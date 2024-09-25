Key Takeaways A host of football icons have missed out on claiming the Ballon d'Or down the years.

The likes of Thierry Henry and Robert Lewandowski have all claimed a lot of votes without winning the prize.

Modern voting systems means the likes of Erling Haaland feature highly.

The Ballon d'Or is the pinnacle of individual football awards. To win the prize, you must be deemed the best player in the world through a voting system where a select number of journalists receive a shortlist of players to choose from and select their top five, with the first selection earning six points, four for second, three for third, two for fourth, and one for fifth.

We take a closer look at the players who have received the most votes in the Ballon d'Or history that have not won the award. It must be noted that during the period of 2010-2015, the Golden Globe voting system saw a change in format that was produced in percentages; therefore, those years voting numbers were unable to be accounted for and are not included in this list. In the years following 2015, the voting numbers did resume; however, the number of journalists that were invited to participate also exponentially increased, leading to a far higher skewing of votes during those years.

10 Oliver Kahn

Ballon d'Or Votes: 224

Beginning with a legendary figure in Bayern Munich and German football history, Oliver Kahn managed to place twice on the Ballon d'Or podium as a goalkeeper, finishing third in 2001 behind Michael Owen and Raul on 114 points, and in the following year, once again, placed third on 110 points, this time behind Brazilian duo Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos.

During his career, Kahn was voted as goalkeeper of the year on three occasions due to his lightning-quick reaction time, allowing him to pull off a catalogue of unbelievable saves. He is also one of the most decorated German players of all time, winning eight Bundesliga titles, twelve domestic cups, and a European Championship with his national side.

Oliver Kahn's Career Statistics Appearances 871 Goals Conceded 881 Clean Sheets 322 Trophies 24 Top Three Nominations 2

9 Paolo Maldini

Ballon d'Or Votes: 232

Known as one of the greatest defenders of all time, it is quite staggering that despite having the disadvantage of being a defender, Paolo Maldini never won a Golden Ball during his illustrious career. However, the Italian did manage to place on the podium twice, finishing third in 1994, earning 109 votes and ranking behind Hristo Stoichkov and Roberto Baggio, then once again placing third in 2003, this time behind Pavel Nedved and Thierry Henry on 123 points.

Playing as a centre-back and a left-back in his playing days at AC Milan, Maldini earned the title by many as the best defender of all time, blending a brilliant level of technical ability in possession with the aggression, judgement, and tackling of a world-class centreback.

Paolo Maldini's Career Statistics Appearances 1027 Goals 40 Assists 48 Trophies 26 Top Three Nominations 2

8 Thierry Henry

Ballon d'Or Votes: 249

Considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Thierry Henry was simply a cut above the rest in English football, with many football fans believing that he should have been crowned as the winner of the Golden Ball in 2003 when his unbelievable season at Arsenal saw him earn 128 points, 62 less than Nedved who was crowned the winner that year. Three years later, Henry earned himself another place in the top three but finished third that season on 121 votes behind Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon, following Italy's World Cup triumph that year.

Henry's electric pace, combined with his in-game intelligence and technical ability, made him an impossible task for defenders to mark. His composure and finishing was also first class, as he became well known for his trademark finish, opening his body up and caressing the ball into the far corner. Once he opened his body up for the shot, the end result was ominous for the opposition.

Thierry Henry's Career Statistics Appearances 917 Goals 411 Assists 203 Trophies 20 Top Three Nominations 2

7 Kylian Mbappe

Ballon d'Or Votes: 270

A player that has been compared to Henry since coming through as a young kid at Monaco, Kylian Mbappe shares many similar attributes with his French compatriot and similarly has been unable to break through and win a Ballon d'Or yet, despite being lauded as the best player in the world right now. Surprisingly, Mbappe has only made one appearance on the podium during his career thus far, claiming third in the last competition in 2023 with 270 points, behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Seriously unlucky to have spent his entire career competing against all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi; with those two now out of the picture, it presents an incredible opportunity for the Frenchman to win his first award. Attaining a frightening goal contribution record and now at Real Madrid, it seems a matter of time before that opportunity manifests itself into reality.

Kylian Mbappe's Career Statistics Appearances 467 Goals 342 Assists 162 Trophies 19 Top Three Nominations 1

6 Neymar Jr.

Ballon d'Or Votes: 361

If Mbappe is unlucky though, Neymar Jr. must be cursed, as he is perhaps the greatest footballer to have ever lived who never received a Ballon d'Or due to the sheer brilliance and relentlessness of Messi and Ronaldo. Finishing third in 2015 behind them both on 7.86% votes while at Barcelona, and once again behind the two in 2017 attaining 361 votes, this time at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar must have been sick of the sight of the Portuguese and Argentinian superstars.

