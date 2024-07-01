Highlights At Euro 2024, players have been trying their best to score goals for their respective countries.

However, no footballer has scored more than three goals – with own goals counting for eight strikes in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored for Portugal yet but has had plenty of attempts.

With the group stages not over and the knockout phase underway, Euro 2024 has delivered plenty of fantastic moments. Reigning champions Italy have already been dumped out, while pre-tournament favourites England relied on a last-minute bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham to keep their hopes alive vs Slovakia.

By this stage of the competition, an expected leading candidate or two for the Golden Boot has usually appeared. But with own goals leading the way on that front (eight in total), only three players have scored as many as three goals – and none of them are the obvious choices.

Georges Mikautadze bagged three for Georgia before they were dumped out by Spain, and it's the same for Ivan Schranz of Slovakia (who scored his last in the defeat to England). Only Jamal Musiala has three and is still in the competition. So what has happened to all the usual culprits?

The stats show that while they are still having plenty of attempts, they just aren't finding the back of the net. With that in mind, here are the 11 players at Euro 2024 with the most shots at goal so far.

11 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Total Shots: 10

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a familiar name to fans of English football with the 29-year-old spending the bulk of his career at Newcastle United and then Fulham. He now plays in the Middle East with Al Hilal and scored an impressive 28 goals in 28 games as his side won the Saudi Pro League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mitrovic holds the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game Championship season, netting 43 in 2021/22 with Fulham.

The striker clearly knows how to find the back of the net but couldn't bring his best form to Germany as Serbia finished fourth in Group C without winning a game. Despite taking 10 shots at the tournament – joint ninth in the competition so far – Mitrovic didn't score once, hitting the target just twice.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 10 2 5 3 0

10 Kylian Mbappe

Total Shots: 10

Going into the tournament, it would have taken a brave individual to bet against Kylian Mbappe not finishing as one of the top goalscorers at Euro 2024 but things haven't exactly gone to plan for the Frenchman so far. He does have one goal to his name, but also suffered a broken nose against Austria​​​​​.

As such, the new Real Madrid star has only played in two games for France so far. Despite this, the winger has still mustered 10 shots at goal. Considering he has more goals in World Cup finals than anyone else (four in two games), it's no shock that he's on this list and it feels just a matter of time before he finds the net again.

Kylian Mbappe Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 10 6 2 2 1

Related Why Kylian Mbappe is Unhappy With New Face Mask Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with the mask he is being forced to wear at Euro 2024, according to reports.

9 Romelu Lukaku

Total Shots: 10

Were it not for VAR, Romelu Lukaku may well be top of the goalscoring chart. Indeed, he has found the back of the net on three occasions but all three goals have been chalked off, leaving him now "scared to celebrate".

The Belgium striker has scored more goals for his country (85) than anyone else in history but is still often ridiculed for his high-profile misses. Part of his talent is getting into good goalscoring positions but his lack of composure at times has been highlighted at Euro 2024 so far with just 10 shots and zero goals.

Romelu Lukaku Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 10 7 1 2 0

8 Dani Olmo

Total Shots: 11

He only may have started in one Spain game, coming off the bench in two, and sitting out another completely, but that hasn't stopped Dani Olmo from trying desperately to get his name on the score sheet. And his persistence has now paid off.

The 26-year-old scored as a substitute in Spain's 4-1 win in the last 16 vs Georgia, and has a grand total of 11 shots under his belt at this tournament, which is two more than lead striker and captain Alvara Morata. Olmo now has nine goals in 36 international games for his country.

Dani Olmo Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 11 3 3 5 0

7 Lamine Yamal

Total Shots: 11

Although fans of Spanish football would have been more than acquainted with Lamine Yamal before this summer, Euro 2024 has been the tournament where the 16-year-old wonderkid truly announced himself to the planet. The teenager has torn defender after defender to shreds in Germany so far, picking up two assists, and catching the eye as one of the standout players in the competition.

That said, for all his talent, it's easy to see where Yamal could – and likely will – improve over the coming years. Indeed, the Barcelona starlet could do with adding just a little more composure to his game when in front of goal, as proven by 11 shots at Euro 2024 and no goals.

