Winning the Premier League is one of the biggest achievements in football. The English top-flight is considered one of the very best divisions in the sport, so getting your hands on the trophy is something many stars in the game strive to do. Since the launch of the Premier League over three decades ago, there have been many footballers who've managed this incredible achievement.

Whether they're a star player, leading their team to glory, or more of a supporting talent helping push their side over the edge, there have been over 300 players who can say they have won the Premier League since it was created in 1992. While some only managed to do so once and never got the chance again, others forged impressive legacies in the top flight and won numerous titles throughout their career.

To celebrate every footballer who has ever won the Premier League, we've decided to list them all. Yep, every single one of them. Here they are...

1 Premier League Title

Featuring Alan Shearer, Mohamed Salah & Jamie Vardy

Blackburn Rovers players Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton lift the Premier League trophy.

With over 150 players having won the Premier League title once, this is by far the biggest section of our list. There are some noticeable names like Alan Shearer, Jens Lehmann, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy who all managed to lift the trophy, but did so just the one time. There are also some often-forgotten or even downright surprising names included that fans may not remember, with both Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City getting their hands on the title once, and their cast of supporting stars never coming close to doing so again.

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates winning the premier league.
The likes of Tom Cleverley, Matthew Upton and Darren Ferguson are just some of the more surprising inclusions, but with over 150 players lifting the trophy once, there are far too many to mention.

