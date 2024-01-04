Highlights Mohamed Salah has enjoyed an outstanding season, racking up 14 goals and eight assists in his opening 20 Premier League games

We are now just over the halfway stage of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and things are just starting to hot up. The top four are separated by just five points, meaning the future champion is anyone's guess. At the other end of the table, all three newly promoted teams find themselves in the relegation zone. With Everton and Brentford teetering on the edge, the battle to survive will be just as intense as the fight to lift the trophy come the end of the season.

It's not just the teams battling against each other, it's the players too. The race to win the Golden Boot and become the top provider has seen the best players in the division going back and forth. It seems fitting that as we reach this checkpoint in the season, we take a look at who has been the most prolific players in the Premier League so far.

This list will not rank players based on just goals or just assists. Instead, we are going to be combining both to see who comes out on top when it comes to total goal contributions, using data provided by Transfermarkt.

1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

22 goal contributions (14 goals, 8 assists)

The Egyptian King has been in the mix for the top scorer pretty much every season since arriving at Anfield. Having already won the award three times, he is once again leading the charge as he looks to make it a fourth golden boot.

Level on goals with a certain Manchester City striker, Salah also has eight assists to his name, giving him 22 goal contributions in 20 games. The winger has been a constant in Liverpool’s reset over the last couple of years. His attacking threat is a big part of why the club have reestablished themselves as title contenders this year.

2 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

19 goal contributions (9 goals, 10 assists)

Ever since Unai Emery arrived at Villa Park, Ollie Watkins has transformed himself into one of the most clinical players in the Premier League. In the 2022/2023 campaign, he managed a personal best 21 goal contributions. Now, just halfway through the 2023/24 season, the Englishman is on course to smashing it.

Interestingly, it is not in goals where the former Brentford man makes up most of his contributions. His 10 assists is more than any other player this season. His ability to create as well as finish chances is why he is hotly tipped for a big money move in the not too distant future.

Ollie Watkins Premier League Statistics Under Unai Emery Appearances Goals scored Assists 44 22 14 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.

3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

18 goal contributions (14 goals, 4 assists)

It's no surprise to see the Ballon d'Or runner up be high up on this list, given just how efficient he is in front of goal. His 14 goals this term puts him joint top with Salah, but makes the Norwegian slightly behind his goal to game ratio from last season.

His four assists are the biggest reason why the monster doesn't find himself further up the list. In fact, only three other players have fewer than him on this list. That being said, he is in a good position to match the eight he racked up last season. With the amount of attacking talent at City's disposal, we're sure he won't have much trouble meeting that total.

4 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

17 goal contributions (12 goals, 5 assists)

The 2022/23 season was a disappointing one for the Korean superstar. He was far from the high standards Tottenham fans had come to expect from him. With Harry Kane leaving, many wondered if Son could reach the same heights again without the man with whom he formed such a deadly partnership.

Spurs fans needn't have worried, as the 31-year-old stepped up in Kane's absence. Now captain, the attacker formed a new partnership with James Maddison before his untimely injury and looked back to his best. He will be hoping to add to his 17 goal contributions in the second half of the season as Ange Postecoglu's men push for a top four spot.

5 Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

13 goal contributions (12 goals, 1 assist)

If anyone claims to have thought that Dominic Solanke would be scoring this many goals at this point of the season, we wouldn't believe them. Not only has the former Liverpool man matched his goal contributions for the entirety of the 2022/23 league campaign, but he has doubled his best goal scoring tally in a single Premier League season.

Thanks to his goals, Bournemouth sit in a strong 12th place, 10 points from the relegation zone. Given how prolific the 26-year-old has been, he could be considered a dark horse selection for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, despite facing stiff competition.

Dominic Solanke's Bournemouth Premier League Record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018-2019 10 0 1 2019-2020 32 3 1 2022-2023 33 6 7 2023-2024* 19 12 1 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of January 4th, 2024 *Season Ongoing

6 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

13 goal contributions (11 goals, 2 assists)

Another man who will be looking to ensure that he earns his way into England's Euro 2024 plans is Jarrod Bowen. With 13 goal contributions so far, he is doing his chances no harm.

Bowen etched himself into West Ham history when he scored a last minute winner to help The Hammers become Europa Conference League Champions in 2023. He has not taken that as a sign to rest on his laurels, as he has continued to help the London club push on. David Moyes' men sit in 6th place and with the likes of Bowen, Kudus and Paqueta spearheading their attack, you feel they may just mount a second half of the season push towards a top four place.

7 Hwang-Hee Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

13 goal contributions (10 goals, 3 assists)

Wolves' top scorer has sprung to life during the 2023/24 campaign. In his two previous seasons at Molineux, the 27-year-old had only managed a total of eight league goals. In less than half a year, he has doubled that and helped Wolves climb up the table under Gary O'Neil.

His dramatic shift in form has not gone unnoticed by those at the club, who handed the Korean a new contract just before Christmas. Clearly relishing his new role in the team, Hwang will be hoping to add even more to his total by the time the season comes to an end.

Hwang-Hee Chan's Wolves Premier League Record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-2022 30 5 1 2022-2023 27 3 1 2023-2024* 20 10 3 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of January 4th, 2024 *Season Ongoing

8 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists)

As Arsenal continues their quest to win their first Premier League title since 2004, it's their little number 7 who is leading the way. Saka has become a role model both on and off and he has continued to provide for the Gunners when they desperately need goals.

Much has been made of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz failing to pull their weight in front of goal. However, the Englishman continues to prove he is capable of taking things into his own hands. Whether that will be enough for Mikel Arteta's men to lift the trophy at the end of the season remains to be seen. However, that will not deter Saka from putting in performances that place him among the best in the entire league.

9 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists)

Anthony Gordon struggled when he first made the jump to Tyneside, something he admitted to the Daily Mail, stating:

“I would actually use the word “unfit” when I first came in. I hadn’t trained for a week or so. I just felt the previous games before the move, I didn’t feel up to speed at all.”

With a pre-season under his belt, Gordon has now become one of the most important players at Newcastle. His 13 goal contributions puts him level with Alvarez, Saka, Hwang and Bowen. He will have his eyes firmly set on forcing his way into the England set up in order to repeat the fabulous Under 21 European Championships he had, but with the senior squad.

10 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists)

It wasn't a bad settling period for Julian Alvarez during his first season at Manchester City. He only won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Not to mention he won the World Cup in that time too.

For the most part, Alvarez acted as a rotational option for Pep Guardiola's men in his first year. In his second, the forward has been handed more responsibility and has thrived with it. Only Haaland has been directly involved in more goals than the Argentinian, who is showing just how much of an underrated asset he is.

Big names such as Darwin Núñez and Phil Foden just miss out on the top 20. Anthony Elanga also finds himself in the list, but none of his former Manchester United players make it. In fact, their highest player, Marcus Rashford, only ranks 54th.

11-20 Premier League Goal Contributions Player Appearances Goals Assists 11. Cole Palmer 17 8 4 12. Bryan Mbeumo 15 7 4 13. Matheus Cunha 20 6 5 14. Leon Bailey 18 6 5 15. Phil Foden 19 5 6 16. Darwin Núñez 19 5 6 17. Raheem Sterling 18 5 5 18. Moussa Diaby 20 4 6 19. Anthony Elanga 20 4 6 20. Alexander Isak 20 9 0 All statistics provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of January 4th, 2024 *Season Ongoing