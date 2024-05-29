Highlights Ryan Dunn might just be the most Tom Thibodeau player in this draft.

Yves Missi might not be the most experienced, but his defensive potential is sky-high.

With the Knicks lacking a tertiary playmaker, Tyler Kolek could be a great fit.

The New York Knicks just had their best playoff run in over two decades. Despite having their roster gutted by the end of the run from repeated injuries, the Knicks were on the cusp of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

As Tom Thibodeau’s men regroup and aim for a healthier 2024-25 campaign, the front office will aim to strengthen the core through the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

The Knicks own two first round picks. The 24th (via the Mavs from the Kristaps Porziņģis trade) and the 25th overall pick, which is their own pick.

With their win-now mentality and Thibodeau’s reluctance to trust rookies, the Knicks could potentially package these picks into a trade. But if Leon Rose decides to draft an NBA-ready rookie or two, these are some players who would fit the Knicks' current project.

1 Ryan Dunn

What Dunn lacks in offense, he makes up with his defense.

Virginia wing Ryan Dunn is probably the best defender in this draft class. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 208 lbs, the sophomore has been hyped up as the next Herb Jones and rightly so.

Averaging a phenomenal 2.3 blocks per game along with 1.3 steals per game, Dunn seems like the prototype Thibodeau player.

Dunn is a pest both on and off the ball. With his 7-foot-1 wingspan, he is able to suffocate opponents with his contests while breaking down offenses by being a menace in the passing lanes. Combine that with his elite rim protection, and you have a generational defensive prospect on your hands.

Ryan Dunn - 2023-24 Defensive Stats SPG 1.3 STL% 3.1 BPG 2.3 BLK% 10.6 DBPM 5.64

On a team that already features OG Anunoby (all signs point to a reunion in free agency), adding Dunn to the equation makes it unfair on opposing wings.

His lack of offensive impact is a concern though. Dunn shot just 23 percent from three in his two years at Virginia on a measly 0.8 attempts per game. There is no doubt he needs to improve his shooting to stay in the league. But as of now, the Knicks have enough shooters to compensate for his deficiencies.

2 Yves Missi

An explosive big man with massive defensive upside.

Mitchell Robinson’s defense has been a huge factor in the Knicks' success under Tom Thibodeau. This includes his defensive masterclass against Joel Embiid in the first round of the playoffs. However, with his injuries piling up and Isaiah Hartenstein (just like Anunoby, a reunion looks likely) looking like a better starting option for the Knicks, they should be in the market for another big man.

In comes Baylor freshman Yves Missi, who is a freak athlete and a defensive juggernaut in the making.

With how unpredictable this draft seems to be, Missi could end up being selected right after the lottery picks. But if he falls to the 24th or the 25th pick, the Knicks should be all over him.

Yves Missi - 2023-24 season Stats PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 BPG 1.5

Averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, Missi was named on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team despite playing just 23 minutes per game.

The seven-footer boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan, which is vital for his impressive rim protection. But the most fascinating aspect of his defensive prowess is his foot speed. He is able to keep up with smaller players on pick and rolls before inevitably swatting away any weak attempts.

The 20-year-old is a raw prospect, having played organized basketball for only three years. While that seems contradictory to what the Knicks might be looking for, his defensive potential could be a major draw.

3 Tyler Kolek

The best floor general in college last year who could fill a massive void.

Following Julius Randle’s injury, the onus of playmaking fell completely into Jalen Brunson’s hands during the 2024 NBA playoffs. And while he did an excellent job, the burnout was visible at times. Play after play, Brunson was forced to create on a team that lacked clear table setters.

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek could fill this void for the Knicks.

The 6-foot-3 point guard has been one of the best playmakers in the NCAA for the last two seasons, averaging 7.6 assists per game. He’s a leader on the court, who is ready to make an instant impact on any team in the league.

Tyler Kolek - 2023-24 season Stats PPG 15.3 APG 7.7 AST/TO 2.74 FG% 49.6 3PT% 38.8

His vision, IQ, and scrappiness have earned him comparisons to TJ McConnell, but Kolek’s impressive shooting (39 percent from three in his last two seasons) means that he has the potential to be even better.

There might be doubts if the Knicks would want another small guard. They shipped out Immanuel Quickley last season because of similar concerns and already have Miles McBride in the rotation. But the Knicks lack someone with the skill set Kolek boasts, so it could be a fruitful union for both sides.

4 Kel'el Ware

After betting on himself and choosing to stay in college for an extra season, Indiana sophomore Kel'el Ware could find himself on the Knicks next season.

Following the impressive season that Isaiah Hartenstein had, the Knicks might be forced to choose between him and Mitchell Robinson. With Jericho Sims not impressing, the long-term backup center role has opened up and Ware could slide right in.

Kel'el Ware - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 58.6 3PT% 42.5

Part of the Second-Team All-Big Ten (Media) this season, Ware is an NBA-ready prospect who has the potential to be a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

Ware’s elite athleticism and smooth touch near the rim make him a lob threat every night. Albeit in small amounts, he has also shown an ability to sink threes, averaging 42 percent on 1.3 attempts per game last season.

The 20-year-old boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan, which helped him average 1.9 blocks per game and pick up a Big 10 All-Defensive Team nod as well.

While Ware’s motor has often been questioned, he has shown improvement over his sophomore season and could only get better in a classic Thibs setup.