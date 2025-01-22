While he was a terrific footballer throughout his career, representing England and Manchester United well over the course of nearly two decades, the majority of fans these days will know Gary Neville more for his work as a pundit covering the beautiful game. After hanging up his boots for good in 2011, the former right-back became a television pundit, providing analysis on football for the likes of Sky Sports.

He's had plenty to say over the years and has become one of the highest-paid pundits as a result. Still, not everything he's said has aged particularly well. Neville once admitted he regretted some of the things he'd said during his punditry career. There have also been multiple instances when he's been proven wrong by footballers he'd previously doubted too. Here are five perfect examples of this.

Related 9 Highest-Paid British Football Pundits [2025] From Gary Neville to Alex Scott to Mark Chapman, UK pundits are paid very handsomely for the roles of television and radio.

Lionel Messi

Neville thought he was past his best in 2022

Early in the 2022 World Cup, Neville expressed his doubts about Lionel Messi's status as one of the best players in the world and thought his best days were behind him. In quotes shared by Planet Football, he even claimed that opposition defenders didn't fear him like they once did.

"Messi the other night – he was walking around the pitch. I said at half-time ‘people don’t fear him anymore’. They don’t! When he’s on the ball now, people go and take it off him, go and tackle him."

His comments aged terribly almost immediately as the Argentine went on to lead his nation to the World Cup trophy just several games later and he was pivotal to their success, with seven goals under his belt by the time they beat France in the final.

Mohamed Salah

Neville predicted his Liverpool run would end in 2020

The second example on this list, Neville gave himself a little longer before his comments aged poorly this time. Shortly before the 2020/21 season began, he claimed Mohamed Salah's time as a Liverpool player would be coming to an end within 12 months. The Egyptian had already been at Anfield for several years at this point and was coming off of his first Premier League title win with the Reds. Still, Neville didn't see him making it past 2021.

"Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. I absolutely guarantee it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it."

Fast-forward almost five years and Salah is still plying his trade in Merseyside and is operating at a very high level as Liverpool find themselves sitting top of the Premier League. Contract disputes may mean he ends up leaving the Reds in the near future, but considering it would be five years after Neville's comments, he still proved him wrong.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has played 379 times for Liverpool, scoring 232 times

Marc Cucurella

Neville claimed he would prevent Spain from winning Euro 2024

At the start of Euro 2024, Neville admitted that he thought Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella would be the one thing that stopped Spain from going all the way and winning the tournament. He thought the defender was his nation's weak link and didn't see them lifting the trophy as a result. Quite ironically, the nation went on to win the competition anyway and Cucurella actually shone in the final as Spain beat Neville's native England.

The Chelsea star didn't forget either and took to social media to poke fun at Neville for his doubts after the triumph. Alongside a graphic of his victory, Cucurella said: "We went all the way Gary. Thanks for your support."

Declan Rice

Neville said he didn't compare to past greats

After years of speculation about a move away from West Ham United, Declan Rice became an Arsenal player in 2023 and while it was regarded as a huge move for the Gunners, Neville wasn't convinced. He thought the team had overpaid for the midfielder and didn't think he was quite on the level of a Roy Keane or a Patrick Vieira. During an appearance on Sky Sports shortly before Arsenal played Crystal Palace, he revealed as such. In quotes shared by the Mirror, he said:

"For £100m I think you want goals and assists at the top end of the pitch sorting out, but the last six months has completely changed the perception of midfielder players’ values. "You mention Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, personally they are the two best midfield players that we have seen in British football and I don’t think Declan Rice is in that category."

What followed was a dazzling display by Rice as his side emerged victorious against the Eagles. Jamie Carragher even labelled him the best player on the pitch after the game. That's one way to silence your doubters. 18 months after he moved to the Emirates, the 26-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has proven himself to be well worth the fee paid for him too.

Jordan Pickford

Neville was worried about him as England's keeper

It's not often you'll hear a pundit admit they got it very wrong about a certain player, but that's exactly what Neville did when discussing Jordan Pickford. As Wayne Rooney appeared on an episode of The Overlap at the end of the 2023/24 season, the topic of the Everton goalkeeper was brought up. The former United full-back admitted he had previously been worried about having him in goal for England, but went on to admit he'd been dead wrong about him. In quotes shared via Goodison News, he said:

"Do you rate Jordan Pickford? I think I got him wrong because when I first saw him for England I was worried about him for Everton. But the last three or four years to be honest with you I think he’s been brilliant."

Pickford has been consistently solid for both club and country over the years and it's safe to say that Everton would be in a much worse situation if they hadn't had him in between the sticks.

All statistics courtesy of Transfemarkt and accurate as of 21/01/2025