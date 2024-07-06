Highlights These five players may not be the obvious choices to look out for, but they are certainly players you can't miss.

March Madness hero Jack Gohlke will feature for OKC while Adama Sanogo will be hoping to shine for the Bulls.

Team China's Hansen Yang will hope to prove that the Nikola Jokić comparisons are right.

The NBA Summer League gives fans their first chance to see the upcoming rookies in action. While they get their first opportunity to prove themselves at the NBA level, there are other prospects and second-year players who use the tournament as a way to grab a roster spot or a two-way deal.

Though the top rookies and the returning sophomores are the usual names to follow, these are five players who will definitely be worth keeping an eye on when the 2024 NBA Summer League tips off.

5 Jack Gohlke - SG

Playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder

When Oakland stunned Kentucky during the 2024 March Madness, their star player, Jack Gohkle, sunk 10 threes to take down the Wildcats. His post-game quote made that performance even more iconic when he said, "I know they have draft picks, and I know I'm not going to the NBA. But I know on any given night, I can compete with those type of guys."

Fast-forward a few months and now Gohlke might just be a few games away from joining some of those Kentucky guys on an NBA roster. The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, but was picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder for their Summer League squad. The rest of the roster isn't confirmed yet, but as of July 6, he will compete with Alex Ducas for that shooting guard position.

Gohlke might be as one-dimensional as they come. Just eight of his 372 shot attempts last season were not three-point shots. But shooting 37.6 percent on a ridiculous 10.1 attempts per game is why the Thunder will be relying on him to rain threes in Las Vegas.

4 Adama Sanogo - C

Playing for the Chicago Bulls

During the 2023-24 season, there were two rookies who had a 20-20 game: Victor Wembanyama and Adama Sanogo. The Malian center had a dominant game against the Washington Wizards towards the end of the season. It may have come against their second or third unit, but it doesn't diminish the astounding feat for the 22-year-old.

Sanogo went undrafted last year, but the Chicago Bulls picked him up on a two-way deal. He barely featured for the Bulls, but was wreaking havoc on their G-League outfit, and was named on the All-NBA G-League Third Team. So it wasn't surprising that they brought him back on a two-way deal this year.

With the team finally in rebuilding mode, he will have a great opportunity to compete for the backup center spot with Andre Drummond gone. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-9, Sanogo is a fantastic rim-runner while being a bully in the paint on both ends. If he can replicate those G-League performances in Las Vegas, it will be hard for the Bulls to ignore him.

3 Hansen Yang - C

Playing for Team China

The Chinese national team will be featuring in the G-League this season, making a return for the first time since 2019. Although they won't be part of the Las Vegas Summer League, they will be participating in three games at the California Classic, which starts on July 6. Their rising star, 19-year-old center Hansen Yang, will be one to look out for.

Yang went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, but has a second chance to impress those scouts in California. He first caught global attention when he lit up the 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup, averaging 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and a ridiculous 5.0 blocks per game for an otherwise disappointing Chinese team. He also averaged 4.7 assists per game during the tournament, showing off his abilities as a natural playmaker.

Hansen Yang 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup Stats Category Stats PPG 12.6 RPG 10.4 APG 4.7 BPG 5.0 FG% 50.7%

Yang has played just two games for Team China, averaging 15.4 minutes per game. But if he gets the green light, NBA fans will be in for a treat, as Yang can control a game with his intelligence when given the chance. He may only have three games to impress in the tournament, but that could be enough to put him on the radar of NBA teams.

2 Rob Dillingham - PG

Playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the most surprising moves in the 2024 NBA Draft when they traded for Rob Dillingham. It was an unexpected move that made a lot of sense considering Mike Conley, their starting point guard, will turn 37 years old in October and has only one year left on his contract.

This gives Dillingham a great opportunity to learn from Conley before eventually taking his place. The upcoming Summer League could give the former Kentucky guard the best chance to dictate that timeline. It is also a chance for him to prove that he is the best point guard in the 2024 draft.

Rob Dillingham 2023-24 NCAA Stats Category Stats PTS 15.2 REB 2.9 AST 3.9 FG% 47.5% 3P% 44.4%

With players like Leonard Miller and Terrence Shannon Jr. around him, Dillingham will be a weapon in the pick-and-roll. After averaging 47.8 percent on catch and shoot jumpers for Kentucky, this will also be an opportunity for him to excel as an off-ball threat. Much has been made of his size, and the 6-foor-1 guard will be eager to prove those critics wrong when he dons the Timberwolves jersey for the first time in Las Vegas.

1 Bronny James - SG/PG

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Summer League advertisements in Las Vegas featured two players from the 2024 Draft. The second overall pick, Alexandre Sarr, and the 55th overall pick, Bronny James.

The Los Angeles Lakers draft pick might easily be the most hyped second round prospect ever, and fans can't wait to see him get his first taste of NBA action during the Summer League.

Bronny had a forgetful NCAA career which started with a health scare and ended in a campaign where he averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game. While he may not have shown enough to get better opportunities for the USC Trojans last year, he has a great chance to start off with a fresh slate if he impresses for the Los Angeles Lakers in Vegas.

It remains to be seen how big of a role he will be playing, but he is likely to start in their backcourt alongside fellow rookie Dalton Knecht. There may be doubts about his technical ability, but Bronny is a great athlete and if he can channel that into defense, and also become a transition threat, he will be able to carve out a role for the Lakers soon.