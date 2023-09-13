Highlights Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel never won the Player of the Month despite his remarkable career, including winning the Premier League five times.

Legendary defender Gary Neville, known for his consistency, was never named Player of the Month despite his success with Manchester United.

Midfield maestro Xabi Alonso, despite his class and achievements, never won the award, possibly due to his best moments occurring outside of the Premier League with Liverpool.

Ultimately, football is about winning trophies as part of a team. But in a sport packed full of big egos, you can't tell me the individual awards don't matter to the players. After all, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have pushed their careers to extraordinary heights, no doubt partly motivated by going head-to-head in the race for the Ballon d'Or – winning 12 of the last 14 between them.

In English football, the Premier League is the biggest prize, but it's not a realistic target for every club and therefore every player. But in the 90s, an award was introduced that any individual could win throughout the course of a campaign. This accolade, of course, was the Player of the Month (PotM). The first winner was Tottenham Hotspur star Jürgen Klinsmann for his performances in August 1994, and since then the award has been handed out a further 265.

And yet, some hugely iconic footballers have been overlooked. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a best XI of players to never win the monthly prize.

Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel played 310 times in the Premier League all up, keeping 128 clean sheets across six seasons with Manchester United, plus one further campaign each at Aston Villa and then Manchester City. In that time, the Dane won the Premier League five times but this wasn't enough to see him named Player of the Month even once.

Incredibly, he remains the only goalkeeper keeper to have won the Premier League Player of the Season award, having done so in 1995/96 – and is also a Hall of Fame member. Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker are other more modern names to have not won the PotM award, while Mark Schwarzer and Paul Robinson have been handed the prize.

Gary Neville

Sticking with the Red Devils, at right-back we have another former Man Utd icon. Like Schmeichel, Neville enjoyed many fine years at Old Trafford, with his team winning the Premier League a mind-blowing 12 times while the Englishman was part of the squad – although he only featured in enough matches to be credited with eight of those successes.

He spent his entire career – from 1992 to 2011 – at the one club, making 400 PL appearances, keeping 148 clean sheets, winning 256 matches and losing just 57 times in that period. Whilst he might not be the flashiest player to have graced the league, very few defenders have been as consistent and the Englishman can perhaps be disappointed to have never been named as the PotM.

Sol Campbell

Before he completed his shock move to Arsenal in 2001, Campbell captained their North London rivals Tottenham for nine seasons. In that time, he didn't win Player of the Month – despite even being named in the PFA Team of the Year for 1998/99.

After his move to the Gunners, the English defender went on to win the division on two occasions under Arsene Wenger and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on a further two occasions. He is undoubtedly one of the competition's finest centre-backs, having also enjoyed spells with Portsmouth and Newcastle United.

Vincent Kompany

His thunderbolt against Leicester City in 2019 to help send Manchester City on their way to a league title is enough to make Kompany a club icon on its own. But of course, he did much more than that as he won the competition on four different occasions.

More than that, he was named the Player of the Season in 2011/1 – the first time that a City player has picked up the award – playing 31 times, keeping 15 clean sheets, and even netting three goals (including a derby day winner against Man United). And yet, somehow his name remains in this unwanted XI...

Vincent Kompany Premier League stats Games 265 Wins 187 Clean sheets 94 Tackles 549 League titles 4

Ashley Cole

The Englishman broke onto the scene at Arsenal whilst still only a teenager and won the Premier League twice before sealing a move to London rivals Chelsea in 2006. He went on to win another title with the Blues and left West London in 2014 having played 385 times in the competition, conceding only 185 goals, with 148 clean sheets and 240 wins to show for it.

Many fans would include Cole at the top of their list when it comes to ranking PL left-backs, which makes it all the more bewildering that he ends up here as another star to have never won the MotM accolade. In total, though, defenders have only ever been handed the award on 19 of the 265 opportunities to do so, showing just how hard it is to impress from a deeper position on the pitch.

Xabi Alonso

When you think of midfielders just oozing class, it's hard to look past Alonso. He spent five seasons at Anfield, pulling the strings alongside Steven Gerrard in the heart of the Liverpool midfield. And while his captain lifted the MotM trophy on six occasions (only Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero on seven have more wins), the Spanish star didn't receive the same recognition.

In fairness, Alonso's greatest moments while playing for the Reds occurred outside of the English top flight, as he won the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup the following year, so maybe that explains why he ended up here. Even so, with the quality he possessed, you'd be forgiven for assuming he would have won the award at least once.

Patrick Vieira

While English players dominate the list with 113 wins over the years, France are second with 17 French players to have been named as the Premier League PotM. With that in mind, it's all the more surprising that Vieira never made the cut – especially as he is one the his nation's greatest-ever footballing exports to British shores.

The all-conquering midfielder perfectly summed up the peak Arsene Wenger years at Highbury with his unique blend of grace, technical quality, aggression and power as he helped the Gunners win three titles, while also being named the Player of the Season in 2000/01. In 307 league outings, Vieira lost just 43 matches but still never won a Potm Award.

Patrick Vieira Premier League stats Games 307 Wins 186 Losses 43 League titles 3

Yaya Touré

In the 2013/14 season, Touré was simply incredible as he fired Manchester City to the title with 20 goals and 13 assists in 35 appearances – while also managing a 90 per cent passing accuracy from 2500 passes. And yet the PFA Player of the Year award went to Luis Suarez of second-placed Liverpool. That feels unjust in itself, but it's all the more baffling that the midfielder didn't at least win a single MotM award during that outstanding campaign – or in fact, across his entire time in England.

After all, he spent eight seasons with City, winning the league on three occasions while scoring 62 goals and providing 32 assists. And while 19 players from the Manchester club have won the award over the years, Touré somehow never got his hands on the accolade.

Kevin De Bruyne

As the only player on this list to still be playing, there is still time for De Bruyne to win the award. But considering his astonishing career in England so far, you can't help but feel that if he hasn't done enough to be named the PotM yet, he never will.

Having won the title five times, Player of the Season twice, and Goal of the Month twice, while also having more assists than anyone else in the division in three different campaigns, what more can he do? Considering how much he has achieved and how often attack-minded players have won the award, De Bruyne is arguably the biggest surprise to be named on this list. To put that in perspective, teammate Erling Haaland already has two MotMs to his name, despite having only been in England for one full season.

Didier Drogba

As Chelsea have discovered over the years, it's not easy to find a centre-forward in the Premier League who can lead the line with class and bang in the goals. In Drogba, however, they had one of the greats. The four-time league champion scored 104 foals in 254 league games for the Blues, while also providing much more than just that, including 55 assists.

His ability to find the back of the net landed him the Golden Boot on two different occasions and yet... Well, you know what I'm going to say next. With all due respect, it really is remarkable that forwards such as Teemu Pukki, Odion Ighalo, André Ayew, Charlie Austin, and Connor Wickham have won the MotM award but Drogba didn't.

Didier Drogba Chelsea (all competitions) Games 381 Goals 164 Assists 88 Trophies Premier League (4), FA Cup (4), Champions League (1), League Cup (3),

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez left Manchester City this summer to join Saudi football club Al-Ahli after nine exceptional seasons as a Premier League player. He won the competition five times but his most memorable triumph came with Leicester in 2015/16.

Interestingly enough, he won the Manchester City Player of the Month on seven different occasions during his five-year spell – in which he bagged 78 goals and 29 assists in all competitions – but was never handed the same award for the Premier League Player of the Month. An honorary mention also goes out to former Arsenal and Man Utd attacker Alexis Sánchez, another fine winger to somehow not win the award.

An XI of players to have never won Premier League Player of the Month