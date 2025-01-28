Few clubs can boast a history as prestigious as that of Liverpool. Champions of England on 19 occasions since 1892, the Reds also have six Champions Leagues, eight FA Cups and ten League Cups to their name.

But the reputation of the club from the North of England did not come about by itself. Over the decades, a host of highly talented players, some of them among the greatest of all time, have contributed to the club's success.

And while some have distinguished themselves through their goals or the number of times they have appeared in the legendary red shirt, others have made their mark through their multitude of assists - in fact, all these factors usually go hand in hand.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to pay tribute to these players, considered by some to be true artists of the game, by listing the 11 most prolific in this article.

11 Players With the Most Assists in Liverpool History Rank Player Assists Appearances 1. Kenny Dalglish 172 515 2. Steven Gerrard 145 710 3. Billy Liddell 132 534 4. Ian Callaghan 130 857 5. Alan A'Court 111 381 6. Mohamed Salah 105 375 7. Ian St John 103 425 8. John Barnes 99 407 9. Steve McManaman 85 364 10. Trent Alexander-Arnold 84 333 11. Ian Rush 83 660

11 Ian Rush

Assists: 83

Appearances: 660

660 Liverpool span: 1980-1986, 1988-1996

There is no striker in Liverpool's history who has enjoyed a similar level of success to Ian Rush. A fact that his status as the club's all-time top scorer tends to justify. Or at least only in part, as his individual and collective achievements have enabled him to achieve legendary status.

We could mention his exceptional total of 21 trophies won with the Reds, his formidable partnership with Kenny Dalglish, or even the 25 goals he scored against Everton in the Merseyside Derby. But for the purposes of this article, it was his 83 assists that really caught our attention. It's a testament to the Welshman's passing ability, which is often overlooked when discussing his career.

10 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Assists: 84

Appearances: 333

333 Liverpool span: 2016-Present

If you were to ask Liverpool fans to name the most memorable decisive pass delivered by Trent Alexander-Arnold, many would be inclined to point to an evening in May 2019.

With his meticulous ball control, timed reflexes and perfect handling of pressure, there is perhaps no situation that better illustrates all the qualities of the England right-back than the one that attracted attention in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Yet this example is just one of many - 84, to be precise - that can be cited to paint a portrait of the Scouser. Perhaps the best crosser in world football.

9 Steve McManaman

Assists: 85

Appearances: 364

364 Liverpool span: 1990-1999

Steve McManaman was certainly a player apart. One whose influence, or lack of it on a bad day, was reflected in his team's performances. An ever-present attacking threat, his impact on the Liverpool of the 1990s is still remembered - despite the fact that he won just two trophies during his time at Anfield.

So much so, in fact, that Middlesbrough coach Bryan Robson once declared that ‘everyone in the Premiership knows that if you stop McManaman, you stop Liverpool’. Except that stopping McManaman was no mean feat. For the winger, who is all too rarely mentioned when referring to the great British players, was a brilliant footballer.

8 John Barnes

Assists: 99

Appearances: 407

407 Liverpool span: 1987-1997

The streets will never forget John Barnes. Considered one of the most technically gifted English players of all time, the winger terrorised Championship defences for many seasons. During that time, the Kingston, Jamaica native won prestigious trophies, scored numerous goals and provided almost 100 assists.

A player who stood out because of his atypical profile, which was closer to that of the great wingers of the 1960s or 1970s than its counterpart of the 1990s, when physical strength became increasingly important. It was not for nothing that England coach Bobby Robson nicknamed him the ‘Black Best’ - a reference to George Best.

7 Ian St John

Assists: 103

Appearances: 425

425 Liverpool span: 1961-1971

Of all the players recruited by Liverpool since 1892, Ian St John is undoubtedly one of the most important. When the striker left Motherwell to join the Mersey club in 1961, the club was going through a difficult period. But the arrival of the Scotsman marked a turning point in the Reds' history.

In the space of just a few years, Liverpool went from being an established second division club to English champions and finalists in the European Cup Winners' Cup. All this under the guidance of the legendary Bill Shankly, who helped him establish himself as one of the best players in the game. His impressive total of 108 goals and 103 assists is one of the most tangible testimonies to this.

6 Mohamed Salah

Assists: 105