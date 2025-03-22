While soccer can be analysed in terms of a whole range of parameters, and even more so with the increasingly frequent use of data, its history most often reflects nothing more than the decisive players.

So, while the goalscorers are obviously in the limelight, the passers are not to be outdone. This applies to all competitions, including Major League Soccer ( MLS ), where a number of players have made their mark through their ability to turn the tide of a match — or even an entire season.

That's why, in this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 players who have racked up the most goal contributions since 1996, when the inaugural season of North America's elite soccer league kicked off.

10 Players With the Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio in MLS History

Rank

Player

Nationality

Club(s)

MLS Span

Goals

Assists

Games Played

1.

Landon Donovan

USA

San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

2001-2014, 2016

145

136

281

2.

Jaime Moreno

Bolivia

D.C. United, MetroStars

1996-2010

133

102

235

3.

Chris Wondolowski

USA

San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo

2005-2021

171

42

213

4.

Steve Ralston

USA

Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution

1996-2009, 2010

76

135

211

5.

Kei Kamara

Sierra Leone

Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, CF Montreal, Chicago Fire FC, LAFC

2006-2013, 2015-2020, 2022-2024

147

62

209

6.

Jeff Cunningham

USA

Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas

1998-2011

134

70

204

7.

Preki

USA

Kansas City Wizards, Miami Fusion

1996-2005

79

112

191

8.

Jason Kreis

USA

Dallas Burn, Real Salt Lake

1996-2007

108

74

182

9.

Ante Razov

USA

LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, MetroStars, Chivas USA

1996-2000, 2001-2009

114

66

180

10.

Brad Davis

USA

MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City

2002-2016

57

123

180

This article focuses solely on goal contributions during the regular season.

10 Brad Davis

MLS goal contributions: 180