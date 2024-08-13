Highlights The USA won the Olympic Basketball tournament with a star-studded lineup.

Team USA's 2028 Olympic team is likely to see a changing of the guard, with older talents like James, Curry, and Durant potentially departing.

Players like Haliburton, Tatum, and Edwards are the frontrunners to step up as the new leaders for 2028.

The USA had another dominant showing as a country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

After the conclusion of the Olympic Games, the USA was tied with China for the most gold medals in Paris. Both China and the USA finished the event with 40. However, America absolutely blew everyone else out of the water with the total medal count. Their 126 medals far surpassed second-placed China, who had 91.

One of the highlights of the Summer Olympics for American fans everywhere was the Olympic Basketball tournament. The Americans fielded an absolutely loaded roster, as per usual.

Fans got to watch arguably the best team since the 1992 Dream Team at this year's Olympics. This year's team managed to do what every great team that the USA has done before, capture a gold medal.

However, it was not an easy ride to win the event. The USA managed to rally in the fourth quarter of their semi-final game against Serbia to narrowly escape with a 95-91 win. They followed that up with a competitive 98-87 win against the host nation, France.

The USA has now won five straight gold medals in the event. The road to their sixth straight will not be easy. Basketball continues to grow around the world and the competition will not get any easier from here. Furthermore, the USA is about to see a big chunk of their talent aging out of the event.

Key players like LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Stephen Curry are unlikely to participate when the Olympics are held on American soil, in Los Angeles, for the 2028 Summer Games. Although, one may truly never know with regard to predicting the future. Not a lot of people would have predicted that a 39-year-old LeBron would have been the best player on this year's team four years ago.

That being said, the USA still needs to prepare for a changing of the guard. While the next iteration of the Team USA Men's Basketball team may not be headlined by generational talents like the ones seen in Paris, there should be a handful of players who are ready to step up once the LA 2028 Olympics come around.

Honorable Mentions

Some old faces and a new generation could be ready to compete on home soil

Anthony Davis is a name worth monitoring in this process. Davis mentioned to reporters that he believes he will play once the next Olympics are held in Los Angeles. He will be 35-years-old by that time.

While the intent may be there, Davis is a bit of a tough player to project. The Brow is coming off the healthiest campaign of his career, having played 76 regular season games in the 2023-24 NBA season. However, Davis' injury history could rear its ugly head moving forward, making his inclusion for the 2028 team far from a foregone conclusion.

Bam Adebayo is another player who provided some great minutes off the bench for the USA. He will be 31-years-old for the LA 2028 Summer Games. Adebayo should be a key piece for the 2028 team, but perhaps a touch short of one of the definitive leaders.

Joel Embiid could be another veteran presence for the USA in 2028. However, he could have other plans for Los Angeles.

"It's been a good experience... It's been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks. But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is L.A. It might not be with Team USA; it might be with Cameroon." - Joel Embiid

Players like Paolo Banchero and Scottie Barnes are worth monitoring as well.

Banchero and Barnes – 2023-24 Stats Category Banchero Barnes PPG 22.6 19.9 RPG 6.9 8.2 APG 5.4 6.1 SPG 0.9 1.3 BPG 0.6 1.5 TS% 54.6 56.6

Both are two of the more talented young players in the NBA who should project to have excellent futures. Banchero could be a good source of offense for the team, while Barnes' versatility could help in multiple areas of need for the USA.

Lastly, Cooper Flagg deserves a mention here as well. The expectations for Flagg are high heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. However, it is tough to truly assess where he will be as a young talent in 2028.

3 Tyrese Haliburton

2024 Olympic experience should serve Haliburton well

© Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton got to be a part of this year's gold medal winning team in Paris. Although, if you ask Haliburton, he really did not doo much for the cause.

2028 should be a different story for the young star. Haliburton will be 28 years old by the time the Olympics come to Los Angeles. This should mean that he will be right in the midst of his prime, as far as his basketball career goes.

With Curry potentially leaving a vacancy at the starting point guard spot, Haliburton could and probably should be the man to fill it. Not only will Haliburton have this year's Olympic experience to draw on, but his playing style is what truly makes him a great fit for that spot.

Tyrese Haliburton – Passing Statistics Over The Years Category 2021-22 (with IND) 2022-23 2023-24 APG 9.6 10.4 10.9 TOV 3.2 2.5 2.3 AST% 38.9 47.6 44.9 TOV% 18.9 13.2 12.2

Ever since joining the Indiana Pacers via trade, Haliburton's elite passing ability has been on full display for everyone to see. He even led the league in assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

The Sacramento Kings did Haliburton a massive favor by allowing him to take command of his own team and getting the opportunity to be a leading star for that unit. Assuming that he continues to grow between now and 2028, there should be no reason he does not have the inside track to start for the team in Los Angeles.

Haliburton's ability to set up everyone around him should go a long way for the USA. With the star-studded roster that the Americans always bring to the tournament, having a player who can consistently and reliably get everyone involved is invaluable as one of the leaders of the team.

2 Jayson Tatum

Playing time should not be an issue for Tatum in 2028

It is fair to think that Jayson Tatum did not have the most enjoyable Olympic experience in Paris. The USA won the gold, but Tatum was not a big factor in the winning equation.

After winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Playoffs , one may have believed that Tatum would be a bigger part of the rotation once the Olympics got started. For the most part, he was one of the odd men out.

It was a situation that had some fans confused. Even Tatum's own mother took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

Tatum's run at the 2024 Olympics will certainly not be the highlight of his year. His averages from the tournament are modest, and he was benched altogether for two games during the run, both coming against Serbia.

Jayson Tatum – Paris 2024 Olympic Stats Category Stat PPG 5.3 RPG 5.3 APG 1.5 FG% 38.1 MPG 17.7 GP 4

2028 should be different. With a lot of the offensive options ahead of him likely to be out of the way, Tatum should have an opportunity to be one of the featured scorers in Los Angeles.

Tatum will be 30 years old by the time the Olympics are on American soil. This should mean he will be right in his prime and ready to be one of the top dogs for that unit.

1 Anthony Edwards

Edwards should step in as the number one option in Los Angeles

Before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Anthony Edwards boldly proclaimed himself to be the number one option on the team. That certainly was not the case.

Anthony Edwards – Paris 2024 Olympic Stats Category Stat PPG 12.8 RPG 2.8 SPG 1.3 FG% 58.0 3P% 48.0 MPG 16.3

However, the confidence he displayed in making that statement certainly showed itself during the tournament. Edwards played a fantastic role for the USA, coming off the bench. Considering he is only 23 years old, that is downright impressive.

Edwards' ascent up the NBA ranks has been a story to watch in recent years. Some even believe that he has what it takes to be the next face of the NBA. While players like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Dončić should give him plenty of competition for that title, Edwards should be the frontrunner to be the next face of USA Basketball.

Similarly to Haliburton and Tatum, Edwards should be in the prime of his career by the time the Olympics head to Los Angeles. With the need for a new Captain America arising, Ant-Man should be the guy to answer the call.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and FIBA Basketball.