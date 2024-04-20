Highlights
- A comprehensive list of every player who has won a Premier League title.
- Ryan Giggs (13) leads the way, ahead of Paul Scholes (11), while fellow Man Utd legend Gary Neville won eight.
- A host of Manchester City players are currently on five Premier League titles, including Phil Foden.
Winning the Premier League is one of the biggest achievements in football. The English top-flight is considered one of the very best divisions in the sport, so getting your hands on the trophy is something many stars in the game strive to do. Since the launch of the Premier League over three decades ago, there have been many footballers who've managed this incredible achievement.
Whether they're a star player, leading their team to glory, or more of a supporting talent helping push their side over the edge, there have been over 300 players who can say they have won the Premier League since it was created in 1992. While some only managed to do so once and never got the chance again, others forged impressive legacies in the top flight and won numerous titles throughout their career.
To celebrate every footballer who has ever won the Premier League, we've decided to list them all. Yep, every single one of them. Here they are...
1 Premier League Title
Featuring Alan Shearer, Mohamed Salah & Jamie Vardy
With over 150 players having won the Premier League title once, this is by far the biggest section of our list. There are some noticeable names like Alan Shearer, Jens Lehmann, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy who all managed to lift the trophy, but did so just the one time. There are also some often-forgotten or even downright surprising names included that fans may not remember, with both Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City getting their hands on the title once, and their cast of supporting stars never coming close to doing so again.
Leicester City: Where are the Foxes Premier League title winning team now?Leicester City achieved the impossible and lifted the Premier League title in 2015/2016 - but what are the heroes that made it happen doing now?
The likes of Tom Cleverley, Matthew Upton and Darren Ferguson are just some of the more surprising inclusions, but with over 150 players lifting the trophy once, there are far too many to mention.
|
Players with one Premier League title
|
Player
|
Club
|
Season
|
Clayton Blackmore
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93
|
Dion Dublin
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93
|
Darren Ferguson
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93
|
Mike Phelan
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93
|
Mark Atkins
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Tim Flowers
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Tony Gale
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Colin Hendry
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Graeme Le Saux
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Mike Newell
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Ian Pearce
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Stuart Ripley
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Alan Shearer
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Tim Sherwood
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Robbie Slater
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Chris Sutton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Paul Warhurst
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Jason Wilcox
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1994/95
|
Jordi Cruyff
|
Manchester United
|
1996/97
|
Karel Poborsky
|
Manchester United
|
1996/97
|
Luis Boa Morte
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Steve Bould
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Remi Garde
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Stephen Hughes
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Alex Manninger
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Marc Overmars
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Emmanuel Petit
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
David Platt
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Nigel Winterburn
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Christopher Wreh
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Ian Wright
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98
|
Jesper Blomqvist
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99
|
Mark Bosnich
|
Manchester United
|
1999/00
|
Luke Chadwick
|
Manchester United
|
2000/01
|
Ronnie Wallwork
|
Manchester United
|
2000/01
|
Giovanni van Bronckhorst
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Oleh Luzhnyi
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Igors Stepanovs
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Stuart Taylor
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Matthew Upson
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Richard Wright
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02
|
Laurent Blanc
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Roy Carroll
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Quinton Fortune
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Diego Forlan
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Ruud van Nistelrooy
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Juan Sebastian Veron
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03
|
Jeremie Aliadiere
|
Arsenal
|
2003/04
|
Pascal Cygan
|
Arsenal
|
2003/04
|
Jens Lehmann
|
Arsenal
|
2003/04
|
Jose Antonio Reyes
|
Arsenal
|
2003/04
|
Gilberto Silva
|
Arsenal
|
2003/04
|
Wayne Bridge
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Jiri Jarosik
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Glen Johnson
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Mateja Kezman
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Alexey Smertin
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Tiago
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05
|
Hernan Crespo
|
Chelsea
|
2005/06
|
Asier del Horno
|
Chelsea
|
2005/06
|
Shaun Wright-Phillips
|
Chelsea
|
2005/06
|
Gabriel Heinze
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07
|
Henrik Larsson
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07
|
Kieran Richardson
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07
|
Alan Smith
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07
