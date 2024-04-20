Highlights A comprehensive list of every player who has won a Premier League title.

Ryan Giggs (13) leads the way, ahead of Paul Scholes (11), while fellow Man Utd legend Gary Neville won eight.

A host of Manchester City players are currently on five Premier League titles, including Phil Foden.

Winning the Premier League is one of the biggest achievements in football. The English top-flight is considered one of the very best divisions in the sport, so getting your hands on the trophy is something many stars in the game strive to do. Since the launch of the Premier League over three decades ago, there have been many footballers who've managed this incredible achievement.

Whether they're a star player, leading their team to glory, or more of a supporting talent helping push their side over the edge, there have been over 300 players who can say they have won the Premier League since it was created in 1992. While some only managed to do so once and never got the chance again, others forged impressive legacies in the top flight and won numerous titles throughout their career.

To celebrate every footballer who has ever won the Premier League, we've decided to list them all. Yep, every single one of them. Here they are...

1 Premier League Title

Featuring Alan Shearer, Mohamed Salah & Jamie Vardy

With over 150 players having won the Premier League title once, this is by far the biggest section of our list. There are some noticeable names like Alan Shearer, Jens Lehmann, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy who all managed to lift the trophy, but did so just the one time. There are also some often-forgotten or even downright surprising names included that fans may not remember, with both Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City getting their hands on the title once, and their cast of supporting stars never coming close to doing so again.

The likes of Tom Cleverley, Matthew Upton and Darren Ferguson are just some of the more surprising inclusions, but with over 150 players lifting the trophy once, there are far too many to mention.

