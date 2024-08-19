Highlights The Premier League has been blessed with incredible goalscorers over the last five years.

Some of the top goalscorers during that time include Salah, Kane, Haaland, and other notable names like Fernandes.

Players like Sterling, Rashford, and Fernandes have contributed significantly in scoring goals for their clubs.

The last five years have seen some truly gifted goalscorers gracing the Premier League. Whether it was the arrival of Erling Haaland, the incredible form of Mohamed Salah or the legacy of Harry Kane, England have been blessed with players who have a knack for finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

In 2022, Haaland arrived at Manchester City and has been head and shoulders above every other forward since. He broke the Premier League record for the most goals scored in a single season during his debut campaign and has finished as top scorer in the division in both of the years he's been in England. How do his numbers stack up against the other great goalscorers in the top flight over the last five years?

Recently, One Football revealed the top 20 goalscorers in the Premier League over the last five years and there are some interesting names included. Full disclosure, the original list was revealed before the 2024/25 season got underway, so several players included have already added to their tally and that will be amended underneath.

Top 20 Premier League goalscorers in last five years Ranking Player Club(s) Goals scored 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 101 2. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 86 3. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 78 4. Erling Haaland Manchester City 64 5. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 59 6. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 56 7. Callum Wilson Bournemouth & Newcastle United 55 8. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 54 9. Marcus Rashford Manchester United 54 10. Raheem Sterling Manchester City & Liverpool 54 11. Phil Foden Manchester City 53 12. Danny Ings Southampton, Aston Villa & West Ham 50 13. Diogo Jota Wolverhampton Wanderers & Liverpool 49 14. Chris Wood Burnley, Newcastle United & Nottingham Forest 49 15. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 48 16. Gabriel Jesus Manchester City & Arsenal 45 17. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 45 18. Sadio Mane Liverpool 45 19. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 43 20. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 43

10 Raheem Sterling

54 goals

Kicking off the top 10, we have a three-way tie on 54 goals and the first player up is Raheem Sterling. Whether it was for City, or more recently Chelsea, the Englishman has always had no trouble performing in the Premier League and contributing with goal for whoever he's representing.

Things have slowed down a little, with Sterling scoring eight league goals last year and it appears he might not be in new Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca's current plans at Stamford Bridge. He was left out of the squad entirely for the Blues' opening game of the 2024/25 season against City. A move away from the club might be on the cards in the future and, you never know, that might see him scoring regularly again.

9 Marcus Rashford

54 goals

The second player on 54 goals, Marcus Rashford has had a very interesting careers. At times, he looks like one of the best forwards on the planet. His form during the 2022/23 campaign demonstrated that, when he scored 30 goals in all competitions. Some years, though, he struggles to make much of an impact at all.

Last year was a disappointing campaign for the Manchester United man. He scored just seven league goals throughout the 2023/24 season as the Red Devils struggled in the league. He's still scored plenty of goals over the five years for the team, though, and if he can find his shooting boots again, his tally might be even higher after the next five years.

8 Bruno Fernandes

54 goals

The final player on 54 goals, Bruno Fernandes has been a creative machine for United following his arrival in early 2020. He's not actually been in the English top flight for the last five years, but he's still one of its top scorers in that time and that's a testament to how good he's been.

The last half-decade hasn't always been kind to the Red Devils, with different managers and lacklustre campaigns, but the Portuguese midfielder has always shone for the club. He's been a bright spark since his arrival and not only has he scored 54 times in the league, one of the best tallies in the last five years, but he's also chipped in with plenty of assists too. There's no doubt he's one of the best midfielders in the world right now.

7 Callum Wilson

55 goals

While injuries have held Callum Wilson back at times throughout his career, they haven't stopped him having one of the most prolific five years in the Premier League. Initially with Bournemouth and now Newcastle United, the 32-year-old has always been a safe bet when it comes to goals. His strikes have been massive for his teams, whether it was helping secure safety for Bournemouth, or more recently landing Champions League football with the Magpies.

Since moving to St. James' Park, Wilson has played 95 times in the Premier League for Newcastle and scored 47 times in the process. That's a ratio of just under a goal every other game, which is a solid return.

6 Jamie Vardy

56 goals

He wasn't playing in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, but Jamie Vardy is still one of the top goalscorers in the division over the last five years and that's a strong indication of how good he's been for Leicester City in the top flight over the years. Whether it was their Cinderella run to the title in 2016, or more recently struggling in relegation battles, the Englishman has always risen to the occasion whenever called up.

His 56 goals in the league have been massive for the Foxes and following their promotion back to the Premier League last time out, he might have the chance to add further to his impressive legacy in the division.

Related The 25 Greatest Strikers in Premier League History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 25 greatest strikers in Premier League history, from Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry to Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba

5 Ollie Watkins

59 goals

The last few years have seen Ollie Watkins explode as a world class striker. After slowly improving season upon season, he took things to a whole new level during the 2023/24 campaign. Aston Villa made history last time out, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over 40 years and while the whole team played a role in that triumph, Watkins was leading the way.

The Englishman is not only a force in front of goal, but he's also emerged as a serious playmaker too, and recorded 13 assists to go with his 19 goals last year. With 59 goals in the last five years, Watkins is showing no signs of slowing down and there's a strong chance that his tally over the next five years is even higher.

4 Erling Haaland

64 goals

Erling Haaland has been in the Premier League for just two years. That's three years less than some other forwards on this list, but he's still managed to outscore them already. Having shown how effective he was in front of goal at Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian moved to the Etihad in 2022 and he hasn't missed a beat.

Haaland broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, with 36 in his debut campaign. Last year, a season many considered disappointing by his standards, he still scored 27 times in the league and finished as top scorer again. It's scary to think how many more goals he could have to his name if he'd been at City for the full five years. He'd likely be running away with this list.

3 Son Heung-min

78 goals

Moving into the top three, Son Heung-min is the first of two Tottenham Hotspur stars featured as the forward has scored 78 times in the Premier League over the last five years. After a slow start to life in England, the South Korean has transformed into one of the North London club's most important players.

He's scored in double figures in each of the last eight Premier League campaigns and even chips in with plenty of assists too. With the departure of Harry Kane last summer (more on him shortly), Spurs needed someone to step up and Son did just that. He moved from out wide into a central forward role and scored 17 times in the league last season.

2 Harry Kane

86 goals

Harry Kane looked nailed on to beat Alan Shearer's record as the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer. Having come through the ranks at Tottenham, he quickly became one of the club's greatest ever players and was scoring at a rate no one had in quite some time. He's since become Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer as well as the England national team's top scorer ever, but decided to leave the Premier League last summer to join Bayern Munich.

Despite missing 1/5 of the last five years in the Premier League, Kane is still one of the division's top scorers during that period with 86 goals to his name. He's continued his explosive form in front of goals for Bayern Munich.

Related 12 Greatest English Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make the cut as the best England attackers of all time are ranked.

1 Mohamed Salah

101 goals

Over the course of the last five years, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were one of the most dominant football teams on the planet. There were few sides around that could handle them on any given day and they won a league title as well as a Champions League trophy during that time. The focal point of their success was Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been sensational since moving to Anfield in 2017. He's been consistently one of the best players in England since his arrival and no one has scored more times in the Premier League than he has over the last five years. With 101 strikes to his name, he's averaging just over 20 league goals a season over the last half-decade and that's an incredible return.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/08/2024