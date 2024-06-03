Highlights Alexandre Sarr must meet reasonable expectations and not replicate Victor Wembanyama's success.

Zach Edey's dominance in college doesn't guarantee success in the NBA. He needs to produce.

Bronny James must carve a niche beyond being LeBron's son; focus on defense & shooting.

The 2024 NBA Draft class faces plenty of questions coming into draft night. Having to follow the footsteps of the previous class that had the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, there has been some confusion over how we should gauge this incoming batch of rookies.

There are 10 who stand out with questions that need answering.

Alex Sarr

Can he perform to the expectations of a top pick?

As of this writing, it’s growing more likely that the Atlanta Hawks will pair Trae Young with Alex Sarr. Expecting him to replicate what last year’s number one overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, produced would be setting Sarr up for failure. There are still reasonable expectations that need to be met should Sarr be chosen by the Hawks.

Alexandre Sarr Stats - 2023-24 NBL Season Category Stat G 27 PPG 9.4 REB 4.3 FG% 52.0% 3PA 1.8 3PT% 28.6% BLK 1.5 Height/Weight 7-1/224lbs

At the very least, Sarr should produce. He is a hyper-athletic big man whose mobility and fluidity should pair well on the open court with Young. The incoming rookie will get plenty of opportunities to score off lobs while providing the Hawks some much-needed protection.

Production is the expectation. If he proves to be a positive contributor from the jump? He would have already gone above and beyond.

Zach Edey

Can he produce enough to find a place in the NBA?

Edey enters the NBA Draft as the player with the largest gap between their college performance and expected role in the NBA. He was one of the most dominant forces in recent college basketball history during the 2023-24 season, but there are those who doubt he will even have a long enough career in the NBA.

Zach Edey Stats - Purdue (2023-24) Category Stat G 39 PPG 25.2 REB 12.2 eFG% 62.4% BPG 2.2 Height/Weight 7-4/285lbs

The concerns are valid. Edey won’t be able to dominate NBA players the same way he dominated college competition. What’s more pressing for him is whether he can produce enough to find a role in the NBA.

Others have thrown around Ivica Zubac as a potential ceiling for Edey; a lumbering big man who knows how to use his length and heft to make winning impact in the modern NBA. The chances of Edey ever becoming an All-Star are low, but if he becomes a productive big for a playoff-contending team, then that would be considered a win already.

Bronny James

What niche can he build outside his father's name?

Bronny James has said time and time again that he wants to be known as more than just LeBron James’ son. The shadow of his father will likely never go away, but there is a path for him to at least build a road that is exclusively is. The question now is, how will that road look like?

Bronny James Stats - USC (2023-2024) Category Stat G 25 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 SPG 0.8 Height/Weight 6-4/210lbs

Bronny has drawn comparisons to Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, and Derrick White; hard-nosed, defense-focused guards who are able to contribute enough on the offensive end. He has the tools to be a positive defender from the jump. Whatever he lacks in height, he makes up for with athleticism and length.

What could allow Bronny to stand out even more is his shooting. Bronny is arguably a more natural shooter than his father. In an ideal world, Bronny is able to develop a consistent three-point shot, be an elite defender, which are tools that will help him flourish in a contending team in the long-run.

Nikola Topic

Will he be healthy enough to perform in the NBA?

Nikola Topic will likely exit draft night as the first point guard off the board. Large playmakers are increasing in value in today’s NBA and Topic fits the bill.

There are parts of his game that require polishing but that will come with time. The question is whether he will be healthy enough to even blossom into the player people expect him to be.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7% Height/Weight 6-6/201lbs

Topic suffered various knee injuries during the past year. He may not be as overly reliant on his athleticism as other guards, it’s still something to watch out for. Leg injuries are tricky. Even players who don’t rely on exploding to the rim – such as Klay Thompson – have experienced noticeable declines with their performance after getting hurt.

Rob Dillingham

Will he find the ideal balance needed out of an NBA combo guard?

Combo guards have transformed from novel concept to the norm over the past decade. In theory, that should justify crowning Rob Dillingham as an NBA-ready guard considering his skillset.

In practice, being a combo guard in today’s NBA is a lot more complicated than it seems.

Rob Dillingham Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 32 PPG 15.2 AST 3.9 STL 1.0 TOV 2.0 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 44.4% Height/Weight 6-2/170lbs

Paired with the empowerment that comes with being a combo guard is the responsibility required to weird such power. There is a difference between a Stephen Curry and a Lou Williams. The former has found a niche where his scoring is what sets him apart, but his playmaking elevates his play to another level. The latter has found a niche with his scoring, but has added little to his game to be a starter.

