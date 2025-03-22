While soccer can be analysed in terms of a whole range of parameters, and even more so with the increasingly frequent use of data, its history most often reflects nothing more than the decisive players.
So, while the goalscorers are obviously in the limelight, the passers are not to be outdone. This applies to all competitions, including Major League Soccer ( MLS ), where a number of players have made their mark through their ability to turn the tide of a match — or even an entire season.
That's why, in this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 players who have racked up the most goal contributions since 1996, when the inaugural season of North America's elite soccer league kicked off.
|
10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Club(s)
|
MLS Span
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Games Played
|
1.
|
Landon Donovan
|
USA
|
San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
|
2001-2014, 2016
|
145
|
136
|
281
|
2.
|
Jaime Moreno
|
Bolivia
|
D.C. United, MetroStars
|
1996-2010
|
133
|
102
|
235
|
3.
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
USA
|
San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo
|
2005-2021
|
171
|
42
|
213
|
4.
|
Steve Ralston
|
USA
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution
|
1996-2009, 2010
|
76
|
135
|
211
|
5.
|
Kei Kamara
|
Sierra Leone
|
Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, CF Montreal, Chicago Fire FC, LAFC
|
2006-2013, 2015-2020, 2022-2024
|
147
|
62
|
209
|
6.
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
USA
|
Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas
|
1998-2011
|
134
|
70
|
204
|
7.
|
Preki
|
USA
|
Kansas City Wizards, Miami Fusion
|
1996-2005
|
79
|
112
|
191
|
8.
|
Jason Kreis
|
USA
|
Dallas Burn, Real Salt Lake
|
1996-2007
|
108
|
74
|
182
|
9.
|
Ante Razov
|
USA
|
LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, MetroStars, Chivas USA
|
1996-2000, 2001-2009
|
114
|
66
|
180
|
10.
|
Brad Davis
|
USA
|
MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City
|
2002-2016
|
57
|
123
|
180
This article focuses solely on goal contributions during the regular season.