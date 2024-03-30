Highlights Tottenham vs Arsenal is a fierce rivalry that sees few players cross the divide due to deep-rooted fan loyalties.

Some players like Pat Jennings and Willie Young successfully played for both clubs, while others struggled, like David Bentley.

Sol Campbell's move from Tottenham to Arsenal is still controversial, showcasing the intense animosity between the clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal is one of the matches that brings the country - and parts of the world - to a standstill, as two of the biggest clubs in England go head-to-head. One of the fiercest rivalries in Britain and the world, the two teams bring passion in the stands onto the pitch.

The countless goals and red cards are a testament to the hatred involved with both sides. Therefore, the idea of ever moving between the two clubs is seen as a sin by their fans. Loyalties might be tested, particularly if offered a pay rise, but the fans never expect their star players to play for their local rivals.

Unfortunately for the fans, several players ignored that idea. Some moved directly between the clubs, whilst some featured for both teams via a route at different squads. This article has taken a look at 10 of the best players who featured for both Spurs and Arsenal in their careers.

10 Players who Played for Both Arsenal and Tottenham Player Tottenham Appearances Arsenal Appearances Jimmy Brain 34 232 George Hunt 198 21 Laurie Brown 65 109 Jimmy Robertson 181 59 Willie Young 64 237 Pat Jennings 590 327 David Bentley 62 9 Sol Campbell 301 211 William Gallas 78 142 Emmanual Adebayor 113 142

Jimmy Brain

Jimmy Brain first played for Arsenal between the years of 1923 and 1931, quickly cementing himself as a Gunners legend in the early stages of his career. As a centre-forward, he scored over 130 times in 232 matches, including winning the First Division in 1931. Brain became the first player to score 100 goals for Arsenal. However, as age caught up to him, he left the club in 1931 to join local rivals Tottenham. It came as a shock, but he didn't exactly set the world alight in N17, which saw him never truly ruin his legendary Arsenal status.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 34 232 Goals 10 139 Assists N/A N/A

George Hunt

George Hunt had the opposite career to Brain. There was a small overlap between the players in N17, yet Hunt was far more successful for the Lilywhites. Playing for Spurs from 1930 to 1937, he scored 137 goals for the club — the most of any player at the time and now the eighth-most ever. Showcasing this, he was the club's top scorer for three consecutive seasons, from 1931-1932 to 1933-1934, and his 32 league goals in 1932-1933 helped Tottenham gain promotion to the First Division. However, he played for Arsenal briefly, making just 21 appearances and never setting the world alight.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 198 21 Goals 138 3 Assists N/A N/A

Laurie Brown

Arsenal signed Laurie Brown from Northampton in 1961 for £35,000 — and he went on to make over 100 appearances for the club. The defender was previously a striker, yet that didn't work out for him at Highbury. However, with the Gunners struggling, he joined Tottenham, making his debut in the North London derby. Spurs won 3-1 and Brown came close to scoring. The move was particularly controversial as he displaced Bobby Smith at centre-forward, yet that didn't work, so he eventually moved back to centre-back. In total, he made 65 appearances for Spurs — never firing on all cylinders for either club.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 65 109 Goals 3 2 Assists N/A N/A

Jimmy Robertson

Jimmy Robertson, who started his youth career at Middlesbrough, played for Tottenham between the years of 1964 and 1968. In that time, he scored over 30 goals in 181 appearances, winning the FA Cup and Charity Shield in 1967. He even scored the first goal during Spurs' FA Cup final victory against Chelsea. He went on to join Arsenal in October 1968, as part of a straight swap for David Jenkins. He made his debut for the Gunners in a goalless draw against West Ham United in October 1968 and played 19 league matches that season. However, he never showed his true talent with them.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 181 59 Goals 31 8 Assists N/A N/A

Willie Young

Willie Young started his career in the northern heights of Scotland in Aberdeen before eventually moving to Tottenham in 1975. There, he stayed for two years until 1977, playing 64 matches and scoring four goals. He never performed to a remarkable level, which made it an easy decision when Arsenal came calling in 1977. Terry Neill was the manager, formerly at Spurs with Young, and he found a place for the Scotsman with ease. He was their first-choice centre-back for four years, making over 200 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 1979. It was impressive form from the defender.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 64 237 Goals 4 19 Assists N/A N/A

Pat Jennings

Pat Jennings is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. There's no question about it, with the Northern Irish goalkeeper not only showing his world-class ability but also proving to be consistent for centuries. His first appearance came in 1963 and his last came in 1985 — 22 years of greatness. From 1964 to 1977, he played for Tottenham, making over 500 appearances and winning the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and League Cup twice. He joined arch-rivals Arsenal as Spurs believed his career was coming to an end, yet he proved them wrong by making more than 300 appearances and winning the FA Cup again. Despite allegiances to both sides, he is still looked upon in high regard.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 590 327 Clean Sheets 86 91 Goals Conceded 482 289

David Bentley

In January 2003, David Bentley was handed his first-team debut for Arsenal, coming on as a substitute for Kolo Toure in the FA Cup third round, whilst his first and only goal came in a 4-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough in January 2004. Some might be mistaken if they thought he would have kicked on to perform for them given the comparisons with David Beckham, but that wasn't the case as, after nine appearances, he joined Blackburn. He excelled in the north of England, eventually earning a move back to North London, but the other side to Tottenham. The midfielder had more success in N17, with his first league goal coming from the halfway line against the Gunners in a dramatic 4-4 draw. It remains one of the greatest goals in North London Derby history.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 62 9 Goals 5 1 Assists 11 0

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell is seen as one of the biggest traitors in football by Spurs fans. In the summer of 2001, his contract at Tottenham expired, and several European clubs, including Barcelona, wanted to sign him, but he chose to join Spurs' fiercest rivals instead under Arsene Wenger. The centre-back had previously said he would never play for the Gunners, whilst, in his return to White Hart Lane during a 1-1 draw in November 2001, Campbell was portrayed as a villain by the Lilywhites fans. However, his move paid off with the Gunners winning the Premier League title and FA Cup in his time at the club, including being a part of the 'Invincibles' in the 2003/2004 campaign.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 301 211 Goals 13 12 Assists 8 5

William Gallas

From 2006 to 2010, William Gallas played 142 times for Arsenal. He joined from their London rivals Chelsea, yet the move never really kicked into gear despite countless appearances. The Frenchman failed to win a single trophy with Arsenal, struggling to replicate the performances he showcased at the Blues. It meant that in 2010 he moved on to another rival - Tottenham. In doing so, he became the first-ever player to play a competitive match for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. The Frenchman never really showed loyalty, with his 78 appearances for Spurs helping them qualify for European football consistently.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 78 142 Goals 1 17 Assists 0 1

Emmanuel Adebayor

Last, but not least, Emmanuel Adebayor played over 100 appearances for both sides in North London, yet Arsenal fans have always had a dislike towards him because of one moment - his celebration against them when he was at Manchester City. He ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of his former fans in dramatic circumstances, ruining any previous relations. In truth, he was an effective striker for the Gunners between 2006 and 2009 as he scored over 60 goals, whilst he had two impressive seasons for Spurs in the early 2000s. Even if the striker had matches where he went quiet, he was always entertaining.

In April 2007, Adebayor scored his second hat-trick for Arsenal after coming off the bench at half-time in a 6-2 victory against Derby County, making him the only player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick home and away against the same side in the same season.

Stats Tottenham Arsenal Appearances 113 142 Goals 42 62 Assists 20 19

