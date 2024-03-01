Highlights Gabriel Jesus is among a handful of current players to have never lost a Premier League game after scoring.

The Brazilian is joined on this list by another current Arsenal teammate.

Five players have scored over 50 goals and yet still make the list.

Getting on the scoresheet is, arguably, one of the hardest tasks in the beautiful game – particularly in the toughest of leagues: the Premier League. That could be down to the pressure riding on the shoulders of young and inexperienced strikers or the ageing legs of those who are more seasoned.

By logic, the art of goalscoring is crucial. Often the difference between a gut-wrenching draw or an enthralling victory, some players have become well-accustomed to their strikes bulging the back of the net. Even better, there are a handful of players – both past and present – who have lost a grand total of zero Premier League matches when scoring a goal, with one current ace on an unbeaten run of 60 games while notching.

And every team needs a lucky charm, don’t they? As such, GIVEMESPORT are to provide the top 10 players who have never lost a game in the Premier League on occasions where they notched a goal. A quick caveat: the likes of Georginio Winjaldum, Marcos Alonso and Seamus Coleman qualify – but don’t quite make the grade thanks to inferior win rates.

Premier League players who have never lost a game while scoring Player Premier League goals Games scored in Record when scoring Gabriel Jesus 73 60 55 wins, five draws James Milner 55 54 43 wins, 11 draws Darius Vassell 52 46 36 wins, 10 draws Diogo Jota 56 45 38 wins, seven draws Erling Haaland 55 34 29 wins, five draws Salomon Kalou 36 32 29 wins, three draws Gabriel Martinelli 31 28 24 wins, four draws Oyvind Leonhardsen 30 28 21 wins, seven draws Pedro 29 27 26 wins, one draw Antonio Valencia 23 23 22 wins, one draw

1 Gabriel Jesus

60 games, 73 goals

Going 60 games without losing when scoring is sublime. Gabriel Jesus has done just that and, as such, is the owner of this intricate record. The fact that the Brazilian’s flawless 60-game streak has come for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City automatically gives him a distinct advantage.

His goals aside, both Premier League outfits are seldom on the receiving end of a loss. But let’s not shy away from the fact that he has a 91.8% win rate in games that he’s scored in – which, in itself, is remarkable. Not known as a typical goal threat – especially compared to the top six’s strikers – Jesus’ record could be at risk with Erling Haaland hot on his tail.

2 James Milner

54 games, 55 goals

Having become one of the players to have played for the most Premier League clubs over his illustrious career, James Milner also has his podium spot for this record (as things stand) to add to his success-laden CV. With over 634 (and counting) appearances in England’s top division, he has had the pleasure of winning honours with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

From his 55 strikes, Milner has won 43 games and drawn 11 of the games he's scored in, which is an impressive tally that could increase at Brighton & Hove Albion. Showing no signs of tiring, aged 38, there is every chance that the 61-cap England international could usurp the aforementioned Jesus.

Related 12 players with the most Premier League appearances ever The Premier League has seen a host of classy talents come and go over the years, nevertheless, some have stayed much longer than others.

3 Darius Vassell

46 games, 52 goals

For Manchester City and Aston Villa, the hard-to-forget Darius Vassell found the back of the net on 52 different occasions in 265 top-tier outings. His goals, however, came in 46 games – and you guessed it, he was never on the losing side (36 wins and ten draws).

Remembered fondly by both fanbases, Vassell was their lucky charm for the best part of the noughties. Interestingly, while earning his corn for Leicester City in the Championship, Vassell lost (while scoring) against Nottingham Forest – but, his place on this list is guaranteed thanks to the fixture not being in the top tier.

4 Diogo Jota

45 games, 56 goals

Much like Jesus, Diogo Jota has the beauty of playing for a top club – this time, Liverpool – on his side – a team who lose once in a blue moon. When the Portuguese notches, however, their record is exemplary. Jota’s record of 45 games scored in without facing a loss – winning 37 and drawing the other eight - is only inferior to three other players – but the 27-year-old has plenty of years left on the clock.