|
Owen Hargreaves
|
Manchester United
|
2007/08
|
Gerard Pique
|
Manchester United
|
2007/08
|
Alex
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Michael Ballack
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Juliano Belletti
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Deco
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Salomon Kalou
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Florent Malouda
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Daniel Sturridge
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Yuri Zhirkov
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10
|
Fabio
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11
|
Darren Gibson
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11
|
Michael Owen
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11
|
Mario Balotelli
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Gareth Barry
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Adam Johnson
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Nigel de Jong
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Micah Richards
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Stefan Savic
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12
|
Alexander Buttner
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Tom Cleverley
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
David de Gea
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Phil Jones
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Shinji Kagawa
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Anders Lindegaard
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Robin van Persie
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Ashley Young
|
Manchester United
|
2012/13
|
Martin Demichelis
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Javi Garcia
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Stevan Jovetic
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Matija Nastasic
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Jesus Navas
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Alvaro Negredo
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Costel Pantilimon
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Jack Rodwell
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14
|
Juan Cuadrado
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15
|
Filipe Luis
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15
|
Ramires
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15
|
Loic Remy
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15
|
Andre Schurrle
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15
|
Marc Albrighton
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Daniel Amartey
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Ritchie De Laet
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Danny Drinkwater
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Nathan Dyer
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Christian Fuchs
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Demarai Gray
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Gokhan Inler
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Andy King
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Wes Morgan
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Shinji Okazaki
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Jeffrey Schlupp
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Kasper Schmeichel
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Danny Simpson
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Leonardo Ulloa
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Leicester City
|
2015/16
|
Marcos Alonso
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Michy Batshuayi
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Asmir Begovic
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Nathaniel Chalobah
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
David Luiz
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Victor Moses
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Pedro
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
Claudio Bravo
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18
|
Brahim Diaz
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18
|
Eliaquim Mangala
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18
|
Adrian
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Fabinho
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Roberto Firmino
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Joe Gomez
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Curtis Jones
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Naby Keita
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Adam Lallana
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Dejan Lovren
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Sadio Mane
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Joel Matip
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Takumi Minamino
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Divock Origi
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Andrew Robertson
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Xherdan Shaqiri
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Georginio Wijnaldum
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Neco Williams
|
Liverpool
|
2019/20
|
Eric Garcia
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21
|
Ferran Torres
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Sergio Gomez
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Rico Lewis
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Stefan Ortega
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Cole Palmer
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
|
Kalvin Phillips
|
Manchester City
|
2022/23
2 Premier League Titles
Featuring Thierry Henry, N'Golo Kante & Sol Campbell
Getting that taste of Premier League silverware can be incredibly sweet, but these players got to do it all over again a second time. There aren't quite as many players in this section, but there's still a significant amount. Stars such as Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell, Paul Ince and Eden Hazard all won the title twice during their careers.
N'Golo Kante famously won the title in two straight years but with different clubs, a feat that no one had managed before. Still, it's shocking that some of these superstars didn't manage to win the Premier League more than twice.
