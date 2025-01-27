Football remains a physical and passionate game, but if players overstep the mark, then referees will send them off. Some players know this all too well. Sergio Ramos won everything there is to win in the game. He was also sent off an awful lot of times during his career. Ramos would certainly rank as one of the dirtiest players in football history.

When it comes to the players who have had the most red cards, some players may be more familiar than others. Yet all have one thing in common, they have seen red far too often. So here are the 15 players with the most red cards in football history.

15 Players with the Most Red Cards in Football History Rank Player Nation Number of red cards 1. Gerardo Bedoya Colombia 46 2. Sergio Ramos Spain 29 3. Pablo Alfaro Spain 27 4. Felipe Melo Brazil 26 5. Edgar Davids Netherlands 25 6. Paolo Montero Uruguay 23 7. Rafael Marquez Mexico 22 8. Cyril Rool France 22 9. Alexis Ruano Delgado Spain 22 10. Gerardo Torrado Mexico 22 11. Matteo Contini Italy 21 12. Fernando Amorebieta Venezuela 20 13. Gary Medel Chile 19 14. Yannick Cahuzac France 19 15. Deividas Semberas Lithuania 17

15 Deividas Semberas

17 red cards

Lithuanian centre-back Deividas Semberas spent 14 years playing in Moscow for CSKA and Dynamo. It was at CSKA where he got 9 of his 17 red cards. Seven of those were for two yellows. In fact, out of his 17 red cards, five were straights reds. All the others were for a second offence.

He won the Russian title three times with CSKA, along with the UEFA Cup, which they won in 2005. In more than 600 career appearances for both club and country, Semberas scored 12 times, meaning he got more dismissals than goals in his 19-year career.

14 Yannick Cahuzac

19 red cards

Yannick Cahuzac made more than 300 appearances for Bastia, but received 19 red cards in his career. During the 2016/17 season he managed to get sent off three times in Ligue One. As Bastia captain, the club may have expected more of him. His first red card came in only his third professional game.

Playing against Dijon, he was given his second yellow with half an hour to go, meaning the 20-year-old had to leave the field. Yet he was still a popular figure in French football, particularly with Bastia, who he gave such committed performances for during 12 years.

13 Gary Medel

19 red cards

Barrel-chested Chilean utility player Gary Medel was no stranger to an early bath. He got five red cards alone while playing for his country. Perhaps his most high-profile sending-off came in 2019 against Argentina in the Copa America third-placed play-off.

Before half time he was involved in a confrontation, which saw him and Lionel Messi getting straight red cards – leading the Argentine to get a three-month ban from international football. Medel had the distinction of getting sent off while playing in the Turkish, Italian and Spanish leagues.

He, of course, was also part of the successful Chile side that won back to Copa America tournaments in 2015 and 2016.

12 Fernando Amorebieta

20 red cards

Venezuelan centre-back Fernando Amorebieta played in Spain, England and Argentina, collecting red cards on the way. He took a lead out of Luis Suarez’s book when he bit an opponent while playing in Paraguay in 2019.

He was at it again in the Copa America, when he was given an early bath for stamping on a Peru player. The defender played 48 times for Fulham between 2013 and 2016, only managing two red cards.

One of those red cards came during a 5-0 drubbing to Manchester City. At the time of his red card, the second half was eight minutes in and Fulham were losing 1-0. It’s unlikely Amorebieta was popular with his teammates afterwards.

11 Matteo Contini

21 red cards

Matteo Contini was a very well-traveled Italian defender, who played in Italy and Spain. He is better known for playing for Parma and Napoli in the 2000s. One of his most high-profile red cards came for violent conduct against Real Madrid, when he elbowed Gonzalo Higuain.

Despite all the suspensions, he still managed to make well over 500 club appearances. In retirement, Contini has gone into management in Serie C in Italy. It will be interesting to see what his attitude is to discipline, especially when it comes to players making rash decisions and missing games as a result.

10 Gerardo Torrado

22 red cards

Mexican midfielder Gerardo Torrado has the distinction of playing at three World Cup finals between 2002 and 2010. As well as playing for Sevilla early in his career, the midfielder made 388 appearances for Mexican side Cruz Azul.

He had a long international career too, winning 146 caps over the course of 14 years. He played in an eventful Copa America 2001, where Mexico beat Uruguay 2-1 in the semi-final, but lost the final 1-0 to Colombia. Already down to 10 men in that game, Torrado received his second yellow card in injury time to reduce Mexico to nine players.

