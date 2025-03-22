While soccer can be analysed in terms of a whole range of parameters, and even more so with the increasingly frequent use of data, its history most often reflects nothing more than the decisive players.

So, while the goalscorers are obviously in the limelight, the passers are not to be outdone. This applies to all competitions, including Major League Soccer ( MLS ), where a number of players have made their mark through their ability to turn the tide of a match — or even an entire season.

That's why, in this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 players who have racked up the most goal contributions since 1996, when the inaugural season of North America's elite soccer league kicked off.

10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History Rank Player Nationality Club(s) MLS Span Goals Assists Games Played 1. Landon Donovan USA San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy 2001-2014, 2016 145 136 281 2. Jaime Moreno Bolivia D.C. United, MetroStars 1996-2010 133 102 235 3. Chris Wondolowski USA San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo 2005-2021 171 42 213 4. Steve Ralston USA Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution 1996-2009, 2010 76 135 211 5. Kei Kamara Sierra Leone Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, CF Montreal, Chicago Fire FC, LAFC 2006-2013, 2015-2020, 2022-2024 147 62 209 6. Jeff Cunningham USA Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas 1998-2011 134 70 204 7. Preki USA Kansas City Wizards, Miami Fusion 1996-2005 79 112 191 8. Jason Kreis USA Dallas Burn, Real Salt Lake 1996-2007 108 74 182 9. Ante Razov USA LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, MetroStars, Chivas USA 1996-2000, 2001-2009 114 66 180 10. Brad Davis USA MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City 2002-2016 57 123 180

This article focuses solely on goal contributions during the regular season.

10 Brad Davis

MLS goal contributions: 180