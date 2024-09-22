Key Takeaways The Premier League has been home to some exceptional players over the years, who have consistently entertained fans with goals and assists

Current stars Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah make the cut, and they continue to add more to their enormous tallies.

Many expected Harry Kane to mount a challenge against Alan Shearer's prestigious all-time goals record, but his progress was left on hold following his departure to Bayern Munich.

A plethora of legends have called the Premier League home over the years, and many fans have regarded it among the most entertaining competitions on the planet for its diverse selection of quality. Be it the early goal-scoring exploits of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, or the more recent success of the likes of Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, each era of the division has brought with it a fresh pool of exciting talent.

Ultimately, goals win games, and there are 20 such icons that have cemented their name in history for their sheer number of direct goal contributions, including both the goal itself and the assist that came before it. Among those positioned in places between 11 and 20, there are some largely expected names, including Robin Van Persie and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after their high-scoring careers.

Current Premier League players, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling and Son Heung-min also join Salag in earning a spot in the top 20, and they are continuing to add more goal contributions to their totals by the day.

20-11 Players With Most Goal Involvements in Premier League History Rank Name Total goal contributions Matches 20. Michael Owen 181 326 19. Jamie Vardy 181 312 18. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 185 288 17. Raheem Sterling 185 380 16. Son Heung-min 186 308 15. Jermain Defoe 195 496 14. Robin Van Persie 196 280 13. Les Ferdinand 198 351 12. Robbie Fowler 202 379 11. Steven Gerrard 210 504

10 Teddy Sheringham

Goal Contributions: 222

Teddy Sheringham's career spanned over two decades, and playing for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and West Ham United earned him a place among history's finest forwards. In particular, he is celebrated for his relentless goalscoring feats, and his 22-goal campaign in the inaugural 1992/93 Premier League season was sufficient to claim the first-ever Golden Boot in the new competition.

A prolific striker, his goals helped his side win numerous domestic trophies, including three Premier League titles with Manchester United. However, Sheringham had more to his game alongside a ruthlessness in front of goal - his link-up play and footballing intelligence led to a significant number of assists in his career as well.

Teddy Sheringham's Premier League Statistics Matches 418 Goals 146 Assists 76

9 Sergio Aguero

Goal Contributions: 231

After joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Sergio Aguero made an immediate impact in sky blue, scoring twice on his debut. The Argentine would then go on to be Manchester City's highest-scoring player, and the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player in its history.

Among the five league titles he lifted with the Cityzens, there is one which undeniably stands at the forefront - the first one. Following a 44-year title drought, it looked as though City would fall short once again, as the clock ticked into stoppage time against Queens Park Rangers on the final day, until Aguero rose to the occasion, creating one of the most memorable moments the sport has ever seen in the process.

Sergio Aguero's Premier League Statistics Matches 275 Goals 184 Assists 47

8 Mohamed Salah

Goal Contributions: 233

Salah's first appearance in the Premier League came years back in 2014 with Chelsea, and upon his return to the Premier League, this time with Liverpool, many were uncertain about how his career might pan out in England. Such people were immediately proven wrong, however, as the Egyptian netted 32 times in his debut season, shattering the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season.

Salah eventually established himself as one of the greatest forwards to ever play in the division, winning numerous team achievements, top-scorer awards and top-assister awards throughout his glittering career in the country.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Statistics Matches 268 Goals 160 Assists 73

7 Thierry Henry

Goal Contributions: 249

Henry initially struggled with a slow start to life in North London following his arrival from Juventus in 1999, but all doubts were dispelled after the Frenchman established himself as a lethal attacking force, capable of tearing through any defence in England. He played a pivotal role in two Premier League title victories, including the golden Invincibles triumph in 2003/04.

He remains the only player in history to have recorded more than 20 for both goals and assists in a single campaign - a testament to his well-rounded and effective style of play. As Arsenal's leading all-time goalscorer, many consider him quite comfortably the greatest to ever wear the red and white shirt.