Players with one Premier League title Player Club Season Clayton Blackmore Manchester United 1992/93 Dion Dublin Manchester United 1992/93 Darren Ferguson Manchester United 1992/93 Mike Phelan Manchester United 1992/93 Mark Atkins Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Tim Flowers Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Tony Gale Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Colin Hendry Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Graeme Le Saux Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Mike Newell Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Ian Pearce Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Stuart Ripley Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Tim Sherwood Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Robbie Slater Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Chris Sutton Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Paul Warhurst Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Jason Wilcox Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Jordi Cruyff Manchester United 1996/97 Karel Poborsky Manchester United 1996/97 Luis Boa Morte Arsenal 1997/98 Steve Bould Arsenal 1997/98 Remi Garde Arsenal 1997/98 Stephen Hughes Arsenal 1997/98 Alex Manninger Arsenal 1997/98 Marc Overmars Arsenal 1997/98 Emmanuel Petit Arsenal 1997/98 David Platt Arsenal 1997/98 Nigel Winterburn Arsenal 1997/98 Christopher Wreh Arsenal 1997/98 Ian Wright Arsenal 1997/98 Jesper Blomqvist Manchester United 1998/99 Mark Bosnich Manchester United 1999/00 Luke Chadwick Manchester United 2000/01 Ronnie Wallwork Manchester United 2000/01 Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal 2001/02 Oleh Luzhnyi Arsenal 2001/02 Igors Stepanovs Arsenal 2001/02 Stuart Taylor Arsenal 2001/02 Matthew Upson Arsenal 2001/02 Richard Wright Arsenal 2001/02 Laurent Blanc Manchester United 2002/03 Roy Carroll Manchester United 2002/03 Quinton Fortune Manchester United 2002/03 Diego Forlan Manchester United 2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 2002/03 Juan Sebastian Veron Manchester United 2002/03 Jeremie Aliadiere Arsenal 2003/04 Pascal Cygan Arsenal 2003/04 Jens Lehmann Arsenal 2003/04 Jose Antonio Reyes Arsenal 2003/04 Gilberto Silva Arsenal 2003/04 Wayne Bridge Chelsea 2004/05 Jiri Jarosik Chelsea 2004/05 Glen Johnson Chelsea 2004/05 Mateja Kezman Chelsea 2004/05 Alexey Smertin Chelsea 2004/05 Tiago Chelsea 2004/05 Hernan Crespo Chelsea 2005/06 Asier del Horno Chelsea 2005/06 Shaun Wright-Phillips Chelsea 2005/06 Gabriel Heinze Manchester United 2006/07 Henrik Larsson Manchester United 2006/07 Kieran Richardson Manchester United 2006/07 Alan Smith Manchester United 2006/07 Owen Hargreaves Manchester United 2007/08 Gerard Pique Manchester United 2007/08 Alex Chelsea 2009/10 Michael Ballack Chelsea 2009/10 Juliano Belletti Chelsea 2009/10 Deco Chelsea 2009/10 Salomon Kalou Chelsea 2009/10 Florent Malouda Chelsea 2009/10 Daniel Sturridge Chelsea 2009/10 Yuri Zhirkov Chelsea 2009/10 Fabio Manchester United 2010/11 Darren Gibson Manchester United 2010/11 Michael Owen Manchester United 2010/11 Mario Balotelli Manchester City 2011/12 Gareth Barry Manchester City 2011/12 Adam Johnson Manchester City 2011/12 Nigel de Jong Manchester City 2011/12 Micah Richards Manchester City 2011/12 Stefan Savic Manchester City 2011/12 Alexander Buttner Manchester United 2012/13 Tom Cleverley Manchester United 2012/13 David de Gea Manchester United 2012/13 Phil Jones Manchester United 2012/13 Shinji Kagawa Manchester United 2012/13 Anders Lindegaard Manchester United 2012/13 Robin van Persie Manchester United 2012/13 Danny Welbeck Manchester United 2012/13 Ashley Young Manchester United 2012/13 Martin Demichelis Manchester City 2013/14 Javi Garcia Manchester City 2013/14 Stevan Jovetic Manchester City 2013/14 Matija Nastasic Manchester City 2013/14 Jesus Navas Manchester City 2013/14 Alvaro Negredo Manchester City 2013/14 Costel Pantilimon Manchester City 2013/14 Jack Rodwell Manchester City 2013/14 Juan Cuadrado Chelsea 2014/15 Filipe Luis Chelsea 2014/15 Ramires Chelsea 2014/15 Loic Remy Chelsea 2014/15 Andre Schurrle Chelsea 2014/15 Marc Albrighton Leicester City 2015/16 Daniel Amartey Leicester City 2015/16 Ritchie De Laet Leicester City 2015/16 Danny Drinkwater Leicester City 2015/16 Nathan Dyer Leicester City 2015/16 Christian Fuchs Leicester City 2015/16 Demarai Gray Leicester City 2015/16 Gokhan Inler Leicester City 2015/16 Andy King Leicester City 2015/16 Wes Morgan Leicester City 2015/16 Shinji Okazaki Leicester City 2015/16 Jeffrey Schlupp Leicester City 2015/16 Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City 2015/16 Danny Simpson Leicester City 2015/16 Leonardo Ulloa Leicester City 2015/16 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 2015/16 Marcos Alonso Chelsea 2016/17 Michy Batshuayi Chelsea 2016/17 Asmir Begovic Chelsea 2016/17 Nathaniel Chalobah Chelsea 2016/17 David Luiz Chelsea 2016/17 Ruben Loftus-Cheek Chelsea 2016/17 Victor Moses Chelsea 2016/17 Pedro Chelsea 2016/17 Claudio Bravo Manchester City 2017/18 Brahim Diaz Manchester City 2017/18 Eliaquim Mangala Manchester City 2017/18 Adrian Liverpool 2019/20 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2019/20 Alisson Liverpool 2019/20 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2019/20 Fabinho Liverpool 2019/20 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 2019/20 Joe Gomez Liverpool 2019/20 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2019/20 Curtis Jones Liverpool 2019/20 Naby Keita Liverpool 2019/20 Adam Lallana Liverpool 2019/20 Dejan Lovren Liverpool 2019/20 Sadio Mane Liverpool 2019/20 Joel Matip Liverpool 2019/20 Takumi Minamino Liverpool 2019/20 Divock Origi Liverpool 2019/20 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool 2019/20 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 2019/20 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2019/20 Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool 2019/20 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 2019/20 Neco Williams Liverpool 2019/20 Eric Garcia Manchester City 2020/21 Ferran Torres Manchester City 2020/21 Manuel Akanji Manchester City 2022/23 Julian Alvarez Manchester City 2022/23 Sergio Gomez Manchester City 2022/23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022/23 Rico Lewis Manchester City 2022/23 Stefan Ortega Manchester City 2022/23 Cole Palmer Manchester City 2022/23 Kalvin Phillips Manchester City 2022/23

2 Premier League Titles

Featuring Thierry Henry, N'Golo Kante & Sol Campbell

Getting that taste of Premier League silverware can be incredibly sweet, but these players got to do it all over again a second time. There aren't quite as many players in this section, but there's still a significant amount. Stars such as Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell, Paul Ince and Eden Hazard all won the title twice during their careers.

N'Golo Kante famously won the title in two straight years but with different clubs, a feat that no one had managed before. Still, it's shocking that some of these superstars didn't manage to win the Premier League more than twice.

