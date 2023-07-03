Player transfer values are always fluctuating, but some big names have seen their price tags slashed in the past year.

Due to factors such as poor form, injuries and prolonged spells without game time, these players have fallen from grace in a very short space of time.

Players that have previously been linked with big money moves in recent seasons are now unlikely to attract the same calibre of clubs.

There are even a couple of Premier League and Champions League winners among the players to have seen their market value decrease the most.

See the players that have decreased in transfer value the most over the 2022-23 season, below.

(Valuations via Transfermarkt)

10 Carlos Soler - (-€25 million)

The former Valencia man was once sought after by an array of Premier League clubs.

However, since his move to PSG, he has seen limited game time disrupt his career and thus, decreased his transfer value.

He was statistically one of the French club's worst players in the 22/23 season, with WhoScored giving him an average rating of just 6.46/10.

The 26-year-old will perhaps be looking to move after his club signed Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon.

9 Arnaut Danjuma - (-€25 million)

Having helped Villarreal to a European semi-final in the previous season, the Dutchman looked for a move away in January after making only 10 appearances for the Spanish side.

His loan move to Tottenham saw even less game time as he featured only nine times for the London club.

A single goal in this time was not enough to convince Spurs to commit to a permanent deal.

8 N'Golo Kante - (-€25 million)

The two-time league winner has recently sealed a move to Saudi Arabian side, Al Ittihad, on a free transfer.

Injuries have impacted his final seasons in England as he suffered from multiple long-term setbacks.

He managed only seven league appearances in his final campaign at Chelsea, meaning it would be seen as a risk for any new club to swoop in for him.

7 Çağlar Söyüncü - (-€25 million)

A fall-out with former manager, Brendan Rodgers, saw the once promising defender lose his place in the starting team.

He agreed a move to Atletico Madrid in January, before winning his place back in the Leicester back-line after Rodgers' departure.

He continued to struggle as the club were ultimately relegated.

6 Jadon Sancho - (-€30 million)

Once seen as the future of the English game, the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United has not gone to plan.

Having taken time off to deal with personal issues, Sancho returned in the second half of the past season.

He flattered to deceive at times and struggled to gain any real rhythm.

There are even rumours that his manager could look to cash in on the winger, even at a loss.

5 Romelu Lukaku - (-€30 million)

Still a Chelsea player officially, it is hard to see the Belgian return to Stamford Bridge.

A return to Inter Milan resolved the situation on a temporary basis, but new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has a big decision to make.

The chances he failed to convert in the Champions League final defeat against Manchester City may not help his cause either.

4 Youri Tielemans - (-€30 million)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Another player to have recently sealed a move on a free transfer, Tielemans has signed for Aston Villa.

The midfielder was seen as a future star only two years ago.

His desire to leave, along with injury issues, have decreased interest in his services from the bigger clubs in the league.

3 Paul Pogba - (-€33 million)

A return to Juventus felt like a new beginning for the former World Cup winner.

However, an injury before the season even kicked off put a halt on this new dawn.

A return after a lengthy spell out was short-lived as he suffered yet another setback.

Having rarely touched a football pitch in the last year, it is no surprise that his valuation has dropped dramatically.

2 Wilfred Ndidi - (-€35 million)

The third Leicester player to appear on this list, it is clear how the downfall of the club came about.

Once regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country, Ndidi has been somewhat forgotten in the last 12 months.

It is yet to be seen if he will remain at the club in the Championship, but a much lower fee will be paid if he does.

1 Sadio Mané - (-€45 million)

The former Liverpool star has struggled ever since he made the switch to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

His side won the Bundesliga, but Mané was not a big part of this success.

He missed the chance to represent his nation at the World Cup through injury and failed to return as the same player he was before.

A bust-up with Leroy Sané has put his future at the German club in doubt.

Mané is the player to have seen his price tag drop by the most, and it's not close.