Using his breathtaking talent and skill to glide around defenders as if they were not there, either from central positions or off the flank, the Brazilian would decide the outcomes of games on his own and was untouchable at his best. Unfortunately for Neymar, as well as the era he played in, his career was riddled with injuries that kept him out for lengthy spells, and despite displaying a high quality of performance whenever he touched the pitch, that may have an unfortunate impact on his legacy within the sport.

Neymar's Career Statistics Appearances 717 Goals 439 Assists 279 Trophies 28 Top Three Nominations 2

5 Erling Haaland

Ballon d'Or Votes: 375

Similar to Mbappe, another man that seems destined to win the Golden Ball award now that Messi and Ronaldo have relinquished their grip on Europe is Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who was desperately unlucky himself to not have won the award last time around. Claiming 375 votes after winning the treble, finishing top scorer in the Premier League and Champions League, while breaking the goalscoring record in the English top flight, Haaland did almost everything he could but still could not top Messi's World Cup triumph.

The Norweigan is tearing through goalscoring records in England's top flight, having dispatched 10 goals already this season in his first five league matches. His brutal power and composed finishing, combined with elite and relentless runs in behind, make him impossible to mark once he gets in his stride.

Erling Haaland's Career Statistics Appearances 323 Goals 267 Assists 53 Trophies 12 Top Three Nominations 1

4 Jorginho

Ballon d'Or Votes: 460

Considering the calibre of players listed, it may come as a surprise that Jorginho ends up high in this ranking. However, the Italian midfielder enjoyed an incredible campaign in 2021, winning the 2020 European Championship with Italy and the Champions League at Chelsea, and was crowned the UEFA Best Player in Europe. Despite such an incredible achievement with two sides that were not expected to win their respective competitions, Jorginho was an instrumental part of both teams, earning himself 460 votes, placing him third behind Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Now at Arsenal, Jorginho thrives in possession-based systems, as what he lacks in physicality and pace, he makes up for in technical ability and speed of thought. Alongside N'Golo Kante for the Blues, he formed a formidable partnership, as his French teammate would cover the ground he could not, while he would take care of dictating the tempo of the match.

Jorginho's Career Statistics Appearances 614 Goals 53 Assists 36 Trophies 7 Top Three Nominations 1

3 Robert Lewandowski

Ballon d'Or Votes: 580

Finishing above Jorginho in the 2021 voting in second place was none other than Robert Lewandowski, who many believe should have won over Messi in that year due to his outrageous output, scoring 49 goals and assisting a further nine in 40 appearances in all competitions, breaking the record for the most Bundesliga goals in a single season, scoring 41. Doing so, he earned himself 580 votes in the Ballon d'Or rankings that season, 33 behind Messi, and was extremely unfortunate not to take the crown considering his unbelievable record.

The Polish centre forward is easily one of the greatest strikers of all time, scoring goals for fun at all levels of football he has played in, and considering his ruthless finishing, is also a very well-rounded forward, able to combine with teammates and create chances himself.

Robert Lewandowski's Career Statistics Appearances 931 Goals 657 Assists 188 Trophies 28 Top Three Nominations 1

2 Antoine Griezmann

Ballon d'Or Votes: 612

Perhaps one of the most underappreciated talents of this generation, Antoine Griezmann has enjoyed an unbelievable career, earning himself a spot in the top three of the Golden Ball twice. The first time was in 2016, when he was declared the French and Atletico Madrid Player of the Year after a great season at his club and finishing as the top scorer in the 2016 Euro on six goals, receiving 198 votes, finishing third place behind Ronaldo and Messi. In 2018, he would once again appear in the top three, finishing third once again on 414 votes after lifting the World Cup with France, behind Luka Modric and Ronaldo.

The attacker's ability to drift in between the lines to pick up the ball in pockets of space and transition from defence to attack has made him an indispensable asset to Diego Simeone for many years, able to score crucial goals as well as create an abundance of chances for his teammates.

Antoine Griezmann's Career Statistics Appearances 837 Goals 315 Assists 160 Trophies 7 Top Three Nominations 2

1 Virgil Van Dijk

Ballon d'Or Votes: 679

Finally, the closest a defender has ever come to winning a Ballon d'Or in the modern era of football, Virgil Van Dijk was seemingly faultless for an entire season in 2019, having not been dribbled past a single time across the whole campaign. That year the Dutchman would win the Champions League with Liverpool, and guided his side to finish one point behind champions Manchester City on a record-breaking second-place finish of 97 points. This earned him a silver spot on the Ballon d'Or podium, attaining 679 votes, only seven behind Messi in first.

Still an imperious figure at the back for Liverpool today, Van Dijk is pretty much the complete perfect build for a centreback, with a large frame standing at 6'4 feet, allowing him to dominate aerially in both boxes. Furtherly, he is also lightning quick and agile, which allows him to play in a high line, defensively reads the game expertly, and is also very accomplished in possession.

Virgil Van Dijk's Career Statistics Appearances 617 Goals 63 Assists 24 Trophies 11 Top Three Nominations 1

All statistics are from Transfermarkt and are accurate as of 23/09/24.