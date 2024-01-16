Highlights Individual accolades are important in determining a player's success and skill, separate from team accomplishments.

Lionel Messi has the most individual awards, including numerous Ballon d'Or titles and top scorer awards.

Other notable players with a high number of individual accolades include Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco van Basten, and Ronaldo Nazario.

Football players are often judged by the trophies their clubs and countries lift throughout their careers, but there's something to be said for individual accolades being a more accurate representation of a player's success. Football may be a team sport, but some of the greatest players of all time have been let down by their teammates at various points in the past.

That is why it's important to take into account the trophies a player has amassed based on their own performances. A player can have a wonderful season but still have no team prizes to show for it. Whether it's a Golden Boot or a Ballon d'Or, all awards stack up to make some unfathomable CVs.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the 10 players with the most individual accolades to their name. View the results below.

Players with the Most Individual Awards Player Clubs Nation Awards Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami Argentina 52 Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr Portugal 32 Marco van Basten Ajax, AC Milan Netherlands 20 Ronaldo Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Corinthians Brazil 18 Gerd Muller 1861 Nordlingen, Bayern Munich, Fort Lauderdale Strikers Germany 18 Eusebio Sporting Marques, Benfica, Boston Minutemen, Monterrey, Toronto Blizzard, Beira-Mar, Las Vegas Quicksilvers, Uniao de Tomar, New Jersey Americans Portugal 17 Zinedine Zidane Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid France 13 Michel Platini Nancy, Saint-Ettienne, Juventus France 12 Alfredo Di Stefano River Plate, Huracan, Millonarios, Real Madrid, Espanyol Argentina/Spain 12 Johan Cruyff Ajax, Barcelona, LA Aztecs, Washington Diplomats, Levante Netherlands 10 Information via Top Soccer Blog - correct as of 16/01/2024

1 Lionel Messi

52 Awards

Lionel Messi added an eighth Ballon d'Or to his personal trophy collection in late 2023 after helping his country secure a World Cup 12 months prior. It is hard to argue that the Argentine is the greatest football player of all time. A long and storied career has seen Messi amass an unbelievable haul of both individual and collective honours. It has been a joy for fans to witness the little magician take the football world by storm for the past two decades.

Not only has the Barcelona icon won more individual awards than his peers, but Messi is also the most decorated football player in the world in terms of team success. The 36-year-old's collection of prizes includes many top scorer awards in various different competitions as well as being named Argentina Player of the Year a staggering 14 times.

Lionel Messi's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 8 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 FIFA World Player of the Year 1 2009 UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2 2011, 2015 The Best FIFA Men's Player 3 2019, 2022, 2023 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball 2 2014, 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball 2 2009, 2011 European Golden Shoe 6 2009/2010, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 La Liga Best Player 6 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2014/15 Pichichi Trophy (La Liga Top Goalscorer) 8 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21 Argentina Player of the Year 14 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

32 Awards

Where Messi appears on a list, it can almost be guaranteed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in close vicinity to his long-term rival. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar has broken almost all goalscoring records possible as he has become the most clinical player that sport has seen. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of football, ahead of the likes of Pele and Messi.

The Portuguese forward will be gutted to have played in the same era as Messi, as his incredible haul of five Ballon d'Or awards has been overshadowed by the Argentine. He is only one of two players in the history of the game to have lifted the prestigious award on more than three occasions. He has been crowned as the best player in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A across his career, proving the success Ronaldo has achieved everywhere he has gone.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 5 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year 1 2008 UEFA Men's Player of the Year 3 2014, 2016, 2017 The Best FIFA Men's Player 2 2016, 2017 The Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement 1 2021 European Golden Shoe 4 2007/08, 2010/11, 2013/14, 2014/15 Portuguese Player of the Year 4 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Pichichi Trophy (La Liga Top Goalscorer) 3 2010/11, 2013/14, 2014/15 La Liga Best Player 1 2013/14 Premier League Player of the Season 2 2006/07, 2007/08 PFA Players' Player of the Year 2 2006/07, 2007/08 Premier League Golden Boot 1 2007/08 Serie A Footballer of the Year 2 2019, 2020 Serie A Top Goalscorer 1 2020/21

3 Marco van Basten

20 Awards

Marco van Basten was unfortunately forced to retire early due to injury. Despite hanging up his boots at the age of 31, the Netherlands sensation's individual trophy cabinet is only bettered by Messi and Ronaldo as he has racked up 20 awards. The majority of which are for finishing league seasons and international campaigns as the top goalscorer for Ajax, AC Milan and the Dutch national team.