Even during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota has forever been recognised as a good omen, with his prolific nature being a welcome sight at whichever club boasts his services. In fact, he’s already surpassed last campaign’s goal haul (seven) with nine – further adding to his status as the Reds’ good-luck piece.

5 Erling Haaland

34 games, 55 goals

If you needed a reminder of what an obscene talent the Norwegian was, here it is. In just his second season in England’s top tier, Haaland – one of the fastest footballers in the world – has not lost a game while in and amongst the goals for his current employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has scored against all 21 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, completing the set against Brentford in February 2024.

He truly has that innate knack for goalscoring. The Manchester City bagsman has scored a total of 55 goals in a record 34 matches while not losing, and he’s destined to climb this list at an ungodly rate with his shooting boots showing no signs of rust. Given their domestic presence and aspirations, too, Manchester City also have no reason to slow proceedings down.

Related 15 best footballers in the world in 2024 Who is the best player in the world right now? We look at the ten players who've shone brightest over the last 12 months.

6 Salomon Kalou

32 games, 36 goals

Another talisman blessed to ply his trade during some of his side’s glory days is Salomon Kalou, a striker who scored in 32 domestic outings without losing. The 38-year-old, who is still surprisingly in his playing days, managed to win 29 of the 32 games he won, enduring a trio of draws in the other fixtures.

Snared from Feyenoord by former Blues chief Jose Mourinho, the seasoned Ivory Coast international only managed to hit a double-figure tally of league goals in one season (2010-11). The importance of his goals, however, cannot be understated.

7 Gabriel Martinelli

28 games, 31 goals

Perfectly poised to climb up the list in due course, thanks to his youthful aura and the high-flying nature of Arsenal at the moment, Gabriel Martinelli – one of the best wide men currently in the top flight – remains unbeaten when scoring.

The Brazilian is often overshadowed by the brilliant Bukayo Saka, though there’s no room for the latter on this list. Perhaps not as ruthless as he’d ideally like to be, the 22-year-old still enjoys a flawless record when getting on the scoresheet – 24 wins and four draws to be exact. Still, he does produce a relative glut of goals, totalling 31 domestically – and with his career in the ascendancy, watch this space.

8 Oyvind Leonhardsen

28 games, 30 goals

Oyvind Leonhardsen, who called time on his career in 2008, managed to play for an array of clubs in the Premier League including – but not exclusive to - Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in a career in England that stretched over nine years.

Not strictly a centre forward, the attacking midfielder from Norway, contributed to goals on a less-than-regular basis, striking 30 goals in 186 Premier League appearances (netting in 28 of those matches). Across that sequence, the 86-cap international – like the others on this list – never lost a game and, instead, boasted a win rate of 75% with 21 wins and seven draws.

Related 20 incredible Premier League records that will probably never be broken Records are meant to be broken, but these 20 will be very difficult to top in the Premier League.

9 Pedro

27 games, 29 goals

Best known for his stint in Spain with Barcelona, Pedro’s five years at Stamford Bridge are often put in the back of the memory. In that time frame, the Spaniard chalked up 29 domestic goals in 27 different matches, all while never losing a game. Impressive, right?

He became quite the lucky charm for the Blues, they won 26 and drew just one of the games in which he found the back of the net - a 1-1 draw against Burnley in February 2017. Equating to a 96.3% win rate, meaning a win was almost assured when the 2010 World Cup winner scored for Chelsea.

10 Antonio Valencia

23 games, 23 goals

Georginio Wijnaldum and Marcos Alonso, too, netted in 23 games without being on the losing side, but former Manchester United and Wigan Athletic ace, Antonio Valencia, makes the cut for his superior win rate – 22 wins and the solitary draw.

A beloved figure in Old Trafford circles, the Ecuadorian was equipped to play on the wing and at full-back – but interestingly, in his 325 Premier League appearances, never bagged a brace, with all 23 of his goals in isolation. When Valencia notched, his side never lost. The Red Devils failed to snatch all the spoils on one occasion - a 2-2 draw between 13-time Premier League champions and West Ham United in 2013.