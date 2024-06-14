Highlights The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is still ongoing, as the duo step onto the international stage this summer.

Ronaldo has more career goals, but Messi has won more trophies - including international ones.

Their former teammates are in awe of both, but Messi edges the debate.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. It's a debate that has split opinion since the late 2000s. As the duo emerged as two of the hottest prospects in world football during their early days at Barcelona and Manchester United respectively, it wasn't, at that point, apparent that we'd still be comparing them today.

Rather sensationally, both are still performing, and the debate still has a level of timely relevance today. Ahead of this summer's UEFA European Championships, Ronaldo, now 39 years old, looks as sharp as ever. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared reminiscent of his 30-year-old self during Portugal's 3-0 warm-up game drubbing over Ireland, with Ronaldo scoring two excellent finishes that any of the best strikers heading into the Euros would've been proud of.

You just wonder if Ronaldo can inspire an already fancied Portugal side to victory in Germany, that the seemingly already decided Messi vs Ronaldo debate could have a final chapter left to be written.

Nonetheless, Messi isn't showing too many signs of winding down either. He'll too feel he has another chance of helping his nation to major international glory this summer and writing his name, if even possible, further into Argentine and world football folklore. Argentina, winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, embark on a journey of retaining the Copa America, having won South America's most prestigious international trophy in 2021, and Messi, now 36 years old, will be integral to his nation's chances. If the forward can replicate the form he displayed two years ago at the last World Cup, Argentina will surely be within a strong chance of glory.

The Ronaldo and Messi Debate Continues

Few ex-players had the luxury of playing alongside either Messi or Ronaldo, never mind both. During a 2022 survey by The Athletic, a staggering 66% of 100 former English footballers believed that Ronaldo had achieved a better career than Messi, though 72% of respondents insisted they'd rather have played alongside the Argentine.

Messi vs Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Goals 895 835 Domestic Trophies 13 19 Champions League Trophies 5 4 International Trophies 1 2

But this is just the opinion of players who watched the world-dominating duo from afar; through the lens of a television screen, or being lucky enough to share a pitch with them. To get a broader idea of their respective individual excellence, it's important to consider the thoughts of those who had the opportunity to study them up close, those who shared a dressing room, a training pitch, or even a team coach to analyse their preparation in the days leading up to some of the biggest games played since the turn of the millennium.

Luka Modric, who won four Champions League titles alongside Ronaldo, still insisted Messi is the greatest player of all-time. Speaking after Croatia's World Cup defeat to Messi's Argentina team in 2022, he claimed:

I hope he [Messi] will win this World Cup. He is the best player in history and he deserves it. He is playing a great World Cup. He shows quality and greatness in every game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: While Cristiano Ronaldo's astonishing five Ballon d'Or trophies are only bettered by Lionel Messi's eight. Conversely, Ronaldo has been the competition's runner-up on six occasions, more than anyone else in history, while Messi's five second-place finishes are only bettered by Ronaldo.

26 players Have Featured Alongside Both

Many former teammates appeared to sway one way in the debate

As you can imagine, many of the 26 players who've shared a dressing room with both Messi and Ronaldo have repeatedly been asked to pick a side in the greatest of all-time debate. The exclusive list of former teammates of the two mega-stars includes some of the 21st century's finest footballing talents, with World Cup, Champions League, European Championships, and Premier League titles in abundance between them.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine was a Messi fan during his childhood

As with many, if not all, Argentine natives, there's a certain tribalism prevalent when growing up in the same country as the man many consider to be the greatest footballer of all time. However, eventually, Argentina international, Paulo Dybala, would have to put his childhood affiliations aside, as he partnered Ronaldo in Juventus' forward line between 2018 and 2021. Dybala told DAZN's 'Scacco Capitale':

"The rivalry between him [Ronaldo] and Messi is deeply felt in Argentina and as a child, of course, I was always on Messi's side."

Though later backtracking after playing alongside Ronaldo, Dybala suggested: "It’s impossible to make a comparison between the two of them or say who is the best because they are at a level on a par with each other and well above everybody else and that has been the case for several years."

Henrik Larsson

The Swede played alongside Messi and Ronaldo at club level

The Celtic cult hero, who scored 319 times during his glistening career, has a unique perspective on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Many of those fortunate enough to play alongside both did so while at least one of them was at the peak of their powers. However, Larsson had the opportunity to observe both players while they were both still realising their potential in the game. Larsson, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United and Messi during his early Barcelona years, claimed:

"Cristiano is unlucky to be playing at the same time as Messi. Ronaldo is a very good player, but Messi is even better. He is out of this world. He’s so good that it’s almost incredible. When you see him with the ball at his feet it’s hard to believe that anybody else could do the same. He’s a fantastic player to see."

Gerard Pique

Pique grew up with Messi at Barca but played with Ronaldo at Man Utd

There has been speculation that Messi and Pique, who played alongside each other in a record-breaking U15 Barcelona team before eventually winning four Champions League trophies together, are no longer on speaking terms. However, the former ever-present in Spain's defence gave a sensible opinion on the greatest player debate.

Pique signed for Man Utd in 2004 and got the opportunity to witness Ronaldo's transition from a skinny, yet skilful young winger, to a Premier League-dominating match-winner. The Spaniard claimed:

"I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn’t go two metres away from his foot, it’s always there. It’s impossible to catch him, this talent I didn’t see from anyone."

The Spaniard made sure to give both men credit as he stated: "Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he’s really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one. But for me, it’s like Messi is not human, but Cristiano is the best of the humans."

Pique reiterates the thoughts of many football fans whose eyes have been glued to the screens over the past ten to twenty years. While Ronaldo is an extraordinary, record-breaking, relentless goal-scoring talent, the ability of Messi is so unique and effective that it appears extraterrestrial.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of www.messivsronaldo.app (Correct as of 14/06/2024)