One of the greatest strikers of a ball in any generation - not only his own - Van Basten garnered a reputation for being one of the best players in the world at his best. This is shown by his three Ballon d'Or awards, which came in the space of just five years. With heavy competition from some supremely talented Dutch players - one of which we will get to later - he was crowned as the best player from his country in 1985.

Marco van Basten's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 3 1988, 1989, 1992 FIFA World Player of the Year 1 1992 UEFA Best Player of the Year 3 1989, 1990, 1992 European Cup Top Scorer 1 1988/89 Serie A Golden Boot 2 1989/90, 1991/92 Eredivisie Top Scorer 4 1983/84, 1984/85, 1985/86, 1986/87 European Silver Boot 1 1983/84 Dutch Footballer of the Year 1 1985 European Golden Boot 1 1985/86 World Golden Boot 1 1985/85 UEFA Euro Top Scorer 1 1988 UEFA Euro Best Player 1 1988

4 Ronaldo

18 Awards

Ronaldo Nazario represented some of the biggest clubs in world football - AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid - meaning it comes as little surprise that the striker picked up plenty of individual honours along the way as the main man. The Brazilian was an elite marksman with sensational technique for a man of his stature. A perfect blend of pace, power and skill, he was a handful for any defender he faced.

It wasn't only at club level that he thrived either, as the man affectionately known as 'R9' had the hopes of his entire nation upon his shoulders for the majority of his career. He won two Ballons d'Or with the second coming in 2002 after his masterclass in one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, in which Brazil defeated Germany 2-0. Ronaldo picked up a strong mix of both international and club awards.

Ronaldo's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 2 1997, 2002 FIFA World Player of the Year 3 1996, 1997, 2002 UEFA Club Footballer of the Year 1 1997/98 European Golden Shoe 1 1996/97 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball 1 1998 FIFA World Cup Silver Ball 1 2002 FIFA World Cup Golden Shoe 1 2002 FIFA World Cup Bronze Boot 1 2006 Pichichi Trophy (La Liga Top Goalscorer) 2 1996/97, 2003/04 Supercopa Libertadores Top Scorer 1 1993/94 Campeonato Mineiro Top Scorer 1 1993/94 Eredivisie Top Goalscorer 1 1994/94 Copa America Most Valuable Player 1 1997 Serie A Footballer of the Year 1 1998

5 Gerd Muller

18 Awards

Robert Lewandowski is known as the most clinical goalscorer in Bundesliga history in the modern-day era, but many decades before the Polish striker was smashing in goals for Bayern Munich, Gerd Muller was leading the line for the club and scoring at an even more prolific rate. He is the top goalscorer in the competition's history with well over 300 goals to his name. Muller netted the most goals in seven separate campaigns for the German giants, proving his prowess in front of goal.

It wasn't just in domestic football that the Germany international showed his clinical edge, with Muller being handed the European Cup top scorer on four occasions. The striker is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever German players, right at the top of the list with the possible exception of the late Franz Beckenbauer.

Gerd Muller's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 1 1970 German Footballer of the Year 2 1967, 1969 Bundesliga Top Scorer 7 1967, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1978 European Golden Shoe 2 1969/70, 1971/72 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot 1 1970 UEFA European Championship Top Scorer 1 1972 European Cup Top Scorer 4 1973, 1974, 1975, 1977

6 Eusebio

17 Awards

Ronaldo may steal all the headlines in the modern game when it comes to the best players to come from Portugal, but Eusebio's legacy cannot be ignored. The Benfica icon was known to be one of the best finishers of all time as he thundered in goals for fun during his time in his homeland. This is displayed by his seven awards for being the top scorer in the Portuguese top flight, with five coming in successive years from 1964 to 1968.

His uncanny ability to find the back of the net has helped the late hero's name within the game continue to be held in high regard. Eusebio passed away in 2014, but the former striker remains a firm fixture in lists such as this one. It goes to show the impact he had during his era.

Eusebio's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 1 1965 European Golden Shoe 2 1968, 1973 Bola de Prata (Portuguese League Top Scorer) 7 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1973 European Cup Top Scorer 3 1965, 1966, 1968 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot 1 1966 FIFA World Cup Bronze Ball 1 1966 Portuguese Footballer of the Year 2 1970, 1973

7 Zinedine Zidane

13 Awards

Zinedine Zidane led France to World Cup success in 1998 as the host nation defeated Ronaldo's Brazil in the tournament's final. The gifted midfielder's performances in that tournament and at club level were rewarded with a Ballon d'Or and a FIFA World Player of the Year award in the same year. He was also judged to be the best French player of the year, despite stiff competition from Thierry Henry, among others.

3:30 Related Every footballer in the 'Triple Crown' club Lionel Messi became the ninth player to enter the exclusive 'Triple Crown' club when he won the World Cup with Argentina

This wasn't his only impressive showing at an international tournament either, as Zidane likely would have been rewarded for his efforts in the 2006 World Cup had he not controversially headbutted Marco Materazzi in the final and cost his side the victory. He was the Player of the Tournament at the Euros in 2000 and added a collection of accolades at club level to his haul.

Zinedine Zidane's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 1 1998 FIFA World Player of the Year 3 1998, 2000, 2003 UEFA Club Footballer of the Year 1 2002 French Division 1 Player of the Year 1 1995/96 French Player of the Year 2 1998, 2002 UEFA Euro Player of the Tournament 1 2000 Serie A Footballer of the Year 1 2000/01 Serie A Top Assist Provider 1 2000/01 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball 1 2006 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Past 20 Years 1 2011

8 Michel Platini

12 Awards

He is only the second midfielder to make the list after his compatriot, Zidane, but Michel Platini was a unique figure in that his goalscoring exploits could be placed on a par with some of the best forward players we have seen. The year 1984 belonged to the Juventus star as he dominated the European Championships, being named the top scorer of the tournament as he led his nation to glory.

This was amid the best spell of Platini's playing career, and the Frenchman lifted three successive Ballons d'Or in 1083, 1984, and 1985. Being able to command the engine room as well as getting forward to have a positive impact on the game is a dream for any football manager, and Platini was a master in both fields.

Michel Platini's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 3 1983, 1984, 1985 World Soccer Player of the Year 2 1984, 1985 UEFA Euro Player of the Tournament 1 1984 UEFA Euro Top Goalscorer 1 1984 European Cup Top Scorer 1 1984/85 Serie A Top Scorer 3 1982/83, 1983/84, 1984/84 French Player of the Century 1 1999

9 Alfredo Di Stefano

12 Awards

Having won two of the first Ballon d'Or trophies handed out in the late 1950s, Real Madrid's top goalscorer at the time would go on to make history by becoming the first recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or in 1989. The award was handed out to the man who was decided to be the best player of the previous 30 years, and Di Stefano remains the only player to ever be handed the honour. Beating the aforementioned Platini to the award, the ex-Madridsta did incredibly well to scoop the prize.

Di Stefano switched international allegiances as he swapped Argentina for Spain and went on to become one of the best - if not the best - players in Spanish history. Lifting the Spanish Player of the Year accolade four times, he cemented himself as an iconic figure in his adopted homeland.

Alfredo Di Stefano's Individual Honours Award Number Years Won Ballon d'Or 2 1957, 1959 Super Ballon d'Or 1 1989 European Cup Top Scorer 2 1958, 1962 Spanish Player of the Year 4 1957, 1959, 1960, 1964 Argentine Primera Division Top Scorer 1 1947 Colombian League Top Scorer 2 1951, 1952

10 Johan Cruyff

10 Awards

He may be at the bottom of this list, but Johan Cruyff remains one of the most elegant players to have ever graced the hallowed turf. His skillful dribbling and unmatched mind for the game were a joy to behold for those that were fortunate enough to be watching at the time. The legacy of Van Basten has already been discussed, but Cruyff beat his fellow Netherlands international to the Dutch Footballer of the Year in 1984, marking a third triumph for the Ajax legend.

Three Ballon d'Or awards in the space of four years in the early 1970s prove he was one of the top players in the world despite his low tally on this list in comparison to those ahead of him. Cruyff's legacy will forever live on as he became adored at both Ajax and Barcelona for his contributions to two of the biggest clubs in Europe as a player and a manager.