Highlights EURO 2024 is full of surprises, with players like Cucurella proving critics wrong with outstanding performances.

Guehi steps up for England despite doubts, showcasing defensive strength and proving himself invaluable.

Young talents like Yamal shine, showing promise for the future and attracting attention from top clubs.

At EURO 2024, as with any major international tournament, the only predictable thing is unpredictability. But no matter how long this has been the case for, football's habitually disapproving observers never learn. As a result, this has led to many a great redemption story, where players shine on the world stage to silence their critics, in turn boosting their reputation.

Needless to say, this pattern has persisted in Germany this summer, with chapters of unexpected breakthroughs and career revitalisation making up just one small portion of the tournament's story. There has been a surprise around every corner so far, and as this continues into the final week of the showpiece festival of football, it's a good time to reflect on those players who have increased their stock prices the most.

Marc Cucurella

Spain

Gary Neville has been haunted by his harsh comments about Marc Cucurella, with the Chelsea full-back leaving the rash pundit red-faced after he felt the 25-year-old's inclusion in Luis de la Fuente's side would dent Spain's fortunes. "That price tag still, to be fair, astounds everybody I think to this day," he said in pre-tournament discourse.

However, his predictions have been wildly incorrect. La Roja have reached the final, boasting a defensive record better than any other nation that made it beyond the group stages, having conceded just four times in six games, keeping two clean sheets. A lot of this is down to the Blues' reinvented left-back, and those of a Stamford Bridge persuasion will be looking at his performances, wide-eyed, with a grin from ear to ear.

Marc Cucurella – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 456 Pass success rate 89.9% Key passes per game 1.2 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 2.8 Interceptions per game 1.2 Overall rating 6.95

Marc Guehi

England

Heading into EURO 2024, Marc Guehi had to block out the blaring background noise that surrounded Harry Maguire's injury. Many claimed England would struggle to survive without the former Manchester United captain, and with the Crystal Palace man's height being his main drawback, there was a fear that the Three Lions would suffer the consequences later in the tournament.

Again, this couldn't have been further from the truth. Certainly, Gareth Southgate's side have struggled to sustain a set-piece threat without Maguire. But, defensively, they've never looked better. The 23-year-old has been exceptional, and it is likely that his imperious performances alongside John Stones will earn him an exit route out of south London this summer. It proved that, all this time, it was Guehi who was the least of England's concerns.

Marc Guehi – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 390 Clean sheets 2 Pass success rate 92.9% Tackles per game 0.5 Clearances per game 1.5 Average passes per game 84 Overall rating 6.77

Fabian Ruiz

Spain

In prior conversations, any mention of Spain being among the tournament favourites was merely laughed at. However, if La Roja are to shock the continent on Sunday evening, Fabian Ruiz will be one of the main reasons why, and De la Fuente has been his biggest supporter of late. The Spain boss said:

“If his name wasn’t Fabian, you would be taking about him non-stop. He has everything and has known how to de everything well at all times.”

Able to keep it cool in possession, all while drifting through banks of opposition to make a difference further afield, the Paris Saint-Germain man’s piercing balls to those ahead of him are joyous to watch. Three goals and two assists, objectively, vindicate his position as one of the best players to shine at this year's tournament.

Fabian Ruiz – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 454 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass success rate 91.8% Average passes per game 75 Dribbles per game 2.2 Overall rating 7.69

Lamine Yamal

Spain

In the context of Spain's tournament fortunes up until the time of writing, it's hardly a surprise that so many Spaniards make it onto a list of players who have raised their price tag. And, arguably, the third is the most special. At 16 years old, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to score a goal at a major international tournament when his curling wonder-strike from range left Mike Maignan dumbfounded in the semi-final.

This was a crowning achievement for a teenager who has been able to get viewers off their seats any time he picks up the ball and delivers some of his spellbinding magic. His electric performances have demanded undivided attention so far - but although he will be wanted by every football club on the planet, it is likely he will remain at boyhood club Barcelona in a striking attempt at replicating Lionel Messi's remarkable career.

Lamine Yamal – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 418 Goals 1 Assists 3 Dribbles per game 2 Key passes per game 2.7 Overall rating 7.65

Cody Gakpo

Netherlands

For whatever reason, and no matter how much scrutiny he is given at club level with Liverpool, Cody Gakpo and the Netherlands form a match made in heaven on the globe. In the 2022 World Cup, the elusive forward scored three goals in five matches, and this upward trend has made a welcome return at EURO 2024, too.

