team All-American honors, it appeared he was on an upward trajectory.

Solomon Thomas Career Stats and Accolades Tackles 186 Tackles For Loss 28 Sacks 15.0 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

But Thomas simply never found his role in the NFL.

Entering the draft, some scouts were concerned he didn’t have a true position. Thomas lacked the prototypical length of an edge but wasn’t big enough to play on the interior. By his third season, Thomas was nothing more than a rotational player.

The Niners declined to pick up his fifth-year option, and his final season in the Bay ended early when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Thomas then spent one year with the Las Vegas Raiders and has spent the last couple of years with the New York Jets.

9 John Ross

The speedster couldn't stay healthy in the NFL

Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NFL loves speed, and it’s easy to understand why. In a league filled with explosive athletes, speed and quickness are necessities. With that said, speed isn’t everything, especially when it comes at the expense of size and health.

Fans were aghast at John Ross’s record-breaking 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The speed showed up on tape, too. Ross was a burner who had the innate ability to make Division I athletes look slow during his days at Washington.

John Ross Career Stats and Accolades Receiving Yards 957 Receiving Touchdowns 11 Yards Per Reception 15.4 Pro Bowls 0 All-Pro Teams 0

In the NFL, though, speed alone doesn’t suffice. Ross’s 188-pound frame was a major impediment to his game, and he struggled to stay on the field due to various injuries.

Having only logged 37 career games, it’s difficult to say how good Ross could’ve been. But his career was unspectacular, and there’s no doubt the Cincinnati Bengals would like to have this one back.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.