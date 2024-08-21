Highlights A host of big names have been included in those to avoid in Fantasy Premier League

Last season's PFA Player of the Year, Phil Foden, included

Watch out for Dan Burn, Matt Turner and Jarrad Branthwaite due to various factors and opt for better alternatives.

When it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), most of the discussion revolves around asking your friends who they're transferring in or seeking advice on how to use those free transfers of yours. The focus is often on identifying valuable assets to bring into your squad, but there's another side to the coin that doesn't get enough attention - players you should outright avoid. Just because a player is performing well on the pitch doesn’t automatically make them a reliable FPL asset.

The best FPL managers dig deeper into the underlying stats to determine if a player can consistently deliver goals or rack up assists. They also consider factors like injury history, fixture difficulty, and competition for places. A high-profile name or a single strong performance doesn’t always translate to sustained success in fantasy terms. Spotting potential flops before they drag down your team’s performance is crucial for a winning team.

With that in mind, here are eight players you should steer clear of as you head into the first few gameweeks of the season.

Player Club FPL Value Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United £5.5m Phil Foden Manchester City £9.5m Dan Burn Newcastle United £4.5m Matt Turner Nottingham Forest £4.0m Alisson Liverpool £5.5m Jean-Phillipe Mateta Crystal Palace £7.5m Darwin Núñez Liverpool £7.5m Jarrad Branthwaite Everton £5.0m

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

One common mistake that inexperienced FPL managers make is rushing to bring in a young star who had a breakthrough season in the Premier League; after all, if they shone last year, they must be a points magnet, right? Unfortunately, that’s often not the case.

Currently, over six per cent of managers have Kobbie Mainoo in their squad - a number that was close to 10% earlier this week. However, the attacking returns just aren’t there for players in Mainoo’s position. The Manchester United midfielder only managed three goals throughout the entirity of last season.

This issue isn’t unique to Mainoo; it applies to similar options like Rodri and Declan Rice, who also offer limited attacking output. There are better alternatives available for the same price. If you’ve got Mainoo in your team, consider swapping him out for players like Emile Smith Rowe and Anthony Elanga, who offer more potential for returns.

Player xG per 90 xA per 90 Kobbie Mainoo 0.14 0.05 Emile Smith Rowe 0.51 0.11 Anthony Elanga 0.24 0.15

Phil Foden

Manchester City

After finishing last season as the second-highest FPL points scorer, it might come as a surprise to see Phil Foden on this list. However, his late return to Manchester City following the Euros final means Pep Guardiola is likely to ease him back into the squad gradually.

With the new Champions League format, City’s schedule is even more congested than last year. There’s nothing worse than investing in a premium player for Gameweek 1 only to see them benched. At £9.5m, Foden’s price tag is steep, and the risk isn’t worth it when those funds could be better utilised elsewhere.

Foden has logged zero minutes in pre-season, and Guardiola has already confirmed that he, along with Rodri and Kyle Walker, will be slowly reintegrated into the team. Guardiola said:

“[Foden] will be late. Not against Manchester United [in the Community Shield]. Against Chelsea, against Ipswich [he will be reintroduced]."

Dan Burn

Newcastle United

Dan Burn is currently in nearly one in five FPL teams ahead of Newcastle’s opening fixture against Southampton, a game that seems like a prime opportunity for the Magpies to secure a clean sheet.

However, there are concerns about Burn’s reliability as an FPL asset. The competition for spots in Newcastle’s backline is fierce, with players like Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento pushing for starting roles. Burn's position isn’t as secure as it might seem.

Even with injuries to Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles, Burn faces additional competition, potentially having to battle Lloyd Kelly for a place at centre back. At £4.5m, it might be wiser to opt for a defender who’s more likely to play regularly and also offers a greater chance of attacking returns.

Alternatives to Dan Burn (£4.5m):

Player Club Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) Everton Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) Crystal Palace Antonee Robinson (£4.5m) Fulham Valentin Barco (£4.0m) Brighton

Matt Turner

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s most-owned FPL asset, Matt Turner, might seem like a harmless pick as a £4.0m goalkeeper to stash on your bench, assuming he won’t see any game time. However, this choice could backfire as the season progresses.

The real issue isn’t just Turner’s projected lack of minutes - it’s his high ownership. Currently, 21% of FPL managers have him in their squads, which could spell trouble.

With such high numbers, Turner’s price is likely to drop after each gameweek due to his lack of points. This will force managers into a scramble to replace him to prevent a loss in team value. If you want to avoid losing money early on, Turner is not the goalkeeper to have in your squad for Gameweek 1.

Alisson

Liverpool

From one shot-stopper to another, and from one extreme to the other, Alisson stands out as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. However, his elite status comes with a hefty FPL price tag of £5.5m, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the game.

Given the uncertainty around clean sheets, many top FPL managers prefer to save £1m by opting for a £4.5m goalkeeper and use the extra funds to strengthen other areas of their squad. Last season, Alisson managed only eight clean sheets, which was just one more than the £4.5m options like Neto and Mark Flekken.

Finishing as the 11th highest-scoring goalkeeper last campaign, his price doesn’t justify the value in FPL terms. If you're among the 10% of managers with Alisson, consider switching to a more budget-friendly option to upgrade other positions on your team.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Crystal Palace

As last season drew to a close, it seemed almost inevitable that Jean-Philippe Mateta would score in each gameweek. The striker finished the campaign with 16 goals in 25 starts, so why should we avoid a player in such impressive form?

Mateta also shone on the international stage, earning a spot in France’s Olympic squad for Paris 2024. His team reached the final, where they lost in extra time to Spain, and he continued his goal-scoring streak with five goals in six matches.

However, Mateta only rejoined Oliver Glasner and his teammates on Thursday, and there is uncertainty about whether he will start or need additional rest. At £7.5m, it might be wise to invest your money elsewhere until his situation becomes clearer.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool

The takeaway here is to be cautious with £7.5m strikers, and Darwin Nunez is another player in this category (though Dominic Solanke does offer good value). FPL managers have faced frustration with Núñez, particularly over the past year.

His inconsistent performances and lack of a secure starting position led many to lose confidence in him towards the end of the last campaign. While it’s uncertain if this season will bring any change, the arrival of a new manager suggests that it might be wise for FPL managers to take a wait-and-see approach in the early weeks.

With competition from Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah, Nunez’s spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed. The risk of investing in him isn’t worth it when you can spend your money on guaranteed starters who offer a similar or greater goal threat.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, who was among the top five highest-scoring defenders last season, has seen his price rise to £5.0m. This increase has resulted in both of Everton’s centre backs now being priced the same.

The Englishman, despite his high scoring last season, offers minimal attacking output, with an average of 0.05 xG and 0.04 xA per 90 minutes. Given the same fixtures, Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, who plays as a full-back, is priced lower and has a better chance of providing returns.

Additionally, Branthwaite is entering the season with a groin injury, which leaves his return date uncertain. If you’re set on adding an Everton defender to your team, it might be wiser to opt for Mykolenko instead of the typically reliable Branthwaite.