Highlights

  • Cole Palmer became the latest player to score four goals in a single Premier League match.
  • Five players during the Premier League era have scored five goals in one game.
  • Sergio Aguero is the only player who has achieved the feat on three separate occasions.

Cole Palmer moved level with Erling Haaland at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts on Monday night as he registered four times in Chelsea's thrashing of Everton at Stamford Bridge. The £42.5million summer signing is now the highest-scoring Englishman in the league this season with one more goal than Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins.

Palmer got Chelsea's evening off to the perfect start with a brilliant finish in the 13th minute and he had completed his hat-trick before the half-hour mark, lofting the ball over Jordan Pickford from distance for his third of the evening. Palmer netted his fourth goal in the second half as he scored from the penalty spot for the ninth time in the league this season.

Palmer's quadruple marks the 40th time that a player has scored four or more goals in a single Premier League season since the top flight's 1992 rebrand. Here, we've taken a look at the players who previously achieved the feat.

Players to have scored five goals in a game

Aguero and Shearer with five-star displays

Andy Cole became the first player to score five goals in a single Premier League game when he ran riot in an emphatic 9-0 win over Ipswich Town for Manchester United in 1995. Cole went on to score 21 Premier League goals that season, still some way short of Golden Boot winner Alan Shearer who finished the league campaign on 34 goals.

Cole celebrates
Reuters

Shearer himself achieved the five-goal feat against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999 and it would be 10 years before another Premier League player would repeat his heroics. No team has ever scored 10 goals in the Premier League but Tottenham managed nine against Roberto Martinez's Wigan in 2009. Spurs were only leading 1-0 at half-time, courtesy of an early Peter Crouch goal, with all five of Jermain Defoe's efforts coming after half-time.

Dimitar Berbatov was hat-trick happy for United in 2010-11, netting trebles against Liverpool, Blackburn and Birmingham, but he didn't stop at three against Blackburn, going on to score five times in a 7-1 win. Berbatov only scored in 11 of United's 38 league games that term but ended up sharing the Golden Boot with Carlos Tevez on 20 goals. Of the five players who have scored five goals in a single Premier League game, Berbatov is the only one who ended up winning the league at the end of the season.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is the last player to have scored five goals in an English top-flight game almost a decade ago. All five of the Argentine's goals came between the 42nd and 62nd minute of a 6-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Aguero shoots against Newcastle
Reuters

Players who have scored five goals in a single Premier League game

Player

Match

Date

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle United

3 October 2015

Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United 7-1 Blackburn Rovers

27 November 2010

Jermain Defoe

Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic

22 November 2009

Alan Shearer

Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday

19 September 1999

Andy Cole

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

3 March 1995

Players to have scored four goals in a game

Yakubu, Solskjaer, Aguero among players to have done it more than once

Whereas only five players have scored five goals in a single Premier League match, 29 players have scored four goals in a single Premier League match - with Aguero, Yakubu, Frank Lampard, Michael Owen, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robbie Fowler each managing to do it twice.

Fowler was prolific in his early Liverpool career, scoring 30+ goals in three successive seasons between 1994 and 1997, and it was during this period that he recorded both of his four-goal salvos. The first came in a 5-2 win over Bolton at Anfield in 1995, before a repeat in a 5-1 reverse of Middlesbrough, also at Anfield, a year later.

Solskjaer was the next player to complete a double quadruple, but it was his first foursome, against Nottingham Forest in United's 1999 Treble-winning season, that is most memorable. Solskjaer only entered the field in the 72nd minute and scored all four of his goals after the 80-minute mark.

Michael Owen scored four times in a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest a year earlier, and his next four-goal blitz came in a 6-0 win against West Brom in 2003. Owen's England teammate Lampard plundered four in a 6-1 win over the Premier League's worst-ever team, 2007-08 Derby, and managed to do the same again in a 7-1 victory over Aston Villa in Chelsea's title-winning 2009-10 season.

Yakubu is something of a cult icon in the Premier League, featuring for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn. He netted four times for Portsmouth against Middlesbrough in 2004, and it took him seven years to do it again, scoring all four for Blackburn in a 4-2 win over Swansea in 2011.

Yakubu celebrates
Reuters

Aguero stands alone in this article, having scored four or more goals in a Premier League game on three separate occasions, with his four-goal contributions coming against Tottenham and Leicester in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

In terms of the greatest-ever four-goal performance from a player, Liverpool fans will point towards Luis Suarez's remarkable collection of goals against Norwich in 2013 - and it would be difficult to disagree with them...

Players who have scored four goals in a single Premier League game

Player

Match

Date

Cole Palmer

Chelsea 6-0 Everton

15 April 2024

Kevin De Bruyne

Wolves 1-5 Manchester City

11 May 2022

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City 5-1 Watford

23 April 2022

Son Heung-min

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur

20 September 2020

Michail Antonio

Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United

11 July 2020

Mo Salah

Liverpool 5-0 Watford

17 March 2018

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City 5-1 Leicester City

10 February 2018

Harry Kane

Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

18 May 2017

Romelu Lukaku

Everton 6-3 Bournemouth

4 February 2017

Georginio Wijnaldum

Newcastle United 6-2 Norwich City

18 October 2015

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

18 October 2014

Luis Suarez

Liverpool 5-1 Norwich City

4 December 2013

Yakubu

Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Swansea City

3 December 2011

Edin Dzeko

Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Manchester City

28 August 2011

Louis Saha

Everton 5-3 Blackpool

5 February 2011

Frank Lampard

Chelsea 7-1 Aston Villa

27 March 2010

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United 4-0 Hull City

23 January 2010

Robbie Keane

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Burnley

26 September 2009

Andrey Arshavin

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal

21 April 2009

Frank Lampard

Chelsea 6-1 Derby County

12 March 2008

Dimitar Berbatov

Tottenham Hotspur 6-4 Reading

29 December 2007

Yakubu

Portsmouth 5-1 Middlesbrough

15 May 2004

Thierry Henry

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United

16 April 2004

Michael Owen

West Brom 0-6 Liverpool

26 April 2003

Mark Viduka

Leeds United 4-3 Liverpool

4 November 2000

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Chelsea 6-1 Coventry

21 October 2000

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United 5-1 Everton

4 December 1999

Andy Cole

Manchester United 5-1 Newcastle

30 August 1999

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United

6 February 1999

Michael Owen

Liverpool 5-1 Nottingham Forest

24 October 1998

Jurgen Klinsmann

Wimbledon 2-6 Tottenham Hotspur

1 May 1998

Gianluca Vialli

Barnsley 0-6 Chelsea

23 August 1997

Robbie Fowler

Liverpool 5-1 Middlesbrough

13 December 1996

Robbie Fowler

Liverpool 5-2 Bolton Wanderers

23 September 1995

Efan Ekoku

Everton 1-5 Norwich City

24 September 1993

Footballers-with-most-hat-tricks-in-the-21st-century
Related
Footballers With Most Hat-Tricks in the 21st Century
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Luis Suarez feature in list of players with the most hat-tricks since 2000.