Players with one Premier League title

Player

Club

Season

Clayton Blackmore

Manchester United

1992/93

Dion Dublin

Manchester United

1992/93

Darren Ferguson

Manchester United

1992/93

Mike Phelan

Manchester United

1992/93

Mark Atkins

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Tim Flowers

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Tony Gale

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Colin Hendry

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Graeme Le Saux

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Mike Newell

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Ian Pearce

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Stuart Ripley

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Tim Sherwood

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Robbie Slater

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Chris Sutton

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Paul Warhurst

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Jason Wilcox

Blackburn Rovers

1994/95

Jordi Cruyff

Manchester United

1996/97

Karel Poborsky

Manchester United

1996/97

Luis Boa Morte

Arsenal

1997/98

Steve Bould

Arsenal

1997/98

Remi Garde

Arsenal

1997/98

Stephen Hughes

Arsenal

1997/98

Alex Manninger

Arsenal

1997/98

Marc Overmars

Arsenal

1997/98

Emmanuel Petit

Arsenal

1997/98

David Platt

Arsenal

1997/98

Nigel Winterburn

Arsenal

1997/98

Christopher Wreh

Arsenal

1997/98

Ian Wright

Arsenal

1997/98

Jesper Blomqvist

Manchester United

1998/99

Mark Bosnich

Manchester United

1999/00

Luke Chadwick

Manchester United

2000/01

Ronnie Wallwork

Manchester United

2000/01

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Arsenal

2001/02

Oleh Luzhnyi

Arsenal

2001/02

Igors Stepanovs

Arsenal

2001/02

Stuart Taylor

Arsenal

2001/02

Matthew Upson

Arsenal

2001/02

Richard Wright

Arsenal

2001/02

Laurent Blanc

Manchester United

2002/03

Roy Carroll

Manchester United

2002/03

Quinton Fortune

Manchester United

2002/03

Diego Forlan

Manchester United

2002/03

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United

2002/03

Juan Sebastian Veron

Manchester United

2002/03

Jeremie Aliadiere

Arsenal

2003/04

Pascal Cygan

Arsenal

2003/04

Jens Lehmann

Arsenal

2003/04

Jose Antonio Reyes

Arsenal

2003/04

Gilberto Silva

Arsenal

2003/04

Wayne Bridge

Chelsea

2004/05

Jiri Jarosik

Chelsea

2004/05

Glen Johnson

Chelsea

2004/05

Mateja Kezman

Chelsea

2004/05

Alexey Smertin

Chelsea

2004/05

Tiago

Chelsea

2004/05

Hernan Crespo

Chelsea

2005/06

Asier del Horno

Chelsea

2005/06

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Chelsea

2005/06

Gabriel Heinze

Manchester United

2006/07

Henrik Larsson

Manchester United

2006/07

Kieran Richardson

Manchester United

2006/07

Alan Smith

Manchester United

2006/07

Owen Hargreaves

Manchester United

2007/08

Gerard Pique

Manchester United

2007/08

Alex

Chelsea

2009/10

Michael Ballack

Chelsea

2009/10

Juliano Belletti

Chelsea

2009/10

Deco

Chelsea

2009/10

Salomon Kalou

Chelsea

2009/10

Florent Malouda

Chelsea

2009/10

Daniel Sturridge

Chelsea

2009/10

Yuri Zhirkov

Chelsea

2009/10

Fabio

Manchester United

2010/11

Darren Gibson

Manchester United

2010/11

Michael Owen

Manchester United

2010/11

Mario Balotelli

Manchester City

2011/12

Gareth Barry

Manchester City

2011/12

Adam Johnson

Manchester City

2011/12

Nigel de Jong

Manchester City

2011/12

Micah Richards

Manchester City

2011/12

Stefan Savic

Manchester City

2011/12

Alexander Buttner

Manchester United

2012/13

Tom Cleverley

Manchester United

2012/13

David de Gea

Manchester United

2012/13

Phil Jones

Manchester United

2012/13

Shinji Kagawa

Manchester United

2012/13

Anders Lindegaard

Manchester United

2012/13

Robin van Persie

Manchester United

2012/13

Danny Welbeck

Manchester United

2012/13

Ashley Young

Manchester United

2012/13

Martin Demichelis

Manchester City

2013/14

Javi Garcia

Manchester City

2013/14

Stevan Jovetic

Manchester City

2013/14

Matija Nastasic

Manchester City

2013/14

Jesus Navas

Manchester City

2013/14

Alvaro Negredo

Manchester City

2013/14

Costel Pantilimon

Manchester City

2013/14

Jack Rodwell

Manchester City

2013/14

Juan Cuadrado

Chelsea

2014/15

Filipe Luis

Chelsea

2014/15

Ramires

Chelsea

2014/15

Loic Remy

Chelsea

2014/15

Andre Schurrle

Chelsea

2014/15

Marc Albrighton

Leicester City

2015/16

Daniel Amartey

Leicester City

2015/16

Ritchie De Laet

Leicester City

2015/16

Danny Drinkwater

Leicester City

2015/16

Nathan Dyer

Leicester City

2015/16

Christian Fuchs

Leicester City

2015/16

Demarai Gray

Leicester City

2015/16

Gokhan Inler

Leicester City

2015/16

Andy King

Leicester City

2015/16

Wes Morgan

Leicester City

2015/16

Shinji Okazaki

Leicester City

2015/16

Jeffrey Schlupp

Leicester City

2015/16

Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City

2015/16

Danny Simpson

Leicester City

2015/16

Leonardo Ulloa

Leicester City

2015/16

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

2015/16

Marcos Alonso

Chelsea

2016/17

Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea

2016/17

Asmir Begovic

Chelsea

2016/17

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chelsea

2016/17

David Luiz

Chelsea

2016/17

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea

2016/17

Victor Moses

Chelsea

2016/17

Pedro

Chelsea

2016/17

Claudio Bravo

Manchester City

2017/18

Brahim Diaz

Manchester City

2017/18

Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City

2017/18

Adrian

Liverpool

2019/20

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

2019/20

Alisson

Liverpool

2019/20

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2019/20

Fabinho

Liverpool

2019/20

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

2019/20

Joe Gomez

Liverpool

2019/20

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool

2019/20

Curtis Jones

Liverpool

2019/20

Naby Keita

Liverpool

2019/20

Adam Lallana

Liverpool

2019/20

Dejan Lovren

Liverpool

2019/20

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

2019/20

Joel Matip

Liverpool

2019/20

Takumi Minamino

Liverpool

2019/20

Divock Origi

Liverpool

2019/20

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool

2019/20

Andrew Robertson

Liverpool

2019/20

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2019/20

Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool

2019/20

Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool

2019/20

Neco Williams

Liverpool

2019/20

Eric Garcia

Manchester City

2020/21

Ferran Torres

Manchester City

2020/21

Manuel Akanji

Manchester City

2022/23

Julian Alvarez

Manchester City

2022/23

Sergio Gomez

Manchester City

2022/23

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

2022/23

Rico Lewis

Manchester City

2022/23

Stefan Ortega

Manchester City

2022/23

Cole Palmer

Manchester City

2022/23

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City

2022/23

2 Premier League Titles

Featuring Thierry Henry, N'Golo Kante & Sol Campbell

Thierry Henry with the Premier League trophy in 2004

Getting that taste of Premier League silverware can be incredibly sweet, but these players got to do it all over again a second time. There aren't quite as many players in this section, but there's still a significant amount. Stars such as Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell, Paul Ince and Eden Hazard all won the title twice during their careers.

N'Golo Kante famously won the title in two straight years but with different clubs, a feat that no one had managed before. Still, it's shocking that some of these superstars didn't manage to win the Premier League more than twice.