9 Alexis Ruano Delgado

22 red cards

Alexis Ruano Delgado was a centre-back who played for clubs that included Getafe and Valencia. For the latter he won the Copa del Rey, having not been in the squad for any of the previous rounds, he played alongside David Villa, David Silva and Juan Mata in the final.

Valencia beat Getafe in that final 3-1, with Alexis heading in Valencia’s second goal. Although a tough tackling player, who was rash at times, he suffered at times on the pitch.

While playing for Getafe against Barcelona he collided with an opponent and burst a vein in his testicle. This alarmed his then coach Luis Garcia: "One of Alexis's testicles was like this" he said, holding up his hands to show a handball-sized ball.

8 Cyril Rool

22 red cards

Cyril Rool was a French journeyman midfielder who played in the nineties and noughties, making over 350 appearances in Ligue One. He may have played a great deal more had he not received so many red cards. In total, he got his marching orders 27 times.

Fairly versatile, Rool could also play full-back. Committed to the cause, he played more than 100 appearances for Bastia, Lens and Nice. He had good Champions League experience and played in the Lens team that beat Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley in 1998. He was on the receiving end that night, as Ray Parlour was sent off for kicking out at Rool’s head.

7 Rafael Marquez

22 red cards

Rafael Marquez is rated as Mexico’s greatest-ever defender. He played for a great Barcelona side alongside a young Lionel Messi, who he clashed with on one occasion.

There is no doubt the Mexican had a fiery side. He was sent off in the 2002 World Cup for a headbutt on the USA’s Cobi Jones.

Talking 16 years after the event, Marquez showed no remorse for his actions: "My act of frustration would've never changed the score if it hadn't have happened and I don't regret it. I learned from it. Not controlling [myself] and not being able to lose is part of my character."

6 Paolo Montero

23 red cards

Paolo Montero was part of a very successful Juventus team of the 1990s. One of the great midfielders of that era, Edgar Davids, said it was Montero who got the best out of him.

He made 278 appearances for Juventus when the Italian giants were competing year on year for the national and European title. The Uruguayan played in three Champions League finals, yet sadly for him, he lost all of them, to Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

During his 13 years playing in Italy for Atalanta and Juventus, he received 16 red cards in Serie A, a record that is unmatched in the division.

5 Edgar Davids

25 red cards

Known during his playing career as the pit bull, Edgar Davids was a dynamic and aggressive Dutch midfielder. He was part of the youthful Ajax side that beat AC Milan to win the 1995 Champions League final.

He could certainly stake a claim for an all-time most sent-off XI. He also showed he was no big-time Charlie. Having played for AC Milan and Juventus, Davids finished his career at Barnet, who he later managed.

He was no less fiery there as he got red carded in his last game for the club in a 2-1 defeat away to Salisbury in 2013. Having already been booked for a foul, Davids was sent off for a second yellow for dissent. With that, he announced his retirement as a player.

4 Felipe Melo

26 red cards

Felipe Melo was a journeyman Brazilian defensive midfielder who was very fond of a tear-up. This was well demonstrated in 2024, when playing for Fluminense, he knocked the opposition’s press officer to the ground.

This was not the actions of a hot-headed young man. Melo was 40 at the time of this incident. It was the behaviour consistent throughout his career. From karate kicks to punches, Melo did and got sent off for it.

Although perhaps his most high-profile red card was while playing for Brazil, when he stamped on Arjen Robben in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

3 Pablo Alfaro

27 red cards

Pablo Alfaro was a six-foot-plus Spanish centre-half whose career spanned from 1989 to 2007. The 1995/96 season, while playing for Racing Santander, was a particularly productive season for Alfaro, who received three red cards.

One of those dismissals came after just six minutes, in a 3-1 away defeat to Real Valladolid. He managed to match that trio of reds in the 99/00 season while playing for Merida in the Spanish second division. Again, in one game during that season, he received a straight red card in the first half. During the end of his career, and his red card tally showing no signs of abating, Alfaro questioned if the game was becoming too effeminate.

2 Sergio Ramos

29 red cards

Sergio Ramos was the one player who angered Lionel Messi the most. No wonder, Ramos was a menace, not to mention an exceptional player and a serial winner. He won it all with Real Madrid and Spain – that includes the World Cup and the Champions League.

He also chipped in with an impressive number of goals for a defender, scoring 117 goals in 816 club games. Not to mention 23 goals for Spain. Ultra-competitive, Ramos was particularly fond of the physical side of the game and seemed to love slide tackle. He did of course pay the price for living on the edge, with 29 career red cards.

1 Gerardo Bedoya

46 red cards