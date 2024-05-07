Highlights The Saudi Pro League signed several talented players ahead of the 2023/24 season, and could do the same when the 2024 summer transfer window opens.

Multiple Manchester United players, including Casemiro, could move to Saudi Arabia after poor seasons at the club.

Experienced players like Luka Modric may also consider moving to the Saudi Pro League for one last significant payday.

Shortly after the 2022/23 season, the Saudi Pro League went wild and brought some of the biggest names in world football to their division, with teams throughout the country splashing massive amounts of cash to add star power to their ranks. Figures such as Neymar, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Karim Benzema all made the switch as the league looked to boost its reputation.

There have been some mixed results since, with some stars thriving and others struggling to settle in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League wasn't finished there, though, and there is a very strong chance that teams in the league will get their chequebooks out once again this summer. With several high-profile names currently unsettled, some veterans set to embark on free agency and some figures just not cutting it at the elite level anymore, there are a number of recognisable faces who could be the next in line to move to the Saudi Pro League.

12 players who could move to the Saudi Pro League this summer Player Current club Casemiro Manchester United Antony Manchester United Raphael Varane Manchester United Luka Modric Real Madrid Thomas Partey Arsenal Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Roma (On loan from Chelsea) Kepa Arrizabalaga Real Madrid (On loan from Chelsea) Anthony Martial Manchester United Miguel Almiron Newcastle United Christian Eriksen Manchester United Thiago Alcantara Liverpool

Casemiro

Manchester United

The regression of Casemiro over the last 12 months has been pretty wild to watch. When he first moved to Manchester United during the summer of 2022, it looked like the Red Devils had signed a world-class talent ready to push the team to the next level. For a while, he backed that up too.

Throughout his debut campaign at Old Trafford, the Brazilian was a force in the middle of the park. He was an immovable object and played a massive role in the club securing Champions League football. This season, however, the wheels have fallen off. He looks like a shell of the player he was just last year. He's struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League and has been more of a hindrance than a help for United recently.

This was all underlined by his poor performance as Crystal Palace demolished Erik ten Hag's side, with Jamie Carragher blasting the 32-year-old and declaring it was time for him to leave the English top flight as he couldn't quite cut it anymore. Make no mistake about it, though, he's still a very recognisable name, and taking a step down, he could still be very effective. That's why he could turn to the Saudi Pro League this summer. There are bound to be several teams within the league keen on adding a name like Casemiro to their squad, and they will likely be willing to pay over the odds to do so.

Casemiro's 2023/24 statistics Games played 29 Goals 5 Assists 3

Antony

Manchester United

Has there been a more disappointing transfer in the last few years? Very rarely has Antony looked even close to the £82m player that United thought they were getting when they signed him in 2022. The former Ajax man has been a huge disappointment and whether it's his lacklustre performances on the pitch, or his questionable attitude, he has not impressed one bit at Old Trafford.

The club need to make some big changes this summer and don't be surprised if one of them sees them move on from the Brazilian. It would be an ideal move for both sides. A move to Saudi Arabia would get him off of their wage bill, but would also give him the freedom to play football without the pressure and attention of the Premier League. As someone who likes to go at defenders, and showcase his technical skills with a ball at his feet, switching to the Saudi Pro League would allow Antony the freedom to do just that while making big money in the process.

The winger is still just 24 years old as well, so a move to Saudi Arabia could help him rediscover the form he once showed in the Eredivisie and convince another top European side to take a chance on him. One thing is for certain, he isn't going to be doing much of that at Old Trafford.

Antony's 2023/24 statistics Games played 37 Goals 3 Assists 2

Raphael Varane

Manchester United

Similarly to Casemiro, Raphael Varane was still regarded as an elite-level footballer when he joined United from Real Madrid. The centre-back did so in 2021, but injuries have really prevented him from building any sort of momentum with the Red Devils. Across three seasons, he's missed 47 league games with United through injury. That's nine more than a whole campaign in the top flight.

He's still dependable enough when he's on the pitch, and he's a fine leader for the club, but availability is the best ability, and he just isn't fit enough to help Ten Hag's side. Getting his massive salary off the wage bill will likely be a priority this summer for the club, and if anyone will take a chance on him based on his star power alone, it's the Saudi Pro League.

Raphael Varane's 2023/24 statistics Games played 30 Goals 1 Assists 0

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Unlike the previous three, this one isn't about a player in need of a new environment to overcome his struggles. No, even now, Luka Modric is operating at a solid level. The Croatian is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, though, becoming a free agent in the process. At 37 years old, he could still do a job for most sides.

This will likely be his last contract of any significance, though, so Modric might want to secure one last huge payday before he hangs his boots up. With numerous Champions League medals and league titles under his belt, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is one of the most popular faces in football to this day. In the past, the Saudi Pro League have brought players in that fit a similar bill to Modric, so there might be an offer on the cards for him to make the switch this summer, and if he is paid very handsomely, he could take it.

Luka Modric's 2023/24 statistics Games played 41 Goals 2 Assists 7

Thomas Partey

Arsenal

After several strong seasons at the Emirates, Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal looks bleak. After missing most of the current campaign due to injury, he's played the whole 90 minutes just four times in the league. With the arrival of Declan Rice last summer, the writing is on the wall for the Ghanian's time with the Gunners.

Now officially on the wrong side of 30, his game will only get slower from this point onwards, and if Arsenal want to cash in on the midfielder before his value depletes, this summer will be the time to do so. There will likely be some major sides in Europe also interested in Partey, but few will have the financial power to offer him a salary close to what he could get in Saudi Arabia. A move to the country makes the most sense for him right now, and it's one that he could very realistically make in the near future.

