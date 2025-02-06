Summary Top-tier footballers make controversial moves to Saudi Pro League for lucrative contracts

Players like Neves, Firmino, and Ronaldo have flourished in the Middle East despite critics

Premier League stars opt for Saudi moves, trading success for financial security

As a player, whenever an offer from the Saudi Pro League lands on your table, it triggers a major dilemma no matter your current status. Whether you're a young talent bursting onto the scene, or an established player looking for a change of scenery, the money in the proposed contract is hard to ignore. It boils down to choosing between chasing success or securing wealth that could support your family for generations.

Following Jhon Duran's recent move to Al Nassr, many eyebrows were raised at the Colombian's decision to leave the Premier League to Saudi Arabia. Despite scoring over a goal a game in what many consider the world's best league, the prospect of earning £1.9k per hour was too tempting to pass up. He joins a talented league of players who have flourished in Europe and took a flight over to the Middle East for some extra cash. With that in mind, here are the ten players who are too good to be playing in the Saudi Pro League in 2025.

10 Players Who Are Too Good to be Playing in the Saudi Pro League Ranking Player Club 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic Al Hilal 2 Ivan Toney Al Ahli 3 Sadio Mane Al Nassr 4 Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli 5 Ngolo Kante Al Ittihad 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 7 Karim Benzema Al Ittihad 8 Jhon Duran Al Nassr 9 Roberto Firmino Al Ahli 10 Ruben Neves Al Hilal

10 Ruben Neves

Al Hilal

With only 12 months left on his contract at Molineux, Ruben Neves had to make a choice about where his next club would be. However, the choice wasn't difficult given the timing; it was a transfer window where Saudi Arabian clubs were keen to assert themselves as serious competitors in the world of football.

Al Hilal offered a big chunk of money to both Wolves and Neves to secure his signature as they were gunning for the club's captain who was much-loved by fellow players and supporters. Since his near £50 million move, Neves has become a regular in the Al Hilal midfield and still consistently gets into the Portuguese national team when the international break comes about. When teammate Aleksander Mitrovic isn't in the squad to take the penalties, the former Wolves skipper takes the duties from 12 yards for his new club.

Ruben Neves Al Hilal Stats Appearances 72 Goals 9 Assists 21

9 Roberto Firmino

Al Ahli

At 31, Roberto Firmino had won all there is to win in Europe. A Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup, you name a trophy and he's probably won it. The Brazilian was a free agent in the summer of 2023 and became available to speak to clubs around the world for his next move. Despite his age, he was still recognised as one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.

His move to Saudi Arabia didn't get off to the best of starts and there were rumours he would return to England just six months into his contract at Al Ahli. However, his form picked up in the Middle East and he became a star player. In his first season, he helped his team clinch an important AFC Champions League Elite spot, their first in four years. His talent has never been centred around pace and as he grows older, his quality on the ball and his movement will likely stay the same.

Roberto Firmino Al Ahli Stats Appearances 59 Goals 18 Assists 12

8 Jhon Duran

Al Nassr

Most football fans had never heard of the name Jhon Duran a couple of years ago, as he was just a young boy coming through the ranks at Envigado and Chicago Fire. How things can change; with the Colombian striker now on everyone's lips after his big-money move to Saudi Arabia. This season, he was nothing short of remarkable in an Aston Villa shirt and averaged 1.01 goals per 90 in the Premier League.

Boasting stats like these at the age of 21 would undoubtedly attract heavy interest from some of the world's richest clubs. Despite his form in claret and blue, Unai Emery often used Duran as a super-sub and opted to play Ollie Watkins through the middle on most occasions. Duran no doubt had game time in his mind, however, when a huge wage package of around £322,000 a week was put in front of him, there was no way he could say no.

Jhon Duran Al Nassr Stats Appearances 1 Goals 0 Assists 0

7 Karim Benzema

Al Ittihad

The summer of 2023 was when Saudi Arabian clubs sat down and decided to make an impact, offering absurd amounts of money to lure some of the finest players in European football. They could say it was mission accomplished when Karim Benzema put pen to paper for Al Ittihad just eight months after securing the Ballon d'Or.