Taking up the left-wing role under Ronald Koeman, Gakpo has lived up to the five-star entertainment value the European Championship is often given, and with the arrival of Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp's departure, his compatriot may wish to take note ahead of the new Premier League season, as the 25-year-old is far more frightening on the wing than he is when deployed centrally.

Cody Gakpo – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 435 Goals 3 Assists 1 Man of the Match awards 2 Dribbled per game 1.8 Overall rating 7.84

William Saliba

France

Ahead of the tournament, there were question marks over who would start at the heart of defence. But while Arsenal fans and regular Premier League viewers already knew of William Saliba's formidable skillset, which made him one of the best Premier League players at Euro 2024, Didier Deschamps, up until this summer, had often preferred other defenders such as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano.

Nevertheless, injury issues have quelled the former's starting chances, and Saliba has finally nipped the bud of the worry that he's too comfortable in London to perform as well at international level. Despite missing out on a place in the final via elimination to Spain, Les Bleus hadn't conceded a goal from open play in the five matches prior to the semi-final, and this was largely down to the Arsenal man's ability to command the defensive third of the pitch.

William Saliba – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 571 Pass success rate 96.1% Clearances per game 4.8 Long balls per game 2.2 Overall rating 6.77

Arda Guler

Turkey

After months of only seeing training footage and behind-the-scenes pictures, Real Madrid fans finally had a chance to see glimpses of the enormously talented Arda Guler - the Turkey sensation who lit up EURO 2024 with a stunning strike against Georgia in the group stages, before becoming the focal point of an attack that fired The Crescent-Stars into an unexpected place in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old's compelling cardiovascular endurance was a key feature in Turkey's summer adventure, with the former Fenerbahce winger/attacking midfielder showing he could be of help to all areas of Los Blancos' performances in the future should he translate his international displays into club form.

Arda Guler – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 343 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass success rate 90.6% Key passes per game 1.6 Overall rating 7.24

Georges Mikautadze

Georgia

Ligue 2 outfit FC Metz are going to have a hard time keeping hold of their talisman ahead of the new season. In just four games in Georgia's major international tournament debut, Georges Mikautadze netted three times as the Bulldogs shocked the footballing world with a 2-0 victory over Portugal during the group stages before being knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16.

Mikautadze seemed to be able to create something from nothing, and this was a major plus point of a Georgian side that weren't expected to get more than a point over the summer. But it's safe to say that the 23-year-old has done more than enough to escape the obscure confines of France's second division next term.

Georges Mikautadze – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 350 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass success rate 81.8% Dribbles per game 1.8 Overall rating 7.00

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Georgia

Of course, the goalscorers at one end of the pitch are extremely important to a nation's chances. But those stopping shots at the other end are just as valuable. And despite being eliminated at the round of 16 stage, Georgia's glove-bearer, Giorgi Mamardashvili, still holds this year's record for most saves in the tournament.

Numbers can deceive a player's actual performance level, with Georgia also conceding eight times in just four games at EURO 2024. But the fact Mamardashvili made 29 saves during that time, too, shows just how pivotal he was to rewriting Georgian football's history books in Germany. Currently donning the Valencia shirt, he is still only 23, and he will no doubt see his price tag skyrocket as a result.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 330 Saves 29 Clean sheets 1 Goals conceded 8 Overall rating 7.76

Diogo Costa

Portugal

This European Championship has been noted as one of the less exciting editions, with a lack of goals seeing defences rule the roost on big occasions this summer. And, while no successful backline is complete wihout a reliable shot-stopper behind them, Portugal have found their dependable number one through Diogo Costa.

He might not have been able to keep out France in Les Bleus' route to the semi-final, but his heroics in the round of 16, which saw him save all three of Slovenia's penalties in the shootout, will be fondly remembered for quite some time. It really does take a whole lot of cojones to be the one to wear the cape in such high-pressure situations, and Costa certainly proved he had.

Diogo Costa – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 512 Penalties saved 3 Clean sheets 3 Goals conceded 3 Overall rating 6.70

Dani Olmo

Spain

A few top European clubs are already sniffing around the possibility of prizing Dani Olmo away from his nondescript RB Leipzig setting - and it's very easy to see why. The creative livewire has typified Spain's tiki-taka style with his intricate passing and elusive positional movement in the middle of the park.

Partnering Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in De la Fuente's midfield blueprint following Pedri's injury against Germany, the four of them have proven yet again that nobody makes a midfielder quite like the Spanish. La Roja have excelled in this area for decades, and there's no sign that the production line is slowing down under the new tutelage.

Dani Olmo – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 341 Goals 3 Assists 2 Man of the Match 2 Dribbles per game 2.8 Overall rating 7.95