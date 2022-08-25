Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo may be the greatest goalscorer ever, but Lionel Messi tops the list when goals and assists are combined, with a remarkable 1212 contributions.

The article highlights the impressive performances of other players, such as Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski, who have also achieved high goal and assist tallies.

Despite being two years older than Messi, Ronaldo's 898 goals and 253 assists still place him as one of the most prolific players in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer of all-time. The Portuguese superstar has scored 898 goals for both club and country since making his professional debut in 2003, which is a quite extraordinary tally.

But is he still well clear of the rest when assists are taken into account? The folks over at Pop Foot have named top 20 players with the most combined goals and assists in the 21st century. Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski all feature, but who comes out on top? Find out below...

20 Didier Drogba - 476

363 goals, 113 assists

One of the greatest players in Chelsea history, Didier Drogba earned a reputation for always showing up when it mattered. He was the definition of a big game player and his impressive record of 10 goals in 10 finals is a testament to that. With that said, the fact he's one of the 20 players with the most goals and assists in the 21st century shows he was far more than just a man for the grand occasion.

He regularly found the back of the net and became a hero to Chelsea fans throughout two spells with the club. He loved winding up his opponents, but he was ruthless in front of goal and that isn't spoken about enough.

19 Dusan Tadic - 490

235 goals, 255 assists

The most surprising inclusion on this list is Dusan Tadic. Now, that's not to say he hasn't been a very good footballer throughout his career and, especially during his time with Ajax, he's proven himself a dangerous forward. His place among this list of the most elite forwards of the last 24 years is quite unexpected, though.

These days, the 35-year-old is playing in Turkey with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and considering he hit double figures in terms of goals scored during his debut campaign in the country last time out and the fact he's always shown himself capable of creating chances for his teammates, there's a good chance his tally will rise even further.

18 Harry Kane - 499

407 goals, 92 assists

As Tottenham Hotspur's and England's all-time leading goalscorer, to say Harry Kane is prolific in front of goal would be an understatement. The forward has been scoring goals at an electric rate throughout pretty much his entire career. He has always had a knack for finding the back of the net and while he's not managed to lift any major silverware over the years, he can still be proud of the career he's had.

Kane would have almost certainly broken Alan Shearer's record and become the Premier League's all-time top scorer, but his move to Bayern Munich has halted that. He's still scoring plenty in Germany, though, and is showing no signs of slowing down right now.

17 Ronaldinho - 501

313 goals, 188 assists

Ronaldinho isn't just one of the greatest players of the 21st century, he's arguably one of the greatest footballers ever. He was frighteningly good at his best. A magician with the ball at his feet, Ronaldinho scored a number of insane goals and recorded a plethora of mind-boggling assists during his illustrious football career.

He was dynamite to watch and there have been few players ever that were quite as entertaining as the Brazilian. As this list shows, though, he wasn't all empty tricks. He also had no trouble scoring and setting up his teammates, doing both at an astonishing rate during his career.

16 Mohamed Salah - 510

346 goals, 164 assists

It's quite remarkable just how consistently excellent Mohamed Salah has been since his move to Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian had a slow start to his career, struggling to make much of an impact at Chelsea, but a spell in Italy and then a return to England proved to be the catalyst in what has become one of the greatest careers in Premier League history.

Salah is a creative machine, whether it's setting up his Liverpool teammates or scoring himself, he's a force to be reckoned with and he deserves a lot of credit for the Reds' success over the years. He's now 32, but having scored in both of Arne Slot's first league games in charge of the Merseyside club, it's seems apparent that he's not done just yet.

15 Edin Dzeko - 526

419 goals, 107

The greatest Bosnian player in history? You would have a hard task arguing against Dzeko. He has been a prolific goalscorer for the last two decades and despite being 38 years old, he's still bagging the goals at a very impressive rate. The towering striker has scored goals with no trouble wherever he's been. Whether it was VfL Wolsfburg, Manchester City, AS Roma, Inter Milan or more recently Fenerbahce, he's more often than not among the goals.