That’s not to say being a Lou Williams is bad; it comes with multiple Sixth Man of the Year awards! However, for Dillingham to reach his star-level ceiling, he has to yield his natural ability to score properly and pair it with skill that will allow him to make the leap.

Reed Sheppard

How will he overcome his lack of athleticism?

Sheppard is one of the trickiest players to assess in this draft. His efficiency as a scorer is promising and normally bodes well for a player’s NBA’s career, but his lack of size and athleticism limit his projected ceiling.

These aren’t impossible hurdles to overcome, but it is a question that will follow him during his rookie year.

Reed Sheppard Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 33 PPG 12.5 AST 4.5 FG% 53.6% 3PT% 52.1% STL 2.5 Height/Weight 6-3/187lbs

Sheppard established himself as one of the best shooters in the country and that immediately protects his floor as a player. He is going to have a role the moment he steps on an NBA court. He may not shoot over 50 percent from three, but defenses will need to key in on him.

The question is how he can reach his ceiling despite the lack of athleticism. The NBA is much more physical than college basketball and it will be an adjustment for Sheppard even during the Summer League.

Cody Williams

Will he be able to fill out enough muscle to be a productive rookie?

In terms of pure talent and upside, there is a case to be made Cody Williams is in the top-three range in this draft class. He projects to be a quality two-way player who has the skills on the offensive end to be a threat even during his rookie year.

His skill set isn’t the problem. The issue, just like Sheppard, is his current physical profile.

Cody Williams Stats - Colorado Category Stat G 24 PPG 11.9 REB 3.0 FG% 55.2% 3PA 1.7 3PT% 41.5% Height/Weight 6-8/190lbs

The difference Williams has over Sheppard’s case is he’s actually a natural athlete whose gifts should translate over to the NBA level. The problem with the prospect from Colorado is his lack of muscle. Standing at 6-foot-8, he will come into the league needing to defend forwards and guards who will have over 20 pounds against him. He is going to be in for a rude awakening.

His body will fill out over time. Whoever drafts him should expect a lengthy process. Should he produce despite his current limitations, that will stand out as an undeniable win for him and his future team.

Dalton Knecht

How much more can he improve given his limited upside?

When talking about Dalton Knecht, the common sentiment seems to be is what you see is what you get. What you are getting out of him is not bad at all! He can be a starter for contending teams and will be productive.

But is this really all we can get out of the incoming rookie?

Dalton Knecht Stats - Tennessee (2023-24) Category Stat G 36 PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8% STL 0.7 3PA 6.5 3PT% 39.7 Height/Weight 6-6/197lbs

There is always room to grow, even though Knecht is already 23 years old, which counts as an automatic red flag when discussing upside for plenty of NBA scouts. His scoring will anchor his value as a player and he is a competent enough defender to stay on the floor during the clutch. But there are other facets of his game that could potentially help him go beyond the expectations out of him.

Isaiah Collier

Will the potential reward he offers outweigh the projected risks?

Collier has the physical profile you would want out of a modern NBA guard. His blend of strength, size, and skill as a pass-first point guard should theoretically have him higher up on draft boards.

Isaiah Collier Stats - USC (2023-24) Category Stat G 27 PPG 16.3 FG% 49.0 APG 4.3 TOV 3.3 Height/Weight 6-5/210lbs

One of the things that caused Collier to drop on draft boards was his inefficiency with USC. He was a sub-30 percent three-point shooter and was a bit turnover-prone as a point guard. There will be an adjustment period when he starts to play in the NBA. It might even be ugly, but the question now is whether those expected bumps in the road will be worth it for the potential he could display down the line.

Jared McCain

How will he adapt his game to the NBA-level?

McCain faces similar problems as other combo guards who are transitioning to the NBA level. What makes him intriguing is how he came from Duke, a proven factory of NBA talent, and his impressive shooting splits.

Jared McCain Stats - Duke (2023-24) Category Stat G 36 PPG 14.3 3PT% 41.4 RPG 5.0 APG 1.9 Height/Weight 6-3/197lbs

His shooting is likely to translate in the NBA level. The question mark is regarding his ability to set the floor for his teammates. 1.9 assists per game won’t cut it. He will need to adapt by mixing his shooting with playmaking. The question now is how he will go handle this transition.