Lamine Yamal Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 11 3 5 3 0

6 Fabian Ruiz

Total Shots: 11

The third Spaniard in a row and perhaps the best-performing midfielder at Euro 2024 so far, Fabian Ruiz has been a joy to watch. Controlling the game from the middle of the park with his eye for a pass and high technical ability, the Paris Saint-Germain ace has also contributed plenty when going forward.

Not only has he mustered 11 shots throughout the tournament, but he's also found the back of the net with two of those strikes. Add to that two assists and hosts Germany have plenty to fear when they take on Ruiz and Spain in the first quarter-final match of the competition.

Fabian Ruiz Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 11 5 3 3 2

5 Christian Eriksen

Total Shots: 12

It's remarkable that Christian Eriksen is even playing at this tournament, having recovered from his cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020. Now aged 32, the cultured midfielder has looked a lot more comfortable playing for Denmark than he did the most part last season at Manchester United.

Perhaps suited to a slightly slower-paced game at this stage of his career, Eriksen bagged his team's first goal of Euro 2024 in a 1-1 draw vs Slovenia. He then managed a further 12 shots, although seven of those were blocked, as the Danes crashed out against Germany in the last 16.

Christian Eriksen Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 12 2 3 7 1

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Total Shots: 12

Cristiano Ronaldo is one the best goalscorers in football history and at Euro 2024 he has become the first player to ever play at six different European Championships. However, for all of this experience, he has not brought the goods so far for Portugal.

For the first time in his career, he ended the group stage in a major competition without scoring a goal. But not for the want of trying. Indeed, Ronaldo has fired 12 shots at goal so far, hitting the target five times. Perhaps more than anyone else in the competition, he'll be desperate to break his duck.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 12 5 4 3 0

Related Ranking The 20 Best Players at Euro 2024 From France's Kylian Mbappe to England's Jude Bellingham, Euro 2024 is blessed with some of football's greatest players.

3 Dan Ndoye

Total Shots: 13

Switzerland have been incredibly impressive at Euro 2024 so far and eased past previous competition winners Italy with a comfortable 2-0 win in the last 16. Dan Ndoye has been key to their attacking success, making himself a nuisance for opposition defences throughout.

Although this has only yielded one goal and no assists for the Bolgona ace, the 23-year-old has been a real livewire, mustering 13 shots in four games – with only one player managing more so far. He could well cause England a lot of issues in the quarter-finals, especially with vital defender Marc Guehi now missing due to suspension.

Dan Ndoye Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 13 2 7 5 1

2 Harry Kane

Total Shots: 13

Level on 13 total shots at Euro 2024 is England skipper Harry Kane. This might come as quite a surprise to those who have had to suffer through the first four Three Lions' matches in Germany, with the Bayern Munich man unable to dominate games.

Despite his underwhelming displays, Kane has still managed to fire off 13 shots and bag two goals – showing his world-class ability to make a difference with limited opportunity. Most notably, he popped up with the injury-time winner against Slovakia. Perhaps that will be the catalyst to finally kick-start England's tournament.

Harry Kane Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 13 4 3 6 2

Related What Happened to the England Team That Played Against Iceland in Euro 2016 It was a dark day for the Three Lions, but everyone involved has gone down very different paths in the years since

1 Kai Havertz

Total Shots: 15

Topping the list with more shots taken than any other player at Euro 2024 so far is Kai Havertz. The Germany striker has taken 15 in total – two more than Ndoye and Kane – and has made that count with two goals for his nation.

Both of those strikes have come from the penalty spot and while the Arsenal star has shown great calmness in those moments, his composure in open play hasn't quite been at the same level. This is proven with five attempts off target and he may well need to be a little more clinical if the hosts are to beat Spain in the next round of fixtures.

Kai Havertz Shooting at Euro 2024 Total Shots Shots on Target Shots off Target Shots Blocked Goals 15 9 5 1 2

All stats via UEFA and Transfermarkt (as of 1/07/24).