Players with two Premier League titles Player Club(s) Seasons Mark Hughes Manchester United 1992/93 & 1993/94 Paul Ince Manchester United 1992/93 & 1993/94 Andrei Kanchelskis Manchester United 1992/93 & 1993/94 Paul Parker Manchester United 1992/93 & 1993/94 Bryan Robson Manchester United 1992/93 & 1993/94 David May Manchester United 1995/96 & 1996/97 Nicholas Anelka Arsenal & Chelsea 1997/98 & 2009/10 Tony Adams Arsenal 1997/98 & 2001/02 Lee Dixon Arsenal 1997/98 & 2001/02 Gilles Grimandi Arsenal 1997/98 & 2001/02 David Seaman Arsenal 1997/98 & 2001/02 Raimond van der Gouw Manchester United 1999/00 & 2000/01 Fabien Barthez Manchester United 2000/01 & 2002/03 Sol Campbell Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Edu Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Nwankwo Kanu Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Lauren Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Robert Pires Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Sylvain Wiltord Arsenal 2001/02 & 2003/04 Kolo Toure Arsenal & Manchester City 2003/04 & 2011/12 Damien Duff Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 Geremi Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 Eidur Gudjohnsen Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 Claude Makalele Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 Arjen Robben Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 William Gallas Chelsea 2004/05 & 2005/06 Michael Essien Chelsea 2005/06 & 2009/10 Louis Saha Manchester United 2006/07 & 2007/08 Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 2008/09 & 2010/11 John Obi Mikel Chelsea 2009/10 & 2014/15 Javier Hernandez Manchester United 2010/11 & 2012/13 Chris Smalling Manchester United 2010/11 & 2012/13 Antonio Valencia Manchester United 2010/11 & 2012/13 Edin Dzeko Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Joe Hart Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Aleksandar Kolarov Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Joleon Lescott Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Samir Nasri Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Pablo Zabaletta Manchester City 2011/12 & 2013/14 Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Gary Cahill Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Diego Costa Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Thibaut Courtois Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Cesc Fabregas Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Nemanja Matic Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Oscar Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Willian Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 Kurt Zouma Chelsea 2014/15 & 2016/17 N'Golo Kante Leicester City & Chelsea 2015/16 & 2016/17 Danilo Manchester City 2017/18 & 2018/19 Fabian Delph Manchester City 2017/18 & 2018/19 Nicolas Otamendi Manchester City 2017/18 & 2018/19 Leroy Sane Manchester City 2017/18 & 2018/19 Zack Steffen Manchester City 2020/21 & 2021/22 Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021/22 & 2022/23

3 Premier League Titles

Featuring Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard & Cristiano Ronaldo

Next up are the players who lifted the top flight trophy on three separate occasions - and we are treated to some of the best players in Premier League history. The likes of Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard - two players largely considered to be two of the best midfielders of all time - have a trio of winners' medals in their collection.

The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo has also got three Premier League titles among his very impressive resume, winning them back-to-back-to-back between 2007 and 2009 in a run that saw him become one of the most talented footballers to ever play the game.

Players with three Premier League titles Player Club(s) Seasons Steve Bruce Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96 Lee Sharpe Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96 Henning Berg Blackburn Rovers (1) & Manchester United (2) 1994/95, 1998/99 & 1999/00 Ronny Johnsen Manchester United 1996/97, 1998/99 & 2000/01 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04 Martin Keown Arsenal 1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04 Ray Parlour Arsenal 1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04 Patrick Vieira Arsenal 1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04 Teddy Sheringham Manchester United 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01 Jaap Stam Manchester United 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01 Dwight Yorke Manchester United 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01 Ashley Cole Arsenal (2) & Chelsea (1) 2001/02, 2003/04 & 2009/10 Gael Clichy Arsenal (1) & Manchester City (2) 2003/04, 2011/12 & 2013/14 Ricardo Carvalho Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10 Paulo Ferreira Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10 Joe Cole Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10 Robert Huth Chelsea (2) & Leicester City (1) 2004/05, 2005/06 & 2015/16 Frank Lampard Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10 Tomasz Kuszczak Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08 & 2010/11 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08 & 2008/09 Carlos Tevez Manchester United (2) & Manchester City (1) 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2011/12 Jonny Evans Manchester United 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Rafael Manchester United 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Branislav Ivanovic Chelsea 2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17 James Milner Manchester City (2) & Liverpool (1) 2011/12, 2013/14 & 2019/20 Yaya Toure Manchester City 2011/12, 2013/14 & 2017/18 Benjamin Mendy Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21 Nathan Ake Manchester City 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Ruben Dias Manchester City 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Rodri Manchester City 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

4 Premier League Titles

Featuring Eric Cantona, Didier Drogba & Vincent Kompany

What's better than winning three Premier League titles? Winning four, of course. Eric Cantona's four Premier League titles helped make him one of the most iconic figures in the competition's history, and he likely would have had more and been even higher up this list if he hadn't returned so early. Instead, he's in company with some pretty big names such as Petr Cech, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Premier League history, Didier Drogba and David Silva.

With Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus all sitting on four titles too, but still playing in the division, there's a chance they'll climb further up this list in the future.

Players with four Premier League titles Player Club(s) Seasons Eric Cantona Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97 Brian McClair Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97 Gary Pallister Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97 Mikael Silvestre Manchester United 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07 Petr Cech Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15 Didier Drogba Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15 Edwin van der Sar Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11 Park Ji-sung Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11 Nani Manchester United 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Anderson Manchester United 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Vincent Kompany Manchester City 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19 David Silva Manchester City 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22

5 Premier League Titles

Featuring Kyle Walker, Wayne Rooney & Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester dominates the list now, with the majority of the players who have won five Premier League titles having done so with either Manchester United or Manchester City. In fact, only one player in this section didn't win at least one league trophy with either of the clubs and that was John Terry, who won all five of his titles with his beloved Chelsea.

Other stars who won the Premier League five times include Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidic and Michael Carrick who all did so under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, and the likes of Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker who all won the majority of their titles under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at the Etihad.

Players with five Premier League titles Player Club(s) Seasons Peter Schmeichel Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97 & 1998/99 Andy Cole Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01 Wes Brown Manchester United 1998/99, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2007/08 John O'Shea Manchester United 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11 John Terry Chelsea 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17 Michael Carrick Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Patrice Evra Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Darren Fletcher Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Wayne Rooney Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Nemanja Vidic Manchester United 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21 Fernandinho Manchester City 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City (1) & Manchester City (4) 2015/16, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Ederson Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Phil Foden Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 John Stones Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23 Kyle Walker Manchester City 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

6 Premier League Titles

Featuring Rio Ferdinand & David Beckham

It's a testament to Manchester United's dominance throughout the Premier League's history that from here on out, every player remaining on the list won all of their league titles with the Red Devils. While David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all represent the generation that dominated England in the 1990s and early 2000s, Rio Ferdinand is from the late set of stars that Sir Alex Ferguson brought together, winning his six league titles in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Players with six Premier League titles Players Club Seasons David Beckham Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03 Nicky Butt Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03 Phil Neville Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07 Rio Ferdinand Manchester United 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No non-Manchester United player has won six or more Premier League titles (as of April 2024).

7 Premier League Titles

Denis Irwin & Roy Keane

Two United icons sit together with seven Premier League trophies under their belts here. Interestingly, almost all of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin's success in the league came together, winning six of their seven titles alongside one another. Both men established themselves as legends in the English top flight and they both have a fairly strong shout as the best players to ever play in their positions in the division.

Players with 7 Premier League titles Player Club Seasons Denis Irwin Manchester United 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00 & 2000/01 Roy Keane Manchester United 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01 & 2002/03

8 Premier League Titles

Gary Neville

A man that's slowly become underrated as the years have gone by, partly because he downplays the qualities he had, Gary Neville spent his entire career as a firm first team figure at Old Trafford and won plenty of silverware during that time. The former England right-back saw the most success domestically, though, winning the Premier League eight times, with a collection of those coming while he was the Red Devils' skipper.

Players with 8 Premier League titles Player Club Seasons Gary Neville Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2008/09

11 Premier League Titles

Paul Scholes

One of the greatest central midfielders in Premier League history, it's fitting that Paul Scholes saw so much success in the division. The Englishman spent his entire career at Old Trafford and won a remarkable 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. His impact at the club can't be overstated and after initially making the decision to retire in 2011, he returned in 2012, winning one more Premier League title for his troubles.

The eternal debate over whether Scholes was better than Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard will seemingly never end, but there's zero comparison when it comes to trophies won.

Players with 11 Premier League titles Player Club Seasons Paul Scholes Manchester United 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

13 Premier League Titles

Ryan Giggs

Out on his own with the most Premier League trophies in history is Ryan Giggs. The Manchester United legend won a staggering 13 titles during his career - a record that is going to be extremely difficult for any player to beat. While he might not have ever been the number one best player in the league, he was consistently a top star for the Red Devils.

His longevity saw him break numerous records at Old Trafford, but it will be this tally and the fact he's lifted the Premier League trophy more than anyone else ever that sets him apart from the rest.