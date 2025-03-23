MLS may still be a young league (compared to the world's most established soccer leagues), but the fact remains that it has seen a number of highly talented strikers. Some of whom have proved particularly prolific.
Players who, for the most part, have not made history by the amount of time they have spent on North American pitches, but rather by the frequency with which they have managed to rouse the crowds.
In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the profiles of the 10 players with the best goals-per-game ratio since 1996 and the start of the inaugural MLS season. And it's an understatement to say that we're dealing with a host of true legends.
|
10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Club(s)
|
MLS Span
|
Goals
|
Regular Season Appearances
|
GPG Ratio
|
1.
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|
Sweden
|
LA Galaxy
|
2018-2019
|
52
|
56
|
0.84
|
2.
|
Stern John
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Columbus Crew
|
1998-1999
|
44
|
55
|
0.80
|
3.
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
Inter Miami
|
2023-Present
|
21
|
26
|
0.80
|
4.
|
Luis Suarez
|
Uruguay
|
Inter Miami
|
2023-Present
|
21
|
29
|
0.72
|
5.
|
Robbie Keane
|
Republic of Ireland
|
LA Galaxy
|
2011-2016
|
83
|
125
|
0.66
|
6.
|
David Villa
|
Spain
|
New York City FC
|
2014-2018
|
77
|
117
|
0.66
|
7.
|
Didier Drogba
|
Ivory Coast
|
CF Montreal
|
2015-2016
|
21
|
33
|
0.64
|
8.
|
Mamadou Diallo
|
Senegal
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls
|
2000-2002
|
47
|
74
|
0.63
|
9.
|
Juan Hernandez
|
Colombia
|
Columbus Crew
|
2022-2025
|
44
|
70
|
0.63
|
10.
|
Josef Martinez
|
Venezuela
|
Atlanta United, Inter Miami, CF Montreal, San Jose Earthquakes
|
2017-Present
|
117
|
186
|
0.62