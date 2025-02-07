Long before the porous modern era, Manchester United – especially under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson – were one of the most feared teams in world football. That notion has somewhat diminished since the stubborn Scot left in the summer of 2013, leaving the keys in the hands of David Moyes.

Once upon a time, the side who play their games at the Theatre of Dreams was a place for players to thrive, to become Premier League champions, to fulfil their dreams. It’s no longer that and players often go on to improve once they’ve left for pastures new.

While plenty of the Old Trafford faithful worry that Marcus Rashford, who is now spending the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Aston Villa, could be next, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at – and ranked – 10 players who improved upon leaving Manchester United.

10 Players Who Improved the Most After Leaving Manchester United [Ranked]

Rank

Player

Years at Old Trafford

Notable clubs post-Man Utd

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2003–2009

Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

2.

Gerard Pique

2007–2008

Barcelona

3.

Diego Forlan

2002–2004

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Internacional

4.

Angel Di Maria

2014–2015

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica

5.

Scott McTominay

2017–2024

Napoli

6.

Memphis Depay

2015–2017

Olympique Lyonnais, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Corinthians

7.

Angel Gomes

2019–2020

LOSC Lille, Boavista

8.

Anthony Elanga

2022–2023

Nottingham Forest

9.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

2016–2018

Arsenal, AS Roma, Inter Milan

10.

Tim Howard

2003–2007

Everton, Colorado Rapids, Memphis 901

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Clubs post-Man Utd: Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr