Liverpool were not at their best in the 2022/23 season.

The Reds were knocked out in the early stages of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League, while they failed to make the top four in the Premier League.

But, despite the Reds' troubles, Mohamed Salah produced some outstanding statistics over the course of the season.

Salah recorded 30 goals and 16 assists in all competitions in 22/23. But how does his tally compare to Europe's best players?

Using statistics provided by Transfermarkt, we've listed the players that recorded the most combined goals and assists at club level in Europe in 22/23.

Only players that featured in Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) have been included.

20. Rafael Leao - 31 (16 goals and 15 assists)

19. Jamal Musiala - 32 (16 goals and 16 assists)

18 .Christopher Nkunku - 32 (23 goals and nine assists)

17. Wissam Ben Yedder - 32 (25 goals and seven assists)

16. Antoine Griezmann - 35 (16 goals and 19 assists)

15. Neymar - 35 (18 goals and 17 assists)

14. Victor Osimhen - 36 (31 goals and five assists)

=12. Alexandre Lacazette - 37 (31 goals and six assists)

=12. Karim Benzema - 37 (31 goals and six assists)

11. Harry Kane - 37 (32 goals and five assists)

10. Lautaro Martinez - 39 (28 goals and 11 assists)

9. Randal Kolo Muani - 40 (23 goals and 17 assists)

8. Kevin De Bruyne - 41 (10 goals and 31 assists)

Kevin De Bruyne captains Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on a rainy match day in the Premier League.

7. Lionel Messi - 41 (21 goals and 20 assists)

6. Marcus Rashford - 41 (30 goals and 11 assists)

5. Robert Lewandowski - 41 (33 goals and eight assists)

4. Vinicius Jr - 44 (23 goals and 21 assists)

3. Mohamed Salah - 46 (30 goals and 16 assists)

2. Kylian Mbappe - 51 (41 goals and 10 assists)

1. Erling Haaland - 61 (52 goals and nine assists)

Only two players recorded more combined goals and assists than Salah in 22/23: Mbappe and Haaland.

It's no surprise that Haaland finished the season way out in front.

The Norwegian striker smashed in 52 goals and added a further nine assists during his first campaign at Man City.

Vinicius finished just behind Salah while Lewandowski made up the top five.

Messi and Vinicius were the only players to record over 20 goals and assists.

De Bruyne takes eighth after tallying a ridiculous 31 assists, while Neymar made the list despite suffering a season-ending injury in March.