After winning 25 trophies during his time in Madrid, Benzema mutually agreed to end his contract one year early and join then Saudi Pro League champions, Al Ittihad. Being 37 years of age hasn't hindered the French striker in his new league, and he currently sits just behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the quest for the competition's Golden Boot.

Karim Benzema Al Ittihad Stats Appearances 50 Goals 31 Assists 14

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr

When one of the greatest footballers of all time takes a flight over to Saudi Arabia in pursuit of playing football, it encourages other players to follow suit. Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr made him the highest-paid footballer in history, and he currently makes more than £200 million a year. After his poor second season at Manchester United, Ronaldo needed to reignite his shooting boots and has done just that in all of his three seasons in the Middle East.

The Portuguese icon turned 40 recently, and he remains set on increasing his goal tally even more. It seems that no matter his age or the league, he moulds into the best player he can be and hits the back of the net for fun. His all-time goal tally stands at 923 which is 73 goals clear of Lionel Messi in second place. There would be no surprise if Ronaldo continued until the 1000-goal mark with him still being an incredible athlete despite his old age in the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Stats Appearances 95 Goals 87 Assists 19

Related Ranking All 19 Managers Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played Under From Worst to Best While Ronaldo may not agree, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag weren't the worst managers he has played under.

5 N’Golo Kante

Al Ittihad

If you told N'Golo Kante that his move from Caen to Leicester City would lead him to earn over £400,000 a week in Saudi Arabia, he would have laughed in your face. However, the Foxes' incredible Premier League win back in 2016 propelled several of their players to new heights and Kante was regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Following his successes at Chelsea, the Frenchman made a move to Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Ittihad on a free transfer. Injuries began to restrict Kante in the Premier League, and he opted for a slower-paced competition, where he was getting nearly double the money as well. His talent is still pivotal to his team's progression as he looks to win the title with his new club for the first time since arriving.

Ngolo Kante Al Ittihad Stats Appearances 64 Goals 6 Assists 8

4 Riyad Mahrez

Al Ahli

Riyad Mahrez is another former Leicester player who has seen his life completely change after that one unprecedented season. There's no doubt that when watching Mahrez, he plays the game in the most beautiful way. His incredible first touch, his expert dribbling and his precise shooting all encompass the player he was and still is today.

His time at Manchester City was full of trophies and Mahrez sought the best option was to move on at the age of 32. Despite not winning the Champions League with the club, the Algerian had won everything else there is to win in the country. Thus, he made his £30 million move to Al Ahli and took to the field alongside former Premier League stars Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.

Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli Stats Appearances 59 Goals 21 Assists 25

3 Sadio Mané

Al Nassr

Following an underwhelming spell at Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane moved across to Saudi Arabia to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. His years at Southampton and Liverpool formed him into one of the best wingers in world football, and he took the Premier League by storm.

For most of the players that move to Saudi Arabia, it seems their decision is on the back of winning nearly everything they can in the game. Sadio Mane had a Champions League and a Premier League in his trophy cabinet and there was not much else he could do. He has settled right into life in the Saudi Pro League and, at the age of 32, he still has a few more years to explore his options before hanging his boots up.

Sadio Mane Al Nassr Stats Appearances 79 Goals 26 Assists 18

2 Ivan Toney

Al Ahli

Brentford owe a lot of their Premier League stability to their former striker, Ivan Toney. After 35 goals across two seasons for the Bees, a gambling ban didn't come at the best time for the Englishman. Toney was punished with eight months on the sidelines due to his off-the-pitch betting antics, and it seemed he lost his place in the Brentford dressing room.

In the summer of 2024, a move away from the Bees seemed increasingly likely and a £40 million bid from Al Ahli confirmed his departure. His goalscoring prowess that he showed in England has since continued in the Middle East and, at 28, you'd feel he would still do a decent job anywhere he went.

Ivan Toney Al Ahli Stats Appearances 23 Goals 12 Assists 4

Related The 16 Longest Bans in Premier League History Sandro Tonali, Eric Cantona, Ivan Toney and Luis Suarez are among the players that have been slapped with lengthy bans.

1 Aleksander Mitrovic

Al Hilal