MLS may still be a young league (compared to the world's most established soccer leagues), but the fact remains that it has seen a number of highly talented strikers. Some of whom have proved particularly prolific.

Players who, for the most part, have not made history by the amount of time they have spent on North American pitches, but rather by the frequency with which they have managed to rouse the crowds.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the profiles of the 10 players with the best goals-per-game ratio since 1996 and the start of the inaugural MLS season. And it's an understatement to say that we're dealing with a host of true legends.

10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History

Rank

Player

Nationality

Club(s)

MLS Span

Goals

Regular Season Appearances

GPG Ratio

1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

LA Galaxy

2018-2019

52

56

0.84

2.

Stern John

Trinidad and Tobago

Columbus Crew

1998-1999

44

55

0.80

3.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Inter Miami

2023-Present

21

26

0.80

4.

Luis Suarez

Uruguay

Inter Miami

2023-Present

21

29

0.72

5.

Robbie Keane

Republic of Ireland

LA Galaxy

2011-2016

83

125

0.66

6.

David Villa

Spain

New York City FC

2014-2018

77

117

0.66

7.

Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast

CF Montreal

2015-2016

21

33

0.64

8.

Mamadou Diallo

Senegal

Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls

2000-2002

47

74

0.63

9.

Juan Hernandez

Colombia

Columbus Crew

2022-2025

44

70

0.63

10.

Josef Martinez

Venezuela

Atlanta United, Inter Miami, CF Montreal, San Jose Earthquakes

2017-Present

117

186

0.62

