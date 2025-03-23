MLS may still be a young league (compared to the world's most established soccer leagues), but the fact remains that it has seen a number of highly talented strikers. Some of whom have proved particularly prolific.

Players who, for the most part, have not made history by the amount of time they have spent on North American pitches, but rather by the frequency with which they have managed to rouse the crowds.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the profiles of the 10 players with the best goals-per-game ratio since 1996 and the start of the inaugural MLS season. And it's an understatement to say that we're dealing with a host of true legends.

10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History Rank Player Nationality Club(s) MLS Span Goals Regular Season Appearances GPG Ratio 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden LA Galaxy 2018-2019 52 56 0.84 2. Stern John Trinidad and Tobago Columbus Crew 1998-1999 44 55 0.80 3. Lionel Messi Argentina Inter Miami 2023-Present 21 26 0.80 4. Luis Suarez Uruguay Inter Miami 2023-Present 21 29 0.72 5. Robbie Keane Republic of Ireland LA Galaxy 2011-2016 83 125 0.66 6. David Villa Spain New York City FC 2014-2018 77 117 0.66 7. Didier Drogba Ivory Coast CF Montreal 2015-2016 21 33 0.64 8. Mamadou Diallo Senegal Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls 2000-2002 47 74 0.63 9. Juan Hernandez Colombia Columbus Crew 2022-2025 44 70 0.63 10. Josef Martinez Venezuela Atlanta United, Inter Miami, CF Montreal, San Jose Earthquakes 2017-Present 117 186 0.62

10 Josef Martinez

MLS goal-per-game ratio: 0.62