Thierry Henry's Premier League Statistics Matches 258 Goals 175 Assists 74

6 Andrew Cole

Goal Contributions: 260

Andy Cole's Premier League career, spanning from 1993 to 2008, was marked by his prolific goal-scoring ability and impactful performances. Best known for his time at Manchester United, Cole scored 93 league goals for the Red Devils, helping them secure a very impressive five Premier League titles during his tenure, including a spectacular continental treble in 1999.

Cole also had a number of successful stints touring all over England as well, including with Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, and Manchester City. Renowned for his razor-sharp positioning and clinical finishing, the Englishman stands as one of the all-time top scorers in the Premier League.

Andrew Cole's Premier League Statistics Matches 414 Goals 187 Assists 73

5 Harry Kane

Goal Contributions: 260

A Tottenham youth academy graduate, Harry Kane initially burst onto the scene in the 2014/15 season, before eventually cementing himself as one of the best strikers in the country, and, soon, in the world. Having racked up 213 goals in his Premier League tenure, many thought the Englishman would be the man to challenge Alan Shearer's perch as the league's best-ever goalscorer.

Albeit there was some way to go, it would not have been ridiculous to think it was possible. However, Kane opted for a change of environment instead, switching to Bayern Munich in 2023, but his legendary status in English football can still hold strong regardless.

Harry Kane's Premier League Statistics Matches 320 Goals 213 Assists 47

4 Ryan Giggs

Goal Contributions: 272

Among the strikers and goal-focused wingers featured on this list, Ryan Giggs stands out as something different. The Welshman was never a goalscorer himself, but he finds his place high in this list due to his exceptional playmaking abilities, with an all-time competition-leading 163 Premier League assists.

Giggs has been lauded by many as one of the greatest wingers to ever play for Manchester United, and to play in the country too. Several legends of the sport have heaped praise on the wide man, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, the latter who said:

"If he was French, [Robert] Pires or myself would have been on the bench."

Ryan Giggs' Premier League Statistics Matches 632 Goals 109 Assists 163

3 Frank Lampard

Goal Contributions: 279

Generally, when in need of a goal, fans turn to those on the front line, whose sole purpose is to work the ball into the back of the net in some form, but for a prolonged period in Chelsea's history, many turned to the legendary midfielder, Frank Lampard, instead. Recognized by his signature late run into the box to latch onto the end of loose passes and cutbacks, the Englishman made a comfortable living off scoring goals as a midfielder.

Ranking as the highest-scoring player in Chelsea's history, Lampard's style was very distinct, yet immensely effective, as it led the Blues to special moments, including three-time Premier League and one-time Champions League glory.

Frank Lampard's Premier League Statistics Matches 609 Goals 177 Assists 102

2 Wayne Rooney

Goal Contributions: 308

Debuting at just 16 for Everton, Rooney quickly earned attention with his hard-working style of play and scoring ability, before making the switch to Old Trafford in 2004 where he transitioned into being a full-blown Premier League legend. He netted a total of 208 goals during his time in the English top-flight, including 183 for the Red Devils, which places him as the best goalscorer in Manchester United history.

Rooney was quite simply unstoppable at times, capable of producing moments of magic which would stun players and fans alike. Perhaps more impressive was his incredible versatility - such a goal catalogue would be astonishing for any striker, except Rooney was equally effective from wide areas, and deeper positions in midfield too.

Wayne Rooney's Premier League Statistics Matches 491 Goals 208 Assists 100

1 Alan Shearer

Goal Contributions: 324

Alan Shearer is a household name when it comes to Premier League greats, for he is the man who set and has since held on firmly to the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League. Only Harry Kane even sniffed within a reasonable distance of the Newcastle-born man, but even he fell far short of the golden 260.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Thierry Henry (4) has won more Premier League Golden Boots than Alan Shearer (3).

Successful stints with the likes of Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and his boyhood club, Newcastle United, formed the bulk of Shearer's career path. Embodying the pure values of a powerful but efficient striker, many have considered Shearer's record as almost unbeatable, at least for now.

Alan Shearer's Premier League Statistics Matches 441 Goals 260 Assists 64

Stats via Stat Muse - correct as of 22-09-24