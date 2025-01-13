While these days it may be frowned upon, the allure of the dark arts was a key component in Premier League football. Perhaps with the introduction of VAR, players are less inclined to showcase their aggression on the pitch, knowing that all actions can be reviewed. However, in the absence of technology, there was plenty of recklessness between players.

Fouling is an important aspect of football, whether it be tactical or an honest attempt at winning the ball back. It can be violent, or minimal enough for the opposing player to sell the contact to the referee. Many Premier League greats have earned reputations as serial foulers in the game and some are even remembered for their disciplinary records, but which ones are most guilty? GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 players who have committed the most fouls in Premier League history.

10 Players with the Most Fouls in Premier League History Rank Player Clubs Played For Appearances Fouls 1 Gareth Barry Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, West Brom 653 633 2 Kevin Davies Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers 444 605 3 Marouane Fellaini Everton, Manchester United 260 588 4 James Milner Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton 637 503 5 Ashley Young Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Everton 469 491 6 Gabriel Agbonlahor Aston Villa 322 439 7 Antonio Valencia Wigan Athletic, Manchester United 325 426 8 Peter Crouch Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City, Burnley 468 425 9 James McArthur Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace 323 424 10 Lee Cattermole Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland 271 422

10 Lee Cattermole

422 fouls

One of the ‘hard men’ of the Premier League era, it is no surprise to see the physical, tough-tackling Lee Cattermole rack up hundreds of fouls. With 422 fouls, he ranks 10th in top-flight history, adding to the 88 yellow cards he received. He had Premier League spells at Middlesbrough, Wigan and most notably Sunderland, where he spent 10 years in total.

Overall, Cattermole made 271 PL appearances for those three clubs and is remembered for his extraordinary disciplinary record. He is ninth all-time for yellow cards, despite playing significantly fewer games than those above him. Only three players have been given more red cards than the seven he was shown. His ability to not back down from any challenge certainly makes him one of those players who you would love to have on your team, but hate to play against.

Lee Cattermole Disciplinary Stats Appearances 271 Fouls 422 Yellow Cards 88 Red Cards 7

9 James McArthur

424 fouls

Another midfielder joins the list as James McArthur committed 424 fouls during spells at Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace. Though perhaps not as aggressive as Cattermole, McArthur was still known for his physicality in midfield and getting in the faces of the opposition. Tasked with covering plenty of ground in front of the back four, the midfielder’s tenacity often got him in trouble with referees.

Despite this, he never received a red card in his 323 Premier League appearances. Nine of his 12 Premier League seasons came with Palace, where he scored 17 goals. However, he went scoreless in his final four seasons before announcing his retirement from football prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

James McArthur Disciplinary Stats Appearances 323 Fouls 424 Yellow Cards 52 Red Cards 0

8 Peter Crouch

425 fouls

Striker Peter Crouch was known for his freakishly large frame, standing at 6ft7, making him the perfect target man up front. However, it did not always benefit him, as his tall stature saw him more prone to fouling against smaller defenders, particularly in the air. His long legs made it easy to get into a tangle – and he gained no sympathy from referees in this regard. His longevity certainly plays a part as well, with Crouch in the top 20 for Premier League appearances at 468.

Aside from the fouls, Crouch had a largely successful top-flight career. He had spells at top sides, including Liverpool and Tottenham, before enjoying his later years with Stoke City. Overall, he scored 108 goals in the Premier League before ending his career at 38 years old following a short spell with Burnley.

Peter Crouch Disciplinary Stats Appearances 468 Fouls 425 Yellow Cards 37 Red Cards 1

7 Antonio Valencia

426 fouls

Initially a right winger, Antonio Valencia developed into a right-back during his time at Manchester United. He had great success during his 10-year tenure at Old Trafford, where he was a two-time Premier League title winner. His great versatility down the wing made him an excellent dual threat, firstly, for Sir Alex Ferguson, before the several managers that followed. However, his responsibilities out wide put him up against some of the league’s best forwards, leading to his high foul rate.

Due to his experience as a winger, Valencia knew what to expect when transitioning to a full-back. He was involved in 105 clean sheets and had a tackle success rate of 75%. The Ecuadorian departed United upon the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, returning to his homeland to end his career with LDU Quito.