Players with two Premier League titles

Player

Club(s)

Seasons

Mark Hughes

Manchester United

1992/93 & 1993/94

Paul Ince

Manchester United

1992/93 & 1993/94

Andrei Kanchelskis

Manchester United

1992/93 & 1993/94

Paul Parker

Manchester United

1992/93 & 1993/94

Bryan Robson

Manchester United

1992/93 & 1993/94

David May

Manchester United

1995/96 & 1996/97

Nicholas Anelka

Arsenal & Chelsea

1997/98 & 2009/10

Tony Adams

Arsenal

1997/98 & 2001/02

Lee Dixon

Arsenal

1997/98 & 2001/02

Gilles Grimandi

Arsenal

1997/98 & 2001/02

David Seaman

Arsenal

1997/98 & 2001/02

Raimond van der Gouw

Manchester United

1999/00 & 2000/01

Fabien Barthez

Manchester United

2000/01 & 2002/03

Sol Campbell

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Edu

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Nwankwo Kanu

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Lauren

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Robert Pires

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Sylvain Wiltord

Arsenal

2001/02 & 2003/04

Kolo Toure

Arsenal & Manchester City

2003/04 & 2011/12

Damien Duff

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

Geremi

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

Claude Makalele

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

Arjen Robben

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

William Gallas

Chelsea

2004/05 & 2005/06

Michael Essien

Chelsea

2005/06 & 2009/10

Louis Saha

Manchester United

2006/07 & 2007/08

Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United

2008/09 & 2010/11

John Obi Mikel

Chelsea

2009/10 & 2014/15

Javier Hernandez

Manchester United

2010/11 & 2012/13

Chris Smalling

Manchester United

2010/11 & 2012/13

Antonio Valencia

Manchester United

2010/11 & 2012/13

Edin Dzeko

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Joe Hart

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Aleksandar Kolarov

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Joleon Lescott

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Samir Nasri

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Pablo Zabaletta

Manchester City

2011/12 & 2013/14

Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Gary Cahill

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Diego Costa

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Nemanja Matic

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Oscar

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Willian

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

Kurt Zouma

Chelsea

2014/15 & 2016/17

N'Golo Kante

Leicester City & Chelsea

2015/16 & 2016/17

Danilo

Manchester City

2017/18 & 2018/19

Fabian Delph

Manchester City

2017/18 & 2018/19

Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City

2017/18 & 2018/19

Leroy Sane

Manchester City

2017/18 & 2018/19

Zack Steffen

Manchester City

2020/21 & 2021/22

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

2021/22 & 2022/23

3 Premier League Titles

Featuring Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard & Cristiano Ronaldo

Frank Lampard

Next up are the players who lifted the top flight trophy on three separate occasions - and we are treated to some of the best players in Premier League history. The likes of Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard - two players largely considered to be two of the best midfielders of all time - have a trio of winners' medals in their collection.

The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo has also got three Premier League titles among his very impressive resume, winning them back-to-back-to-back between 2007 and 2009 in a run that saw him become one of the most talented footballers to ever play the game.

Players with three Premier League titles

Player

Club(s)

Seasons

Steve Bruce

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96

Lee Sharpe

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94 & 1995/96

Henning Berg

Blackburn Rovers (1) & Manchester United (2)

1994/95, 1998/99 & 1999/00

Ronny Johnsen

Manchester United

1996/97, 1998/99 & 2000/01

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04

Martin Keown

Arsenal

1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04

Ray Parlour

Arsenal

1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal

1997/98, 2001/02 & 2003/04

Teddy Sheringham

Manchester United

1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01

Jaap Stam

Manchester United

1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01

Dwight Yorke

Manchester United

1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01

Ashley Cole

Arsenal (2) & Chelsea (1)

2001/02, 2003/04 & 2009/10

Gael Clichy

Arsenal (1) & Manchester City (2)

2003/04, 2011/12 & 2013/14

Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10

Paulo Ferreira

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10

Joe Cole

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10

Robert Huth

Chelsea (2) & Leicester City (1)

2004/05, 2005/06 & 2015/16

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06 & 2009/10

Tomasz Kuszczak

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08 & 2010/11

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08 & 2008/09

Carlos Tevez

Manchester United (2) & Manchester City (1)

2007/08, 2008/09 & 2011/12

Jonny Evans

Manchester United

2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Rafael

Manchester United

2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Branislav Ivanovic

Chelsea

2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17

James Milner

Manchester City (2) & Liverpool (1)

2011/12, 2013/14 & 2019/20

Yaya Toure

Manchester City

2011/12, 2013/14 & 2017/18

Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21

Nathan Ake

Manchester City

2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City

2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Ruben Dias

Manchester City

2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Rodri

Manchester City

2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

4 Premier League Titles

Featuring Eric Cantona, Didier Drogba & Vincent Kompany

Eric Cantona

What's better than winning three Premier League titles? Winning four, of course. Eric Cantona's four Premier League titles helped make him one of the most iconic figures in the competition's history, and he likely would have had more and been even higher up this list if he hadn't returned so early. Instead, he's in company with some pretty big names such as Petr Cech, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Premier League history, Didier Drogba and David Silva.

With Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus all sitting on four titles too, but still playing in the division, there's a chance they'll climb further up this list in the future.

Players with four Premier League titles

Player

Club(s)

Seasons

Eric Cantona

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97

Brian McClair

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97

Gary Pallister

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96 & 1996/97

Mikael Silvestre

Manchester United

1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07

Petr Cech

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15

Didier Drogba

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 & 2014/15

Edwin van der Sar

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11

Park Ji-sung

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11

Nani

Manchester United

2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Anderson

Manchester United

2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19

David Silva

Manchester City

2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 & 2018/19

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22

5 Premier League Titles

Featuring Kyle Walker, Wayne Rooney & Kevin De Bruyne

Wayne Rooney

Manchester dominates the list now, with the majority of the players who have won five Premier League titles having done so with either Manchester United or Manchester City. In fact, only one player in this section didn't win at least one league trophy with either of the clubs and that was John Terry, who won all five of his titles with his beloved Chelsea.

Other stars who won the Premier League five times include Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidic and Michael Carrick who all did so under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, and the likes of Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker who all won the majority of their titles under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at the Etihad.

Players with five Premier League titles

Player

Club(s)

Seasons

Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97 & 1998/99

Andy Cole

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000 & 2000/01

Wes Brown

Manchester United

1998/99, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2007/08

John O'Shea

Manchester United

2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11

John Terry

Chelsea

2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15 & 2016/17

Michael Carrick

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Patrice Evra

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Darren Fletcher

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 & 2020/21

Fernandinho

Manchester City

2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 & 2021/22

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City (1) & Manchester City (4)

2015/16, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Ederson

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Phil Foden

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

John Stones

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

Kyle Walker

Manchester City

2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 & 2022/23

6 Premier League Titles

Featuring Rio Ferdinand & David Beckham

Rio Ferdinand with Premier League trophy

It's a testament to Manchester United's dominance throughout the Premier League's history that from here on out, every player remaining on the list won all of their league titles with the Red Devils. While David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all represent the generation that dominated England in the 1990s and early 2000s, Rio Ferdinand is from the late set of stars that Sir Alex Ferguson brought together, winning his six league titles in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Players with six Premier League titles

Players

Club

Seasons

David Beckham

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03

Nicky Butt

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03

Phil Neville

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 200001 & 2002/03

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United

1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03 & 2006/07

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United

2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

7 Premier League Titles

Denis Irwin & Roy Keane

Roy Keane

Two United icons sit together with seven Premier League trophies under their belts here. Interestingly, almost all of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin's success in the league came together, winning six of their seven titles alongside one another. Both men established themselves as legends in the English top flight and they both have a fairly strong shout as the best players to ever play in their positions in the division.

Players with 7 Premier League titles

Player

Club

Seasons

Denis Irwin

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00 & 2000/01

Roy Keane

Manchester United

1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01 & 2002/03

8 Premier League Titles

Gary Neville

Gary Neville

A man that's slowly become underrated as the years have gone by, partly because he downplays the qualities he had, Gary Neville spent his entire career as a firm first team figure at Old Trafford and won plenty of silverware during that time. The former England right-back saw the most success domestically, though, winning the Premier League eight times, with a collection of those coming while he was the Red Devils' skipper.

Players with 8 Premier League titles

Player

Club

Seasons

Gary Neville

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 & 2008/09

11 Premier League Titles

Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes lifting the Premier League trophy

One of the greatest central midfielders in Premier League history, it's fitting that Paul Scholes saw so much success in the division. The Englishman spent his entire career at Old Trafford and won a remarkable 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. His impact at the club can't be overstated and after initially making the decision to retire in 2011, he returned in 2012, winning one more Premier League title for his troubles.

The eternal debate over whether Scholes was better than Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard will seemingly never end, but there's zero comparison when it comes to trophies won.

Players with 11 Premier League titles

Player

Club

Seasons

Paul Scholes

Manchester United

1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13

13 Premier League Titles

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs with the Premier League trophy

Out on his own with the most Premier League trophies in history is Ryan Giggs. The Manchester United legend won a staggering 13 titles during his career - a record that is going to be extremely difficult for any player to beat. While he might not have ever been the number one best player in the league, he was consistently a top star for the Red Devils.

His longevity saw him break numerous records at Old Trafford, but it will be this tally and the fact he's lifted the Premier League trophy more than anyone else ever that sets him apart from the rest.

Players with 13 Premier League titles

Player

Club

Seasons

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 & 2012/13