Just last season, Dzeko finished as the second top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig, with 21 goals to his name and having scored two in two to kickstart the current campaign, he's only going to climb further up this list.

14 Edinson Cavani - 532

460 goals, 72 assists

'El Matador' has turned out for the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain during his football career, with his most fruitful spell coming at the latter where he scored 200 times in just over 300 appearances.

These days, Cavani is 37 years old and had showed signs of slowing down in recent years. With that said, a move to Argentina and Boca Juniors has reignited his form in front of goal and the striker has found the back of the net on 17 occasions across 25 appearances in all competitions for the club so far in 2024. Not bad for a man who looked to be on his way out just a couple of seasons ago.

13 David Villa - 535

426 goals, 109 assists

The Spaniard is the 14th highest goal scorer in La Liga history with 186 strikes to his name in the Spanish top division. He netted 32 at Real Zaragoza, 108 with Valencia, 33 at Barcelona and 13 with Atletico Madrid throughout his career. Villa, who also scored 59 times for his country, spent time at Melbourne City, New York City and Vissel Kobe before hanging up his boots in 2020.

While he was an out-and-out striker, the Spaniard also managed to set up plenty of chances for his teammates and chalked up over 100 assists during his career. Considering he won 15 trophies over the years too, it's safe to say that he had a very good run.

12 Thomas Muller - 537

290 goals, 247 assists

Despite not being a striker, or an out-and-out goalscorer, Thomas Muller only just misses out on the top 10, with 537 goal contributions throughout his career. The Bayern Munich legend has been scarily consistent for almost his entire career and hasn't scored less than seven goals in a season since 2009.

It's not just his goals that earned him a spot on this list, though. Muller has always been an excellent playmaker and, playing with the talented stars at Bayern for so many years, he has chalked up nearly 250 assists for his troubles. Considering how close he is to the top 10, and the fact Muller is ageing like a fine win, don't be too surprised if he leapfrogs the next couple of stars in no time at all.

11 Wayne Rooney - 541

366 goals, 175 assists

Few players burst onto the scene quite like Wayne Rooney. The Englishman announced himself to the world at the age of 16 when he scored a cracking goal for Everton against Arsenal in 2002. The hype surrounding him was unheard of. It was seemingly so high and intense that he was doomed to fail. That's not what happened, though, and instead, he lived up to every bit of the lofty expectations that had been surrounding him and then some.

Rooney is Man United's record goalscorer with 253 goals, while he was also England's greatest goalscorer before his 53-goal tally was overtaken by Harry Kane in 2023.

Related 11 Greatest England Finishers in Football History [Ranked] From Harry Kane to Wayne Rooney, these are the 11 best finishers to come from England.

10 Sergio Aguero - 544

426 goals, 118 assists

The Argentine was lethal in front of goal. Sergio Aguero netted 184 league goals during his time with Manchester City, with only four players in the history of the Premier League managing to beat him in that department. He's mostly remembered for his iconic strike that helped City win their first ever Premier League title in 2012, but he was no stranger to hitting the back of the net.

He would have almost certainly risen several places up this list in the future and made a real push at the top five, but, unfortunately, Aguero was forced to hang up his boots at the age of just 33 after suffering from a heart issue.

9 Samuel Eto'o - 564

426 goals, 138 assists

Samuel Eto'o established himself as one of the greatest African footballers ever during a football career that saw him win Champions League titles at Barcelona (2005–06, 2008–09) and at Inter Milan (2009–10). He is also Cameroon's all-time goalscorer with 56 goals in 118 appearances.

It's not just that he won plenty of silverware over the years, though. It's the fact he played such a crucial role in his teams and their success. The former striker scored 426 goals over the years and finished his career with 138 assists to his name too. Those numbers aren't to be dismissed.

8 Neymar - 646

440 goals, 206 assists

Neymar recently put an end to his time in Europe and decided to join the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023 . His time with Al Hilal hasn't gone to plan, with the Brazilian forced to sit out almost his entire debut campaign following an ACL tear. He could retire without having played another game and he'd still go down as one of the best players of all-time, though.

Whether it was at Barcelona or PSG, he was always in and among the goals. Either scoring himself, or setting up his superstar teammates. At 32 years old, Neymar might not be the same player once he returns from his long-term injury, but he's still had a fine career.

7 Thierry Henry - 647

411 goals, 236 assists

It was a pleasure to watch Thierry Henry light up the Premier League on a weekly basis in the 2000s. An incredible goalscorer, the Frenchman also bagged an impressive number of assists throughout his career too.

His best season arguably came in 2002/03, where he notched 32 goals and recorded 28 assists for Arsenal and, these days, he's remembered as one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League as well as probably Arsenal's all-time best player. There were few capable of doing what the Frenchman did with a football at his feet. He was incredibly well-rounded and there aren't many like him anymore.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Players in Premier League History From Thierry Henry to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had some world-class players over the years.

6 Karim Benzema - 659

477 goals, 182 assists

Having played alongside, and under the shadow, of Cristiano Ronaldo for so many years, Karim Benzema's contributions to Real Madrid's success throughout the 2010s was often overlooked. Following the Portuguese star's departure, though, the Frenchman reminded everyone just how good he could be and with 659 goal contributions throughout his career, there won't be many who argue his status as one of the best forwards around.

Having left Madrid last summer, things haven't been quite as smooth in Saudi Arabia for Benzema who has struggled to settle in at Al-Ittihad, but if anyone can turn it around and add to their already impressive tally, it's him.

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 726

567 goals, 159 assists

There will never be another player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Sure, he was known and will likely me remebered in the future more for his brash, larger-than-life personality, but he actually had the talent and the record to back up his confidence. His incredible career in football came to an end in 2023 when he announced his retirement following injury troubles and he left the game with 726 goal contributions under his belt.

The Swede enjoyed great success in Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, in Spain with Barcelona, in England with Manchester United and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

4 Robert Lewandowski - 794

654 goals, 140 assists

Just missing out on the top three is Robert Lewandowski, who scored a ridiculous amount of goals in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He was regularly one of the most lethal strikers in the world and nothing has changed even now as he approaches the twilight of his career.

The Polish striker made the move to Barcelona in 2022 and helped them to the La Liga title in his first season with the club. Now 36, Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down and remains one of the world's best strikers. He's even scored three times in his opening two games of the 2024/25 campaign, just a remarkable show of his longevity in the sport.

3 Luis Suarez - 800

576 goals, 224 assists

Like him or hate him, you have to admit that Luis Suarez was an extraordinary player at his peak. For all his faults, and there were quite a few, the Uruguayan established himself as one of the best strikers ever during successful spells at Liverpool and Barcelona. He terrorised defences and having played alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar for several years, forming one of the deadliest trios of all-time, he managed to bag plenty of assists too.

Now 37, the Uruguayan recently reunited with Messi at Inter Miami in the United States and the pair are almost certainly going to torment MLS defences for the next couple of years. Having recently reached the 800 goal contributions milestone, Suarez should only add more going forward.

Related 21 Footballers With Most Hat-Tricks in the 21st Century Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Luis Suarez feature in list of players with the most hat-tricks since 2000.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 1151

898 goals, 253 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer ever, having put up extraordinary numbers for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portuguese national team throughout his illustrious career. He scored at a rate that almost no one has ever been able to replicate and wow at 39 years old, he is still thriving in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

His seeming refusal to ever slow down and his ability to continue scoring a ridiculous amount of goals every year means he's lightyears ahead of Suarez in second place. However, when you combine goals and assists, he doesn't take top spot and it isn't really close, either...

1 Lionel Messi - 1212

838 goals, 374 assists

Lionel Messi may be narrowly behind Ronaldo when it comes to goals, but his extraordinary assist tally means he tops the list of the players with the most goal contributions in the 21st century with a staggering 1212.

The Argentine, despite being two years younger than Ronaldo, has directly contributed to 61 more goals than his eternal rival. He's not slowing down either and whether it's for the Argentina national team, or Inter Miami, he's only going to bag more and more. It's scary to think about just how high Messi's tally will stand whenever he finally decides to call time on his incredible career. Simply the best.