Long before the porous modern era, Manchester United – especially under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson – were one of the most feared teams in world football. That notion has somewhat diminished since the stubborn Scot left in the summer of 2013, leaving the keys in the hands of David Moyes.
Once upon a time, the side who play their games at the Theatre of Dreams was a place for players to thrive, to become Premier League champions, to fulfil their dreams. It’s no longer that and players often go on to improve once they’ve left for pastures new.
While plenty of the Old Trafford faithful worry that Marcus Rashford, who is now spending the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Aston Villa, could be next, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at – and ranked – 10 players who improved upon leaving Manchester United.
|
10 Players Who Improved the Most After Leaving Manchester United [Ranked]
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Years at Old Trafford
|
Notable clubs post-Man Utd
|
1.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
2003–2009
|
Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr
|
2.
|
Gerard Pique
|
2007–2008
|
Barcelona
|
3.
|
Diego Forlan
|
2002–2004
|
Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Internacional
|
4.
|
Angel Di Maria
|
2014–2015
|
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica
|
5.
|
Scott McTominay
|
2017–2024
|
Napoli
|
6.
|
Memphis Depay
|
2015–2017
|
Olympique Lyonnais, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Corinthians
|
7.
|
Angel Gomes
|
2019–2020
|
LOSC Lille, Boavista
|
8.
|
Anthony Elanga
|
2022–2023
|
Nottingham Forest
|
9.
|
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|
2016–2018
|
Arsenal, AS Roma, Inter Milan
|
10.
|
Tim Howard
|
2003–2007
|
Everton, Colorado Rapids, Memphis 901