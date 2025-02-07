Long before the porous modern era, Manchester United – especially under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson – were one of the most feared teams in world football. That notion has somewhat diminished since the stubborn Scot left in the summer of 2013, leaving the keys in the hands of David Moyes.

Once upon a time, the side who play their games at the Theatre of Dreams was a place for players to thrive, to become Premier League champions, to fulfil their dreams. It’s no longer that and players often go on to improve once they’ve left for pastures new.

While plenty of the Old Trafford faithful worry that Marcus Rashford, who is now spending the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Aston Villa, could be next, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at – and ranked – 10 players who improved upon leaving Manchester United.

10 Players Who Improved the Most After Leaving Manchester United [Ranked] Rank Player Years at Old Trafford Notable clubs post-Man Utd 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009 Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr 2. Gerard Pique 2007–2008 Barcelona 3. Diego Forlan 2002–2004 Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Internacional 4. Angel Di Maria 2014–2015 Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica 5. Scott McTominay 2017–2024 Napoli 6. Memphis Depay 2015–2017 Olympique Lyonnais, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Corinthians 7. Angel Gomes 2019–2020 LOSC Lille, Boavista 8. Anthony Elanga 2022–2023 Nottingham Forest 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan 2016–2018 Arsenal, AS Roma, Inter Milan 10. Tim Howard 2003–2007 Everton, Colorado Rapids, Memphis 901

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Clubs post-Man Utd: Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr