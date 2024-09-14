The last few seasons have been a real rollercoaster for Manchester United. At times under Erik ten Hag, they've looked close to returning to the level of form that they showed under Sir Alex Ferguson, but then they've also looked worlds away from that reign at other moments. Despite their inconsistencies, the Red Devils have had some talented figures in the squad over the years and in 2022, the side's all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, appeared on Monday Night Football and tried to offer some advice, naming four players that they should consider building around.

"I think [Jadon] Sancho will be better next year, Marcus [Rashford] will be better next year. They've got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy, brings quality. Scott McTominay's done well. "So they do have some good young players, you just have to get some confidence and get them believing that they're good players and perform at the best level."

Fast-forward just two years and only one of the four players he named is still actually still plying his trade at Old Trafford. Three out of the four have since moved on and are earning their salaries elsewhere. How are all four players fairing, though? Let's take a closer look.

Marcus Rashford

Current club: Manchester United

The only player out of the group Rooney named that finds himself still a United player two years later, it wouldn't have been surprising to anyone to see Marcus Rashford included by the Plymouth manager. The Englishman was in the form of his life during the 2022/23 campaign and looked a lock to be one of Ten Hag's most important players for years to come.

Things have fallen apart in the period since, though, and his form has fallen off a cliff. He's struggled to come close to replicating the level he was playing at just two years ago and his recent strike against Southampton was his first for the Red Devils in nearly six months. On his day, he's electric and while there have been calls for the club to move on from him at times and he's claimed that he's being targeted by some of the team's former players, he's still capable of delivering for United in any given game.

Scott McTominay

Current club: Napoli

The latest player to have left United, Scott McTominay departed the club after 22 years with them. Having joined as a young boy, the Scottish midfielder rose through the academy and became a crucial figure in the Red Devils' squad. His knack for popping up with a goal when the side needed it most made him a cult hero for their fans and he spent nine seasons in the first team.

After over 250 appearances, though, he was shown the door earlier this summer. Despite having the best campaign of his career last time out in terms of goals, he was sold to Napoli shortly before the transfer window shut and while he's yet to play for the Serie A side, he's undoubtedly going to be a great capture for them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay scored 29 goals in 255 games for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Current club: Chelsea

Another player that left United this summer is Jadon Sancho. The Englishman had been on the outside looking in at Old Trafford since a very public falling out with Ten Hag early in the 2023/24 campaign. Having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, it was pretty clear that his future lay elsewhere and he joined Chelsea in the summer.

Sancho arrived at United with plenty of promise after some dazzling displays for Dortmund in Germany, so it's understandable why Rooney thought the club should have built around him back in 2022. Disappointing form paired with his spat with Ten Hag meant things quickly fell apart, though, and his time at Old Trafford went down as a colossal failure. With the chance to start afresh at Stamford Bridge, Sancho could still have a solid career in the Premier League, it just won't be with United.

Jesse Lingard

Current club: FC Seoul

After a stellar loan spell at West Ham United during the latter half of the 2021/21 campaign, Rooney thought United should also build around Jesse Lingard, but he was never really in Ten Hag's plans. He was never really considered someone who had a future at the club and, in 2023, he was sold to Nottingham Forest.

His spell with the newly promoted club didn't go well and it wasn't long before he was released from his contract. In fact, he spent just one season with the Midlands team and played just 20 games during that time. These days, he's plying his trade in South Korea with FC Seoul, but isn't exactly pulling up any trees out there either, with just three goals in 16 appearances for the K League 1 team.

It's safe to say that United didn't really pay much attention to Rooney's advice when he named these four stars as players they should be building around.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/09/2024.