Antonio Valencia Disciplinary Stats Appearances 325 Fouls 426 Yellow Cards 52 Red Cards 3

6 Gabriel Agbonlahor

439 fouls

Despite playing in attack, Gabriel Agbonlahor averaged over a foul a game with 439 total over 322 appearances. The 28-year-old played his entire career with Aston Villa, with a couple of loan spells before he made his debut. Agbonlahor did not have a reputation as a reckless player, but his physical nature meant he was often on the wrong end of refereeing calls.

Throughout his 13-year Villa tenure, which included a stint in the Championship, Agbonlahor found the back of the net 74 times in the Premier League and became an England international. He announced his retirement at the age of 32 in 2019 and has gone down as a Villa great.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Disciplinary Stats Appearances 322 Fouls 439 Yellow Cards 40 Red Cards 1

5 Ashley Young

491 fouls

Usually on the receiving end of many fouls, Everton’s Ashley Young has also dished out plenty during his ongoing Premier League career. Once a winger, he was molded into a defensive full-back or wing-back in the latter stages of his Manchester United tenure. Years later, Young is still an important player for the Toffees, meaning he is almost certainly going to breach the 500 mark for fouls and move up this list.

The 39-year-old’s best days are well behind him, but he is still a reliable member of the dressing room. His move to a more defensive role from the wing made him more prone to fouling, though Young’s intelligence and aggressiveness made him an impressive threat at both ends.

Ashley Young Disciplinary Stats Appearances 469 Fouls 491 Yellow Cards 89 Red Cards 4

4 James Milner

503 fouls

The second of two active players to make this list, James Milner is a household Premier League name. He has committed 503 fouls in 637 appearances – and counting. He is currently in the 23rd year of a long and successful career, playing his football with Brighton. He moved to the south coast after eight years in Liverpool, his longest spell at any of his seven clubs. The 37-year-old has played several positions through the years, including as a winger and full back in addition to midfield.

Milner’s longevity and various defensive responsibilities are big reasons why he ranks so high in fouls. Having dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple of seasons, he is entering the last years of his career. However, he will eventually retire as a two-time Premier League winner.

James Milner Disciplinary Stats Appearances 637 Fouls 503 Yellow Cards 76 Red Cards 3

3 Marouane Fellaini

588 fouls

Ranking high on this list is the ex-Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgian enjoyed most of his Premier League success on Merseyside before he followed David Moyes to the Red Devils. Fellaini committed 588 fouls during his 11-year career in England, with his great stature and size making him an imposing figure against the opposition. His versatility in the midfield made him a valuable asset due to his ability to play deeper or more advanced.

Often getting caught out with his elbows, Fellaini’s rash and careless nature brought about much criticism of his discipline, which saw him receive a total of 55 yellow cards and three red cards. This occurred in just 260 appearances, highlighting the physicality he displayed week in and week out.

Marouane Fellaini Disciplinary Stats Appearances 260 Fouls 588 Yellow Cards 55 Red Cards 3

2 Kevin Davies

605 fouls

Kevin Davies has committed the second-most Premier League fouls with 605. The striker spent the majority of his top-flight career with Bolton Wanderers, where he spent 10 years. As a forward, his job wasn’t to win the ball back, but his physical playing style saw him gain a reputation as the dirtiest player in the league. His reckless nature was unpopular, as critics included Sir Alex Ferguson, who was not fond of Davies’ approach. This led to 99 yellow cards and two red cards in 444 appearances.

During his time in the Premier League, Davies appeared for Southampton, Blackburn and Bolton, where he scored a total of 88 goals. He ended his 22-year career in 2015 following a spell with Preston North End.

Kevin Davies Disciplinary Stats Appearances 444 Fouls 605 Yellow Cards 99 Red Cards 2

1 Gareth Barry

633 fouls

It should come as no surprise to see Gareth Barry’s name at the top of this list, as he is also the Premier League’s leading appearance maker with 653 games. In addition to his 633 fouls, he has received the most yellow cards in Premier League history with 123.

The midfielder enjoyed a long career in the top flight with spells at Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom, in which he won one league title at City. A former England international, Barry was an ever-reliable cog in midfield for every team he played for, and his ability to sniff out danger was a key aspect of his game. This, of course, made him susceptible to fouling, which has helped lead him to the top of this ranking.

Gareth Barry Disciplinary Stats Appearances 653 Fouls 633 Yellow Cards 123 Red Cards 6

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 10/01/2025.