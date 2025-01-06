Summary Many young English footballers have fallen foul to high media expectations and overhyped potential.

Promising players like Jack Rodwell and Dele Alli were seen as future Three Lions stars but fell short.

GIVEMESPORT has named the 10 English players who had the most wasted potential.

English football has always been a hotbed for unbelievable young talents as the FA tries to find the next generation of stars that might lead the Three Lions to their first taste of international glory since 1966. In that time, trailblazers like Wayne Rooney and Jude Bellingham have been unearthed, but there have also been a fair share of starlets who never quite reached the heights many had predicted for them.

In this list, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a deep dive into the 10 English players who were believed to have the highest ceilings but ended up falling well short of expectations, while also looking at where they ended up instead.

10 Jordon Ibe

The former Liverpool winger failed to meet expectations

Having seen Raheem Sterling come through the academy and take a spot on the wing in the first team, Liverpool fans were salivating at the prospect of Jordon Ibe coming in and doing the exact same thing. The difference was that many believed Ibe to have a brighter future than Sterling and that the sky was the limit.

Ultimately, whatever hopes they may have had for him never came to fruition. They were, however, able to make an incredible £15 million for him despite there being no evidence he was worth that when Bournemouth decided to break their club record transfer for him. That didn't work out either, and Ibe is now without a club at 29, having last been seen at Hayes & Yeading FC.

9 Jack Rodwell

The midfielder became the centerpiece of a Netflix documentary in his decline

A similar story to another player that appears later in this list, Jack Rodwell came through the ranks at Everton as a budding star with the potential to be the long-term replacement for Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the England set-up.

His potential earned him a move to Manchester City, where the midfielder had the chance to showcase his skills at the very top of English football. Unfortunately, Rodwell quickly became a weak link at the Etihad and soon fell down the pecking order in favour of more established talent. He would eventually leave to go to Sunderland, where things didn’t get much better as he became a focal point of the 'Sunderland 'til I Die' documentary on Netflix for his perceived refusal to play while on massive wages. He is currently without a club.

8 Nick Powell

The youngster scored on his Old Trafford debut but failed to net after that

One of Sir Alex Ferguson's final-ever Manchester United signings was a young midfielder by the name of Nick Powell who had risen to fame after coming up through the ranks of Crewe Alexandra. The youngster had managed 14 goals in League Two and scored a terrific goal in the 2012 play-off final, which was enough for United to take a punt on him.

He would actually go on and score against Wigan on his Old Trafford debut, but that was as good as it got for him. No manager appeared to have the same faith in him as Ferguson did and injuries took his toll. At the time of writing, he is still only 30-years-old and is playing League One football at Stockport County.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were more than three years between Powell's second and third Premier League apperances for Manchester United.

7 Ross Barkley

The former Everton star has had a solid career but could've been world-class

Some might say it is harsh to have Ross Barkley on this list, given that the midfielder is still playing in the Premier League. However, when he was first coming through at Everton, comparisons to the legendary Paul Gascoigne were being made due to the youngster's talent and confidence.

After a move to Chelsea, it seemed as though Barkley was a case of a big fish in a small pond, as he failed to live up to the hype in the shark-infested waters at Stamford Bridge. Some uninspiring moves followed before he managed a career renaissance as a deep-lying playmaker at Luton Town, ultimately making a permanent switch to Aston Villa.

6 Phil Jones

Injuries derailed the man Sir Alex Ferguson predicted would become United's greatest player

Sir Alex once predicted that Phil Jones could become Manchester United's greatest-ever player, a testament to the immense potential the young defender showcased early in his career.

Despite a promising start, Jones struggled to live up to those lofty expectations, as persistent injuries and inconsistent performances plagued his journey. There were still glimpses of what could've been, such as when he man-marked Cristiano Ronaldo expertly whilst playing in midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it only led to more questions of 'what if?'

The resilient defender faced setback after setback before ultimately deciding to step away during Erik ten Hag's first training session as United manager. While his trophy cabinet boasts its fair share of silverware, the career once so full of promise for the former Blackburn starlet never quite reached its anticipated heights.

5 David Bentley

The wide man was a star at Blackburn but fell apart after a big move

After graduating from Arsenal's youth academy, David Bentley first displayed his remarkable talent at Blackburn Rovers, earning acclaim in particular for his ability from dead ball situations and his crossing that would rival the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, his career faltered after a transfer to Tottenham, where he struggled with form and consistency. Persistent injuries and questions about his dedication further derailed his progress. Bentley would later open up about losing his passion for football, a factor that significantly affected his performances and ultimately led to his retirement at just 29 years old. Today, he has found success in a completely new venture, managing a collection of bars and restaurants in Spain.

4 Michael Johnson

Manchester City fans had great hopes for the starlet who retired in his twenties

Once considered one of England's most talented football prospects, Michael Johnson faced a career marked by injuries, personal challenges, and fierce competition.

The former Manchester City midfielder quickly made his mark, impressing with his technical skills and vision that secured him a place in the first team. However, ongoing injuries significantly disrupted his development, limiting his playing time and hindering his growth. As he fought to regain his fitness, the arrival of high-profile players at a financially rejuvenated Manchester City created intense competition for spots. Johnson has been candid about his struggles with mental health, which ultimately led him to retire from professional football in 2013.

3 Jack Wilshere

The injury-prone midfielder could've been one of the greatest of his generation

Jack Wilshere first grabbed attention at just 19 years old when he excelled against a top Barcelona midfield in the Champions League, demonstrating his extraordinary talent. Although he had a commendable career with both Arsenal and the England national team, many believe he could have reached even greater heights.

Unfortunately, Wilshere's potential was severely affected by injuries that began in his youth. He later disclosed that surgeons had warned he might have difficulty walking properly again, let alone competing at a high level. Throughout his career, the midfielder faced numerous setbacks, earning a reputation as one of the most injury-prone players in football.

2 Dele Alli

The former Tottenham star has spoken openly about his troubles

In recent years, it has become clear that Dele Alli's decline was not solely due to his own choices. The midfielder showed immense courage by opening up about his childhood and the challenges that have followed him throughout his life. While he may never regain his previous form, there’s no denying his remarkable talent.

With the determination of a player who rose through the football leagues, Alli possessed the ability to shine on any stage. His fearlessness in taking on even the toughest defenders earned him admiration in his youth. Although his career didn’t culminate in silverware, he created countless unforgettable moments that Spurs and England fans will always cherish.

1 Ravel Morrison

Alex Ferguson once claimed Morrison was better than a young Wayne Rooney

Ravel Morrison was a standout performer on an FA Youth Cup-winning team that boasted talents like Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, with many considering him the brightest star of the group. Sir Alex Ferguson once remarked to Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney during training that Morrison was more gifted at their age than both England internationals had been.

However, despite these early indications of talent, Morrison struggled to cultivate a professional attitude, which limited his opportunities. He made only three senior appearances for Manchester United, all in the League Cup. His challenges continued at West Ham, where he displayed moments of brilliance that hinted at his potential. Now in his early thirties, Morrison is currently playing for a second-division team in the UAE.

