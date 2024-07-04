Highlights Adam Gnezda Cerin leads Euro 2024 for the most distance covered, running a total of 51.2km.

Declan Rice is the only England player to make the top 10, finishing in third.

Three Premier League players feature, including two Belgium stars.

Given the fact that the Euro 2024 has come off the back of one of the most gruelling seasons in recent history thanks to new additional time laws that have played a part in increasing injuries, it would be easy to expect players to struggle in their efforts on the pitch this summer. That has been far from the case though.

Ahead of the quarter-finals, 44 matches have already been played at the tournament. While some have clearly struggled with the effects of fatigue, the same cannot be said of these ten names, who seem fit to run a marathon as opposed to lead their teams to European glory (with only three still in the competition).

10 Players With Most Distance Covered at Euro 2024 Rank Player Nation Distance Covered 1 Adam Gnezda Cerin Slovenia 51.2km 2 Stanislav Lobotka Slovakia 50.04km 3 Declan Rice England 49.2km 4 Giorgi Kochorashvili Georgia 48.37km 5 Peter Pekarik Slovakia 47.3km 6 Granit Xhaka Switzerland 46.6km 7 Zan Karnicnik Slovenia 46km =7 Joshua Kimmich Germany 46km 9 Timothy Castagne Belgium 45.5km =9 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 45.5km

Adam Gnezda Cerin Leads the Way

The Slovenian has ran 0.8km more than his nearest competitor

As England learned the hard way during their disappointing 0-0 draw in their final Group C fixture, Slovenia were a well-drilled side who covered ground quickly and ran their socks off in a highly effective system that made them incredibly difficult to break down. Defender Zan Karnicnik features at number seven on this list, but it is his even more impressive teammate who leads the way.

Euro 2024 marks the first time Adam Gnezda Cerin has competed in a major tournament for his country. The way he has gone about things, you'd be forgiven for assuming that it is going to be his last. The 24-year-old has been non-stop over the last month, not even pausing to take a breath during extra-time against Portugal in the round of 16.

Naturally, the additional 30 minutes the midfielder got to feature in helped propel him to the top. Take nothing away from his efforts though, as Cerin has led by example.

Declan Rice is England's Standout

No other England international features in the top 20

At times this tournament, Gareth Southgate's men have been called lethargic. Many players, particularly those who played in Europe, have appeared to be carrying knocks or just haven't managed to get themselves back to full fitness, leading to stale and uninspiring efforts on the pitch. If there's one man in the squad that criticism cannot be levied at though, it's Declan Rice.

The 25-year-old has found himself on the end of plenty of stick this summer, namely from the likes of James McClean who has reiterated on multiple occasions his opinion that Rice is not a world-class player. Regardless of what the Gunner's limitations may or may not be technically, he more than makes up for it with how many blades of grass he gets across per game.

With the last eight tie against Switzerland on the horizon, Rice has already chalked up a distance of 49.2km in the first four games. In comparison, his closest teammate is Phil Foden, who has managed three miles less at 43.6km.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice also covered the third most distance during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

England's 5 Players with Most Distance Covered at Euro 2024 Rank Player Total Distance 1 Declan Rice 49.2km 2 Phil Foden 43.6km 3 Kyle Walker 42.8km 4 Marc Guehi 42.4km 5 Jude Bellingham 42.3km

Only Three Premier League Stars in Top 10

Rice is joined by two Belgian internationals

Alongside Rice, only two other Premier League players have done enough running to make it into the top 10. All-action wing-back Timothy Castagne stars for Fulham on a weekly basis during the regular season, and has taken a similar approach to this off-season. The other name that is more of a surprise is Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City star is one of the best midfielders on the planet, but usually focuses his efforts further up the pitch.

The way Domenico Tedesco has set up the Red Devils this summer, the 32-year-old has had to work even harder than usual, covering a total of 45.5km, the same as his teammate. With there being a grand total of 655 injuries in the Premier League last season, the toll that the campaign has taken on the majority of its stars may be one of the reasons why there aren't more names from England's top flight on the list.

Other leagues that feature in the top 10 include the Bundesliga, thanks to Joshua Kimmich and Granit Xhaka. The Serie A is represented by Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka, whereas the only La Liga player to appear is Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili, who turns out for Levante.

All stats via UEFA - accurate as of 04/07/2024