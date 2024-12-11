In soccer, scoring a hat-trick is much harder than it looks. However, some players have made this feat — because it is a feat — their speciality.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, holds the record for the most hat-tricks in the 21st century. Lionel Messi, who recently scored the first of his career at Inter Miami CF , has 59. However, Messi, who has been playing in MLS since 2023, is far from the first player to score three times in a single match in North America's top flight.

To prove it, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the players with the most hat-tricks in the league's history. Spoiler: several legends feature prominently.

Players With Most Hat-Tricks in MLS History Rank Player Hat-tricks MLS Appearances 1. Josef Martinez 6 161 2. Stern John 5 55 3. Diego Serna 5 124 4. Bradley Wright-Phillips 5 234 5. Chris Wondolowski 5 413 6. Mamadou Diallo 4 74 7. Hany Mukhtar 4 113 8. Sebastian Giovinco 4 114 9. Robbie Keane 4 125 10. Edson Buddle 4 304

10 Edson Buddle

4 Hat-tricks

Who knows how far Edson Buddle could have gone with a little more focus and better injury luck. Quickly hailed as one of the great hopefuls of US soccer, the striker may not have finally embraced the career that many observers predicted he would. But it is a respectable one nonetheless.

His 304 appearances in MLS and the 100 goals he has scored in them are a case in point. A lethal right-footed striker, Buddle is one of only a handful of players to have scored four or more goals in a single match. The mark was set in 2006, when the New York Red Bulls beat Real Salt Lake 6-1.

9 Robbie Keane

4 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 125

125 Club: Los Angeles Galaxy

MLS Goals: 83

Robbie Keane's career is undoubtedly the most tangible testament to his qualities as a striker. Having played for Inter Milan , Tottenham Hotspur or even Celtic FC , the Irishman spent six of his last professional years making the MLS net tremble.

And on 104 occasions to be precise, with legendary club LA Galaxy, where he remains the second-highest scorer of all time. A player at the service of the collective, the 2014 MVP has been one of the main architects of his team's success, having notably contributed to the conquest of three of the five MLS Cups registered on the California franchise's list of honours.

8 Sebastian Giovinco

4 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 114

114 Club: Toronto FC

MLS Goals: 68

There has certainly been a before and after for Sebastian Giovinco at Toronto FC . Having arrived from Juventus in the winter of 2015, the Italian striker needed no time to adjust to the new surroundings before showing the full extent of his qualities.

Scoring 22 goals and 16 assists in his first season in MLS, he was voted MVP and Newcomer of the Year by his peers. It was the start of a four-year adventure during which Giovinco established himself as one of the best players in the league and one of the key elements in the Canadian club's first - and so far only — league title.

7 Hany Mukhtar

4 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 145

145 Club: Nashville SC

MLS Goals: 66

Although he has spent almost a decade playing on European pitches (Hertha Berlin, Benfica, Brondby), it is on the MLS pitch that Hany Mukhtar has really been able to showcase his talent. The Nashville SC No. 10 certainly has the talent. His statistics bear this out.

In 145 regular season games played to date, the former German U21 international has been decisive on 114 occasions (66 goals, 48 assists), and was even crowned MVP at the end of the 2022 season, which he finished as top scorer (23 goals). Is this enough to make you regret his failures on the Old Continent? Perhaps.

6 Mamadou Diallo

4 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 74

74 Clubs: Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution

Tampa Bay Mutiny, MLS Goals: 47

Four hat-tricks in just 74 games is already an impressive achievement, but to be one of only two players — along with Raul Diaz Arce — to have scored two MLS quadruples is nothing short of historic.

Having played for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, the New England Revolution and the MetroStars, Mamadou Diallo made his mark in particular with a season in 2000 that he ended as a Golden Boot winner (26 goals) and during which he scored an impressive 38.8 percent of the Mutiny's goals. A feat that still goes down in history as one of the most extraordinary individual seasons of all time.

5 Chris Wondolowski

5 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 413

413 Clubs: San Jose Earthquakes Houston Dynamo

MLS Goals: 171

It would have been astonishing if the league's all-time top scorer - and incidentally its seventh most capped player — had not featured in this ranking. Regarded as the greatest striker to have played in MLS, the 2012 MLS player has no fewer than 171 goals, three Golden Boots and five hat-tricks — including a quadruple at the age of 36.

All of these hat-tricks were scored during the American striker's second spell with San Jose Earthquakes , between 2009 and 2022. A player whose legacy will undoubtedly span generations, his place among the great Quakes legends is more than cemented.

4 Bradley Wright-Phillips

5 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 234

234 Clubs: NY Red Bulls, Los Angeles FC

NY Red Bulls, MLS Goals: 117

Bradley Wright-Phillips is one of those players whose decision to leave Europe for the United States proved to be the best of his career. In MLS, the Englishman has established himself as one of the most outstanding players of the 2010s.

One of the top scorers in the league's history (117 goals), the former NY Red Bulls striker has made a major contribution to his team's success, winning three Supporters' Shields between 2013 and 2018 and a Campeones Cup in 2021. It is a love affair that he is keen to continue even after hanging up his boots, as he now holds the position of Director of Football.

3 Diego Serna

5 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 124

124 Clubs: Miami Fusion, New England Revolution, MetroStars, LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids

Miami Fusion, New England Revolution, MetroStars, LA Galaxy, MLS Goals: 57

Top scorer (56) and top passer (25) in the history of the late Miami Fusion franchise, with whom he won the Supporters' Shield in 2001, Diego Serna certainly left his mark on the early years of MLS history. And his brief spells with the MetroStars, New England Revolution, LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids were certainly not enough to erase that legacy.

A player with proven qualities as a finisher, who is also particularly gifted in the passing game, and who has scored five hat-tricks — including one quadruple — in MLS, all of which came during his four-year stint (1998-2002) with Miami.

2 Stern John

5 Hat-tricks

MLS Appearances: 55

55 Club: Columbus Crew SC

Columbus Crew SC MLS Goals: 44

It only took two seasons for Stern John to have MLS at his feet. The Trinidad and Tobago striker scored 26 goals, including three hat-tricks, in 27 games during his first season in North America's top flight, before adding 19 more in his second.

These are exceptional performances from a player who remains the eighth-highest scorer in the history of the league over a single season. The Columbus Crew were also able to take advantage of this exceptional recruit without paying a single penny to snatch him from the New Orleans Storm. That's what you might call a great deal.

1 Josef Martinez

6 Hat-tricks