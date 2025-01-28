Few clubs can boast a history as prestigious as that of Liverpool. Champions of England on 19 occasions since 1892, the Reds also have six Champions Leagues, eight FA Cups and ten League Cups to their name.
But the reputation of the club from the North of England did not come about by itself. Over the decades, a host of highly talented players, some of them among the greatest of all time, have contributed to the club's success.
And while some have distinguished themselves through their goals or the number of times they have appeared in the legendary red shirt, others have made their mark through their multitude of assists - in fact, all these factors usually go hand in hand.
GIVEMESPORT has decided to pay tribute to these players, considered by some to be true artists of the game, by listing the 11 most prolific in this article.
|
11 Players With the Most Assists in Liverpool History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Assists
|
Appearances
|
1.
|
Kenny Dalglish
|
172
|
515
|
2.
|
Steven Gerrard
|
145
|
710
|
3.
|
Billy Liddell
|
132
|
534
|
4.
|
Ian Callaghan
|
130
|
857
|
5.
|
Alan A'Court
|
111
|
381
|
6.
|
Mohamed Salah
|
105
|
375
|
7.
|
Ian St John
|
103
|
425
|
8.
|
John Barnes
|
99
|
407
|
9.
|
Steve McManaman
|
85
|
364
|
10.
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
84
|
333
|
11.
|
Ian Rush
|
83
|
660
11 Ian Rush
Assists: 83
- Appearances: 660
- Liverpool span: 1980-1986, 1988-1996
There is no striker in Liverpool's history who has enjoyed a similar level of success to Ian Rush. A fact that his status as the club's all-time top scorer tends to justify. Or at least only in part, as his individual and collective achievements have enabled him to achieve legendary status.
We could mention his exceptional total of 21 trophies won with the Reds, his formidable partnership with Kenny Dalglish, or even the 25 goals he scored against Everton in the Merseyside Derby. But for the purposes of this article, it was his 83 assists that really caught our attention. It's a testament to the Welshman's passing ability, which is often overlooked when discussing his career.
10 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Assists: 84
- Appearances: 333
- Liverpool span: 2016-Present
If you were to ask Liverpool fans to name the most memorable decisive pass delivered by Trent Alexander-Arnold, many would be inclined to point to an evening in May 2019.
With his meticulous ball control, timed reflexes and perfect handling of pressure, there is perhaps no situation that better illustrates all the qualities of the England right-back than the one that attracted attention in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Yet this example is just one of many - 84, to be precise - that can be cited to paint a portrait of the Scouser. Perhaps the best crosser in world football.
9 Steve McManaman
Assists: 85
- Appearances: 364
- Liverpool span: 1990-1999
Steve McManaman was certainly a player apart. One whose influence, or lack of it on a bad day, was reflected in his team's performances. An ever-present attacking threat, his impact on the Liverpool of the 1990s is still remembered - despite the fact that he won just two trophies during his time at Anfield.
So much so, in fact, that Middlesbrough coach Bryan Robson once declared that ‘everyone in the Premiership knows that if you stop McManaman, you stop Liverpool’. Except that stopping McManaman was no mean feat. For the winger, who is all too rarely mentioned when referring to the great British players, was a brilliant footballer.
8 John Barnes
Assists: 99
- Appearances: 407
- Liverpool span: 1987-1997
The streets will never forget John Barnes. Considered one of the most technically gifted English players of all time, the winger terrorised Championship defences for many seasons. During that time, the Kingston, Jamaica native won prestigious trophies, scored numerous goals and provided almost 100 assists.
A player who stood out because of his atypical profile, which was closer to that of the great wingers of the 1960s or 1970s than its counterpart of the 1990s, when physical strength became increasingly important. It was not for nothing that England coach Bobby Robson nicknamed him the ‘Black Best’ - a reference to George Best.
7 Ian St John
Assists: 103
- Appearances: 425
- Liverpool span: 1961-1971
Of all the players recruited by Liverpool since 1892, Ian St John is undoubtedly one of the most important. When the striker left Motherwell to join the Mersey club in 1961, the club was going through a difficult period. But the arrival of the Scotsman marked a turning point in the Reds' history.
In the space of just a few years, Liverpool went from being an established second division club to English champions and finalists in the European Cup Winners' Cup. All this under the guidance of the legendary Bill Shankly, who helped him establish himself as one of the best players in the game. His impressive total of 108 goals and 103 assists is one of the most tangible testimonies to this.