|
Players with two Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club(s)
|
Seasons
|
Mark Hughes
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93 & 1993/94
|
Paul Ince
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93 & 1993/94
|
Andrei Kanchelskis
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93 & 1993/94
|
Paul Parker
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93 & 1993/94
|
Bryan Robson
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93 & 1993/94
|
David May
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96 & 1996/97
|
Nicholas Anelka
|
Arsenal & Chelsea
|
1997/98 & 2009/10
|
Tony Adams
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98 & 2001/02
|
Lee Dixon
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98 & 2001/02
|
Gilles Grimandi
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98 & 2001/02
|
David Seaman
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98 & 2001/02
|
Raimond van der Gouw
|
Manchester United
|
1999/00 & 2000/01
|
Fabien Barthez
|
Manchester United
|
2000/01 & 2002/03
|
Sol Campbell
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Edu
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Nwankwo Kanu
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Lauren
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Freddie Ljungberg
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Robert Pires
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Sylvain Wiltord
|
Arsenal
|
2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Kolo Toure
|
Arsenal & Manchester City
|
2003/04 & 2011/12
|
Damien Duff
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
Geremi
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
Eidur Gudjohnsen
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
Claude Makalele
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
Arjen Robben
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
William Gallas
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05 & 2005/06
|
Michael Essien
|
Chelsea
|
2005/06 & 2009/10
|
Louis Saha
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07 & 2007/08
|
Dimitar Berbatov
|
Manchester United
|
2008/09 & 2010/11
|
John Obi Mikel
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10 & 2014/15
|
Javier Hernandez
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Chris Smalling
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Antonio Valencia
|
Manchester United
|
2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Edin Dzeko
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Joe Hart
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Aleksandar Kolarov
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Joleon Lescott
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Samir Nasri
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Pablo Zabaletta
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Cesar Azpilicueta
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Gary Cahill
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Diego Costa
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Cesc Fabregas
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Eden Hazard
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Nemanja Matic
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Oscar
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Willian
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Chelsea
|
2014/15 & 2016/17
|
N'Golo Kante
|
Leicester City & Chelsea
|
2015/16 & 2016/17
|
Danilo
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18 & 2018/19
|
Fabian Delph
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18 & 2018/19
|
Nicolas Otamendi
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18 & 2018/19
|
Leroy Sane
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18 & 2018/19
|
Zack Steffen
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21 & 2021/22
|
Jack Grealish
|
Manchester City
|
2021/22 & 2022/23
3 Premier League Titles
Featuring Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard & Cristiano Ronaldo
Next up are the players who lifted the top flight trophy on three separate occasions - and we are treated to some of the best players in Premier League history. The likes of Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard - two players largely considered to be two of the best midfielders of all time - have a trio of winners' medals in their collection.
The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked)Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league.
The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo has also got three Premier League titles among his very impressive resume, winning them back-to-back-to-back between 2007 and 2009 in a run that saw him become one of the most talented footballers to ever play the game.
|
Players with three Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club(s)
|
Seasons
|
Steve Bruce
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96
|
Lee Sharpe
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96
|
Henning Berg
|
Blackburn Rovers (1) & Manchester United (2)
|
1994/95, 1998/99 & 1999/00
|
Ronny Johnsen
|
Manchester United
|
1996/97, 1998/99 & 2000/01
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Martin Keown
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Ray Parlour
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Patrick Vieira
|
Arsenal
|
1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04
|
Teddy Sheringham
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01
|
Jaap Stam
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01
|
Dwight Yorke
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01
|
Ashley Cole
|
Arsenal (2) & Chelsea (1)
|
2001/02, 2003/04 & 2009/10
|
Gael Clichy
|
Arsenal (1) & Manchester City (2)
|
2003/04, 2011/12 & 2013/14
|
Ricardo Carvalho
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10
|
Paulo Ferreira
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10
|
Joe Cole
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10
|
Robert Huth
|
Chelsea (2) & Leicester City (1)
|
2004/05, 2005/06 & 2015/16
|
Frank Lampard
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10
|
Tomasz Kuszczak
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08 & 2010/11
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08 & 2008/09
|
Carlos Tevez
|
Manchester United (2) & Manchester City (1)
|
2007/08, 2008/09 & 2011/12
|
Jonny Evans
|
Manchester United
|
2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Rafael
|
Manchester United
|
2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Branislav Ivanovic
|
Chelsea
|
2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17
|
James Milner
|
Manchester City (2) & Liverpool (1)
|
2011/12, 2013/14 & 2019/20
|
Yaya Toure
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12, 2013/14 & 2017/18
|
Benjamin Mendy
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21
|
Nathan Ake
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Joao Cancelo
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Ruben Dias
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
4 Premier League Titles
Featuring Eric Cantona, Didier Drogba & Vincent Kompany
What's better than winning three Premier League titles? Winning four, of course. Eric Cantona's four Premier League titles helped make him one of the most iconic figures in the competition's history, and he likely would have had more and been even higher up this list if he hadn't returned so early. Instead, he's in company with some pretty big names such as Petr Cech, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Premier League history, Didier Drogba and David Silva.
With Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus all sitting on four titles too, but still playing in the division, there's a chance they'll climb further up this list in the future.
|
Players with four Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club(s)
|
Seasons
|
Eric Cantona
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97
|
Brian McClair
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97
|
Gary Pallister
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97
|
Mikael Silvestre
|
Manchester United
|
1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07
|
Petr Cech
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15
|
Didier Drogba
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15
|
Edwin van der Sar
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11
|
Park Ji-sung
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11
|
Nani
|
Manchester United
|
2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Anderson
|
Manchester United
|
2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Vincent Kompany
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19
|
David Silva
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22
5 Premier League Titles
Featuring Kyle Walker, Wayne Rooney & Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester dominates the list now, with the majority of the players who have won five Premier League titles having done so with either Manchester United or Manchester City. In fact, only one player in this section didn't win at least one league trophy with either of the clubs and that was John Terry, who won all five of his titles with his beloved Chelsea.
Other stars who won the Premier League five times include Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidic and Michael Carrick who all did so under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, and the likes of Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker who all won the majority of their titles under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at the Etihad.
|
Players with five Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club(s)
|
Seasons
|
Peter Schmeichel
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97 & 1998/99
|
Andy Cole
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01
|
Wes Brown
|
Manchester United
|
1998/99, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2007/08
|
John O'Shea
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11
|
John Terry
|
Chelsea
|
2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17
|
Michael Carrick
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Patrice Evra
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Darren Fletcher
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Nemanja Vidic
|
Manchester United
|
2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Manchester City
|
2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21
|
Fernandinho
|
Manchester City
|
2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Leicester City (1) & Manchester City (4)
|
2015/16, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Ederson
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Phil Foden
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
|
Kyle Walker
|
Manchester City
|
2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23
6 Premier League Titles
Featuring Rio Ferdinand & David Beckham
It's a testament to Manchester United's dominance throughout the Premier League's history that from here on out, every player remaining on the list won all of their league titles with the Red Devils. While David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all represent the generation that dominated England in the 1990s and early 2000s, Rio Ferdinand is from the late set of stars that Sir Alex Ferguson brought together, winning his six league titles in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
|
Players with six Premier League titles
|
Players
|
Club
|
Seasons
|
David Beckham
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03
|
Nicky Butt
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03
|
Phil Neville
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03
|
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|
Manchester United
|
1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
Manchester United
|
2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No non-Manchester United player has won six or more Premier League titles (as of April 2024).
7 Premier League Titles
Denis Irwin & Roy Keane
Two United icons sit together with seven Premier League trophies under their belts here. Interestingly, almost all of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin's success in the league came together, winning six of their seven titles alongside one another. Both men established themselves as legends in the English top flight and they both have a fairly strong shout as the best players to ever play in their positions in the division.
|
Players with 7 Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club
|
Seasons
|
Denis Irwin
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00 & 2000/01
|
Roy Keane
|
Manchester United
|
1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01 & 2002/03
8 Premier League Titles
Gary Neville
A man that's slowly become underrated as the years have gone by, partly because he downplays the qualities he had, Gary Neville spent his entire career as a firm first team figure at Old Trafford and won plenty of silverware during that time. The former England right-back saw the most success domestically, though, winning the Premier League eight times, with a collection of those coming while he was the Red Devils' skipper.
|
Players with 8 Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club
|
Seasons
|
Gary Neville
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2008/09
11 Premier League Titles
Paul Scholes
One of the greatest central midfielders in Premier League history, it's fitting that Paul Scholes saw so much success in the division. The Englishman spent his entire career at Old Trafford and won a remarkable 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. His impact at the club can't be overstated and after initially making the decision to retire in 2011, he returned in 2012, winning one more Premier League title for his troubles.
The eternal debate over whether Scholes was better than Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard will seemingly never end, but there's zero comparison when it comes to trophies won.
|
Players with 11 Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club
|
Seasons
|
Paul Scholes
|
Manchester United
|
1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13
13 Premier League Titles
Ryan Giggs
Out on his own with the most Premier League trophies in history is Ryan Giggs. The Manchester United legend won a staggering 13 titles during his career - a record that is going to be extremely difficult for any player to beat. While he might not have ever been the number one best player in the league, he was consistently a top star for the Red Devils.
His longevity saw him break numerous records at Old Trafford, but it will be this tally and the fact he's lifted the Premier League trophy more than anyone else ever that sets him apart from the rest.
|
Players with 13 Premier League titles
|
Player
|
Club
|
Seasons
|
Ryan Giggs
|
Manchester United
|
1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13