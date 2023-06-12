The 2022/23 season has come to an end.

Last month, we listed the Premier League players that won the most Man of the Match trophies in the 2022/23 campaign courtesy of statistics provided by WhoScored.

We have now looked at the players that won the most Man of the Match trophies in Europe's top five leagues over the past season.

We've used players' average rating to sort them where they are tied. View the list below...

The 20 players with the most Man of the Match trophies in Europe in the 2022/23 season

20. Karim Benzema - 6 (Average rating: 7.53)

19. Erling Haaland - 6 (Average rating: 7.54)

18. Jude Bellingham - 6 (Average rating: 7.58)

17. Stefan Posch - 7 (Average rating: 6.96)

16. Mikel Merino - 7 (Average rating: 7.13)

15. Jonas Hofmann - 7 (Average rating: 7.25)

14. Téji Savanier - 7 (Average rating: 7.28)

13. Martin Ødegaard - 7 (Average rating: 7.29)

12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 7 (Average rating: 7.43)

11. Robert Lewandowski - 7 (Average rating: 7.49)

10. Kylian Mbappé - 7 (Average rating: 7.80)

9. Lautaro Martínez - 8 (Average rating: 7.18)

8. Rafael Leão - 8 (Average rating: 7.19)

7. Christopher Nkunku - 8 (Average rating: 7.35)

6. Kieran Trippier - 8 (Average rating: 7.41)

5. Harry Kane - 8 (Average rating: 7.51)

4. Kevin De Bruyne - 9 (Average rating: 7.58)

Kevin De Bruyne captains Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on a rainy match day in the Premier League.

3. Randal Kolo Muani - 10 (Average rating: 7.29)

2. Antoine Griezmann - 13 (Average rating: 7.69)

1. Lionel Messi - 14 (Average rating: 8.28)

No player in Europe's top five leagues received more Man of the Match trophies in 2022/23 than Messi.

The Argentine won 14 Man of the Match trophies in the 32 matches he played for PSG.

It's remarkable that he was booed by his own fans so much despite such an impressive season.

Griezmann enjoyed a fine season at Atletico Madrid and picked up 13 awards, while Kolo Muani was the only other player to win 10 of more Man of the match Trophies.

De Bruyne and Kane make the top five, while Mbappe just scrapes into the top 10.

Haaland may have scored 36 Premier League goals in 22/23 but just makes the top 20 after 'only' picking up six Man of the Match trophies.

Among the players that just missed out on the list include Marcus Rashford, Paulo Dybala and Raphinha.