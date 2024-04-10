Highlights KJ Simpson transformed into a high-volume, efficient point guard in his junior season, boosting his draft stock significantly.

Tristen Newton's remarkable improvement this season, including winning Most Outstanding Player, should push him up the draft boards.

Zach Edey's dominant performances in the NCAA Tournament have silenced doubts about his NBA potential, likely landing him in the first round.

The NCAA Tournament is always an ideal time for draft prospects to step into the limelight and improve their positioning for the upcoming draft. This year's field culminated in an exciting group of matchups that eventually ended with the UConn Huskies winning their second consecutive NCAA championship. UConn was extremely dominant on the way to winning — they outscored each opponent by an average margin of over 14 points per game.

On the Huskies, two standouts, Donovan Clingan, and 2024 Most Outstanding Player, Tristen Newton, significantly improved their momentum heading towards the draft in June. They weren't the only ones, however. Here's a look at some players who took full advantage of the NCAA Tournament to boost their standing.

1 Zach Edey

Current draft projection: Late 1st-round

No player improved their stock quite like Zach Edey did in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Edey's accolades, in a sense, worked against him when previously considered as a draft pick. It's almost as if, despite absolutely dominating to the tune of 25 pints and 12 rebounds per night, some scouts wanted to see how far he could take his team as a featured player on the biggest stage.

Throughout the entire tournament, Edey passed each test with flying colors, including the National title game versus UConn. Edey scored 37 points and pulled down 10 rebounds — he did everything he could to keep his team in the game — UConn contained his teammates, but Edey was unstoppable.

Zach Edey - Advanced Statistics Season True Shooting % Usage Rate Tov% Win Shares 2023-24 .659 .334 10.8 10.5

The narrative surrounding Edey's inability to play in the NBA has practically been silenced since the tournament began. After 40 points against Tennessee and another incredible showing versus UConn, there's no denying the impact he can have in the league. Prior to the season, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year was barely viewed as a second-round pick.

By the time June rolls around, his momentum could easily parlay into both a green room invitation to the draft and a mid-late first round selection. Look for borderline playoff teams to take the necessary risk on Edey's potential.

2 Jared McCain

Current draft projection: Lottery-mid-1st round

Duke's 2024 NCAA Tournament appearance was a pretty impressive ride, especially considering how inconsistent they were the entire season. Entering as a fourth seed, Duke was a poor second half away from defeating ACC-rival NC State to reach the Final Four.

Despite falling short, freshman guard Jared McCain was spectacular — he poured in 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. In an earlier matchup versus James Madison, McCain hit a school-record eight three pointers on the way to 30 points. McCain was already on the radar for most teams, but his big-time performances could push him to the lottery when it's all said and done.

Jared McCain - Freshman Season Statistics Season PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% 2023-24 14.3 5.0 1.9 .462 .414

McCain is a prototypical, 6-foot-3 guard prospect in the modern age: he can break his man down before finding a jumper for himself, he can score from outside with great volume and accuracy, and has the requisite athleticism and defensive moxie to hold his own. McCain's rebounding ability and defensive upside are often understated — upon further evaluation during the combine and scrimmages in a few weeks, McCain could play his way into a top 10-12 pick.

3 Donovan Clingan

Current draft projection: Top-5/lottery

Like teammate Tristen Newton, this season officially stamped Donovan Clingan's draft status. Clingan is a different case than Newton though, as scouts had him projected as a lottery pick before the season began. The NCAA Tournament only influenced more eyes, and intrigue, on him as UConn made their incredible run.

Clingan was excellent during the tourney: depending on whom you ask, his draft range starts in the top-three. At this point, it's unlikely he will slide past 8-10 because too many NBA teams currently lack what he brings to the table as a true, seven-foot shot-blocker and budding scorer.

Donovan Clingan - Career Statistics Season MPG PPG RPG BPG FG% 2022-23 13.1 6.9 5.6 1.8 .655 2023-24 22.5 13.0 7.4 2.5 .639

Clingan draws favorable comparisons to former Utah Jazz first-round pick, Walker Kessler, who made the Rising Stars game in both years of his young career. Clingan's potential appears higher than Kessler's, but it remains to be seen whether his "short-minute" production will immediately translate into the NBA.

Clingan did not play heavy minutes during either of UConn's championship runs, but there's no doubting how much of a game-changer he is when he's on the floor. As a rookie, he might not be asked to shoulder too heavy a load while he adjusts to the speed of the next level.

Even though there could be a small adjustment for him to start, whoever selects Clingan could wind up with one of the NBA's top rim protectors before long.

4 Tristen Newton

Current draft projection: Second round

In this day and age, repeating as champions is almost an impossible feat in college basketball. Last night, the UConn Huskies got to the top, once again. They left a sea of teams in their wake — no one could sustain their onslaught of talent, coaching, defense, and execution for a full 40 minutes.

One of the main catalysts behind UConn's trophies in back-to-back seasons was Tristen Newton, a multi-faceted, 6-foot-5 wing who spent the first three years of his collegiate career at East Carolina. When Newton arrived in Storrs last season, he instantly came in as an X-Factor who supported Coach Dan Hurley's aggressive style of play on both ends.

Tristen Newton - Career Statistics (w/ UCONN) Season PPG APG RPG FG% 2022-23 10.1 4.7 4.5 .374 2023-24 15.1 6.2 6.6 .415

While Newton's an older prospect (turns 23 on April 26th), his improvement from last year to this one is something that scouts will definitely take into consideration when evaluating his NBA fit. In recent drafts, most teams generally prefer selecting players with "upside" over established college basketball veterans.

Sometimes, it works out well. Other times, like last year, it leads to seasoned prospects like Trayce Jackson-Davis falling to late in the second round. Newton's case is an interesting one because winning Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four should naturally get him more looks than usual.

Since he was named tournament MVP on the heels of a second consecutive NCAA title, there's reason to believe he can come in and contribute right away to a contending team as a rookie, similar to former national champion Christian Braun with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Newton's all-around game, along with his recent success, should vault him up draft boards in the second round.

5 KJ Simpson

Current draft projection: Early-mid-second round

Colorado's KJ Simpson really improved as a complete basketball player during his three seasons with the Buffs. As a freshman and sophomore, Simpson was productive, but his inefficiency as a scorer held him back from reaching his potential. With a more calculated approach in Year 3, Simpson turned into one of the most effective, high-volume point guards in the country.

His field goal percentage, a cause for concern in the past, rose to almost 48 percent from the field (43 percent from downtown). He helped lead Colorado to the First Four — from there, that's when he fully entered the national conversation.

KJ Simpson - Career Statistics Season PPG APG RPG FG% 3PT% 2021-22 7.4 2.7 2.5 .377 .254 2022-23 15.9 3.8 4.2 .396 .276 2023-24 19.7 4.9 5.8 .475 .434

In Colorado's First Four victory over Boise State, Simpson overcame a tough shooting night to put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. In subsequent appearances against Florida and Marquette, Simpson combined for five triples, showed off some clutch play, and made his mark in every area of the box score.

Before the tournament, Simpson might have entertained returning to college for another season. But with his standout leadership and toughness on display, he is now projected as an early-mid-second rounder. He's an excellent addition for teams looking for help at backup point guard.