There's always an element of subjectivity, balance and squad-building when it comes to the England national team.

It's not just a case of simply listing the 25 most talented English footballers at a certain point in time. Tactics, style of play, attitude, form, fitness and long-term potential are all key factors, which is why Three Lions fans can sometimes be left bemused by who is or isn't selected in the latest squad.

Thomas Tuchel's first England squad has thrown up such examples, with his inclusions of Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford raising a few eyebrows, while notions of favouritism and big-club bias have always been thrown at Three Lions managers.

Accordingly, we've taken a look at five England players who should've received more international caps - and five who were given too many.

Matt Le Tissier

Too Few - 8 Caps

Matt Le Tissier is without doubt one of the most naturally gifted footballers England has ever produced. Legendary manager Pep Guardiola even named the former Southampton forward as one of his icons growing up.

But while Le Tissier looked incredibly good in 90-second roundups on Match of the Day by producing moments of spectacular individual brilliance, tactically he was somewhere between a luxury and a liability. Throw in the fact he never left Southampton and therefore never challenged himself against the world's best players in European competitions, and perhaps it's understandable why Bobby Robson, Graham Taylor, Terry Venables and Glenn Hoddle were all reluctant to call upon Le Tiss during his peak years.

Nonetheless, eight caps is incredibly few for a player who enjoyed seven double-digits seasons in the first tier of English football - three of which hit the 20-mark - between 1989 and 1998.

Steve McManaman

Too Few - 37 Caps