Thomas Partey's 2023/24 statistics Games played 14 Goals 0 Assists 0

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Despite being 35 years old, Robert Lewandowski is still scoring at a pretty superb rate. This season, he's already scored 17 times in La Liga, a pretty incredible return. On the surface, it would be silly to suggest Barcelona would want to move on from the Polish forward when he's still got plenty to offer them.

A recent report, though, suggests that the club are looking at possible replacements for him, which could mean his future in Spain is nearing its end. If that's the case, the striker could go to Saudi Arabia and continue scoring at a regular rate for several more years. Look at how good Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the league and the way his goalscoring numbers have risen since his move. That could be Lewandowski, and if that is something that is important to him, as well as the incredible salary he'd likely be offered, he could move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Robert Lewandowski's 2023/24 statistics Games played 45 Goals 24 Assists 9

Romelu Lukaku

Roma (On loan from Chelsea)

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Romelu Lukaku is actually still a Chelsea player. After a disastrous return to the club during the 2021/22 season, he's spent the last two years out on loan in Italy. First at Inter Milan, before he alienated himself from their fan base, and more recently with AS Roma. In fact, he's still on loan at the Serie A club and has had a pretty great campaign with them.

Related Chelsea Want Permanent Lukaku Sale Amid Saudi Interest Romelu Lukaku's career has been a hot topic ever since his failed spell at Chelsea and he could move on to pastures new this summer.

In 44 games, he's scored 20 times this year and Roma would likely want to keep hold of him once the campaign wraps up. It's hard to imagine they have the financial muscle to match his crazy salary right now, though. One place that almost certainly does have that is the Saudi Pro League. A move to the country seems like a match made in heaven for the Belgian, and it's hard to imagine he'd be anything but a force to be reckoned with in front of goal if he moved.

Romelu Lukaku's 2023/24 statistics Games played 44 Goals 20 Assists 4

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals for Roma this season than he has in his entire Chelsea career (15).

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid (On loan from Chelsea)

Another Chelsea loanee who desperately needs a change of scenery is Kepa Arrizabalaga. After the Blues made him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, he did very little to repay that title. In fact, the Spaniard is remembered more for his moments of madness at Stamford Bridge than he is for any impressive performances.

A loan move to Real Madrid this season could have been the shot at redemption he needed, but it's been a pretty disastrous spell there too. He's played just 13 La Liga games for Los Blancos and lost his spot in the starting line-up to Andriy Lunin. It's hard to imagine he'll get back into the Chelsea team either once the campaign wraps up, so a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards. He could keep his huge salary and follow his former Blues teammate Edouard Mendy to the division and play regularly. Seems like a no-brainer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's 2023/24 statistics Games played 19 Goals conceded 18 Clean sheets 8

Anthony Martial

Manchester United

After several very disappointing seasons, Manchester United recently announced that Anthony Martial would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The move isn't a surprising one by any stretch, and it seems best for both parties that he does move on after struggling to replicate the exciting form he initially showed when he moved to Old Trafford.

A loan spell at Sevilla last year did little to rejuvenate his career, and that might put clubs in Europe off of signing the Frenchman. The next logical step for Martial would be a move to the Saudi Pro League and it could be the best possible environment for him to rediscover the goalscoring form he once showed earlier in his career.

Anthony Martial's 2023/24 statistics Games played 19 Goals 2 Assists 1

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United

Last season, Miguel Almiron looked untouchable for Newcastle United. This year? Not so much. After a stellar 2022/23 season, one in which the Magpies secured a place in the Champions League for the first time in two decades, the forward has taken a huge step back this time around.

He's not solely responsible for the manner in which his side has underperformed in comparison to last season, but he certainly hasn't helped. Almiron has just six goal involvements in 39 matches across all competitions, and it already looks as though Eddie Howe would struggle to get anything substantial for the player. The Saudi Pro League have shown in the past that there are teams there willing to bank on a player's previous form, though, so a move to the country could very well be on the cards for the 30-year-old.

Miguel Almiron's 2023/24 statistics Games played 42 Goals 5 Assists 3

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United

When United signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, it looked like a bargain. In many ways, it was, and he had a fine first season at Old Trafford with the club. He had 10 assists to go along with a couple of goals, and he was a key figure for Ten Hag's side.

This year has been a very different story, though. Eriksen has just three goal involvements all season long, and he is visibly showing his age whenever he is out there on the pitch. He has offered very little defensively for United since his arrival, but he now doesn't contribute much offensively either. The pace of the Premier League has just left him behind, but a move to Saudi Arabia could help him re-find his feet.

He could operate at his own pace in a league much better suited to him at this stage of his career and make a nice payday while he's at it. It's hard to imagine the Dane will still be at United after this season, and a move to Saudi Arabia could be the best possible option for him.

Christian Eriksen's 2023/24 statistics Games played 25 Goals 1 Assists 2

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool

What a disappointment Thiago Alcantara's move to Liverpool has been. The former Bayern Munich man was once regarded as one of the best midfielders in the entire world. The hype that surrounded his move to Anfield was undeniable. Many thought he was the missing piece that would lock down the Reds' dominance for years to come.

Things just haven't fallen his way for the club, though, and he's spent more time on the sideline dealing with injuries than he has contributed on the pitch. This season, he's been restricted to just one five-minute cameo in the Premier League, and it seems almost inevitable that the Reds will move on from him this summer.

It's difficult to imagine there will be many sides willing to take a chance on him either. The Spaniard is 33 years old and has played just 19 league games in two years. With that said, the Saudi Pro League will almost certainly take an interest in the star power his name possesses alone. He's a former two-time Champions League winner and is still held in high regard. If Thiago is smart, he could move to Saudi Arabia and get one final decent contract before he leaves the game for good.

Thiago Alcantara's 2023/24 statistics Games played 1 Goals 0 Assists 0