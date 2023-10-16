Highlights Josip Iličić is a surprising name on the list of players with the most perfect Sofascore ratings. He has been a mainstay in Italian football and his last perfect 10 came in 2021.

Julian Alvarez, the youngest player on the list, has already achieved seven perfect scores on Sofascore. He is in the best form of his career and has yet to record a perfect score while playing for Manchester City.

Neymar may be controversial, but he has 17 perfect Sofascore ratings to his name, enough for a place on the podium

Since 2010, Sofascore has been a world leader in collecting some of the most crucial data for all things football. The Zagreb-based company records information across thousands of games, then utilises that data to assign players their own Sofascore rating.

One of the questions often asked is whether anyone has ever achieved a perfect 10/10 rating from Sofascore. If so, who has managed this feat the most? Well, wonder no more. Sofascore took to X to reveal the players with the most perfect scores since 2015.

10 Josip Iličić – 6

Slovenian Iličić is arguably the most surprising name on this list. However, this is a testament to some of his performances since 2015. The attacker has been a mainstay in Italian football over the last decade, featuring for the likes of Palermo, Fiorentina and Atalanta.

It was during this time where we got to see the best of Iličić, with his last Sofascore perfect 10 coming in 2021 as he provided a goal and an assist in Atalanta’s 4-1 victory over Benevento. Now plying his trade for NK Maribor, the 35-year-old has done well to get back on the pitch after his battles with mental health.

9 Julian Alvarez – 7

If Iličić's best years are possibly behind him, the same can’t be said for ninth-placed Alvarez, who may have many more perfect scores to achieve before his career comes to an end. Having already managed to win the World Cup and complete a famous treble last season, the Argentinean attacker perhaps finds himself in the best form of his career. It is scary to think that he is only 23 years old.

Despite his youth, Alvarez has mustered up seven 10/10 ratings on Sofascore already. This makes him the youngest player on the list. He is yet to record a perfect score whilst playing for Manchester City, with his highest rating being a 9.8 in last season’s FA Cup victory over Burnley.

8 Oscar – 7

Brazilian playmaker Oscar may have been a somewhat forgotten figure since he moved to the Chinese Super League in 2017. With a lot of investment going into Chinese football at the time, the former Chelsea midfielder was one of several big names including Marouane Fellaini, Paulinho and Hulk who made the jump after completing a £60m move to Shanghai SIPG.

Whilst not as many people might be keeping an eye on him, Sofascore has been, and his performances have continued to impress, allowing him to be one of three players with 7 perfect ratings.

7 Robert Lewandowski – 7

Lewandowski has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in his glittering career. Bundesliga titles, a Champions League, an (unofficial) Ballon d’Or. With that have come some very impressive Sofascore ratings.

While he has managed one during his time at Barcelona, the majority of his 10 ratings have come during his dominant spell at Bayern Munich. Perhaps Lewandowski’s most notable perfect score was when he came off the bench to score 5 goals in just nine minutes against Wolfsburg.

6 Harry Kane – 8

Sitting just above Lewandowski is the man Bayern Munich signed to replace him, Harry Kane. If Sofascore’s ratings are anything to go by, it’s certainly not a bad replacement. The England captain broke the Tottenham Hotspur goalscoring record last season, overtaking the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

It was in North London where Kane shot to superstardom, while also breaking records for his country in the process. Now in Bavaria, Bayern’s new number nine will search for the silverware that has so far eluded him.

Harry Kane - Tottenham stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 430 Goals 278 Assists 64 Cards 45 (45 yellow cards, 0 red cards)

5 Kevin De Bruyne – 8

Also with eight perfect ratings is Belgium’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. Currently sitting fourth in the Premier League’s all-time assist leaders, one behind third place Wayne Rooney, De Bruyne is one of the league's best players of his generation.

De Bruyne breaks into the top half of this list, joining some illustrious players for company. He even ties with arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8

Five Ballon d’Or trophies but only eight perfect Sofascore ratings? It may come as a surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo so low down. However, his greatness is still highlighted by featuring on this list.

With the way he manages to motivate himself, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him manage one or two more before his career’s out. As of now, Ronaldo’s most recent perfect score came after his hat-trick saw Al-Nassr defeat Al-Fateh in August of this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 30 Goals 25 Assists 8 Cards 4 (4 yellow cards, 0 red cards)

3 Kylian Mbappe – 10

The first of a PSG related trifecta and the first player to enter double digits. Mbappe is the second-youngest player on this list, meaning he has the potential for plenty more perfect 10’s as his startling career continues.

One thing that might surprise you is that despite being only the second ever player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, Mbappe only received an 8.5 rating that night. He was even beaten by someone who is yet to feature on this list. No prizes for guessing who.

2 Neymar – 17

Controversial he may be, but there is no doubt that at his best, Neymar could light up a football pitch. Brazil’s greatest goalscorer has many honours from his storied career. Once more, he should be proud of his 17 perfect ratings. However, as always seems to be the case, he is overshadowed by one man.

1 Lionel Messi – 36

Nineteen. He has managed 19 more perfect ratings than anyone else. What more can be said? The Argentine has truly done everything imaginable in his career and still manages to provide us with magical moments. The way Messi is making the MLS look so easy, it would surprise no one to see him break into the 40s before his career is over.