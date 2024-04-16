Highlights Goalscoring is one of the most important aspects of football - some find it simple, while some struggle to shoulder the burden.

Even some of football's deadliest marksmen are subject to the odd blunder in front of goal, however.

Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are among the 10 players with the worst conversion rate across European football in 23/24.

The ‘art of goalscoring’ is peculiar. Some are born with the natural instinct of knowing where the back of the goal is, whereas it proves to be a more onerous task for others. Fundamentally, even some of the beautiful game’s most prolific goal threats are prone to missing chances.

Among football’s elite, where strikers notch 20+ goals season upon season, they tend to under-perform. That could be attributed to the difficulty of scoring or, at worst, their complacency in front of goal - which is, admittedly, every manager's worst nightmare.

But who are the worst offenders for missing big chances in Europe's top leagues? The folks over at MailOnline have crunched the numbers and provided the answer to that very question for players that have been presented with 20 or more since 2023/24 kicked off. As such, here are the top 10 players with the worst conversion rate across European football.

10 Players With Worst Big-Chance Conversion Rates in Europe in 23/24 Rank Player Club Conversion Rate 1. Darwin Nunez Liverpool 19.4% 2. Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 21.7% 3. Akor Adams Montpellier 26.1% 4. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 29.2% 5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille 32.1% 6. Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 33.3% 7. Samuel Omorodion Deportivo Alaves 33.3% 8. Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid 34.4% 9. Erling Haaland Manchester City 34.8% 10. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 36.4%

1 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Conversion rate: 19.4%

Since arriving at Liverpool for a lofty fee in the summer of 2022, there has been little doubt over Darwin Nunez’s ability. He has showcased his ability to run, link up with teammates and be a defender’s worst nightmare. The Uruguayan’s potency, however, has come under scrutiny.

Of course, notching 18 times and recording 13 assists in 47 appearances this season is not a bad return by any stretch of the imagination. Though, he has been guilty of passing on a number of presentable opportunities during the current campaign, as he has converted just shy of a fifth of his big chances – 19.4%.

Darwin Nunez - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 31 Scored 6 Missed 25 Conversion Rate 19.4%

2 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Conversion rate: 21.7%

Forever linked with a move away from Turin, Dusan Vlahovic has enjoyed a somewhat encouraging season with 16 goals and three assists under his belt since 2023/24 got underway. It has been a welcome sight after the large-statured striker’s period of underachievement following his high-profile move to Juventus.

This campaign has not been short of blunders for Vlahovic, however, as the Serb has scored just five of his 18 big chances thus far, which equates to a 21.7% conversion rate. Despite being the second-highest scorer in Serie A with 15 goals, eight behind leader Lautaro Martinez, Vlahovic's poor conversion rate is enough to see him runner-up on this list.

Dusan Vlahovic - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 23 Scored 5 Missed 18 Conversion Rate 21.7%

3 Akor Adams (Montpellier)

Conversion rate: 26.1%

Akor Adams – a 24-year-old striker currently plying his trade for Montpellier – has been rather wasteful in front of goal this season, having missed 17 big chances out of 23 (26.1%). Unlike Nunez and Vlahovic, however, the Nigerian’s goalscoring tally is not as fruitful.

He set the world alight at the start of the Ligue 1 season, notching three goals in his first two matches for La Paillade and enjoyed two braces in October 2023 – but has been in a rut ever since with him not adding to his tally since his duo of goals against Toulouse. From drawing with Kylian Mbappe in the division’s goalscoring charts to not scoring in 18 consecutive league outings, Adams will need to improve to prove his worth.

Akor Adams - Conversion Statistics Big Chance Total 23 Scored 6 Missed 17 Conversion Rate 26.1%

4 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Conversion rate: 29.2%

Chelsea’s centre forward frailties have been evident for some time now, but the acquisition of Nicolas Jackson looked to alleviate their goalscoring issues – but he is one of three Premier League players in the top 10 with a conversion rate of 29.2%, having fluffed 17 of his 24 big chances.

The 22-year-old has been on target 13 times in 35 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, but he has only notched four strikes in the league since his hat-trick over Tottenham Hotspur in November. His record is enough to see him dwell in fourth place. If Mauricio Pochettino’s side are to secure European football for next term, Jackson will need to up his goalscoring efforts.

Nicolas Jackson - Conversion Statistics Big Chance Total 24 Scored 7 Missed 17 Conversion Rate 29.2%

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Conversion rate: 32.1%

Former Arsenal and Chelsea ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a struggling conversion rate of 32.1%. Having won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2017/18 with the Gunners, the Gabon striker has enjoyed a stunning return to France with Marseille, emulating the same level of goalscoring prowess since.

The seasoned 34-year-old has struck 25 times this term, including a haul of 10 in the Europa League, which saw him become the tournament's all-time leading scorer, but he has also become a serial squanderer of big chances, too. From the 29 that have been presented to him, he has converted just nine (32.1%) of them.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Conversion Statistics Big Chance Total 28 Scored 9 Missed 19 Conversion Rate 32.1%

6 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Conversion rate: 33.3%

Once one of the most feared marksmen while at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is not hitting the same levels now at Barcelona. The Pole, still one of the best strikers in the world, has hit the 20-mark for goals – including a trio of strikes in the Champions League – this season but has still missed a third (33.3%) of his big chances.

Possibly a sign of his age, the 35-year-old has missed 18 of his big chances this term, scoring just nine. Long gone are the days of Lewandowski being in the Ballon d’Or conversation – but that’s not to say that he’s a bad striker. He’s just not as potent as he once was.

Robert Lewandowski - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 27 Scored 9 Missed 18 Conversion Rate 33.3%

7 Samuel Omorodion (Deportivo Alaves)

Conversion rate: 33.3%

Perhaps a lesser-known name among the stars on this list, Deportivo Alaves’ Samuel Omorodion’s season has been littered with glimpses of what he is capable of. But at the tender age of 19, his subpar conversion rate of 33.3%, having missed 16 of his 24 big chances, can be somewhat excused.

Currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone will be keeping a keen eye on the youngster, who has scored nine goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season and will surely have a plan in place for the centre forward. At such a young age, there are obvious foundations to build on, but honing in on his potency will be paramount to him becoming a leading striker.

Samuel Omorodion - Conversion statistics Total of Big Chances 24 Scored 8 Missed 16 Conversion Rate 33.3%

8 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Conversion rate: 34.4%

Despite being one of the players cursed by the infamous No.9 shirt at Chelsea, Alvaro Morata has seemingly found his groove at the Wanda Metropolitano this term with the Spaniard on course to usurp his best-ever seasonal goal tally from a league standpoint, which currently stands at 15.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Morata’s conversion rate of 34.4% stands at over double his two years at Chelsea.

A scorer of 20 goals across all competitions – 14 in La Liga and five in the Champions League – Morata is firing on all cylinders for Simeone and Co. But he is still subject to missing chances – as showcased by his conversion rate of 34.4%. The 31-year-old has squandered 21 of his 32 big chances this term.

Alvaro Morata - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 32 Scored 11 Missed 21 Conversion Rate 34.4%

9 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Conversion rate: 34.8%

Even one of football’s greatest goalscorers is human. Manchester City’s leading marksman Erling Haaland took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, scoring the most goals ever in a Premier League season by one single player. But despite his sheer goalscoring ability, the Norwegian does happen to endure the odd gaffe in front of goal.

Related 15 Best Footballers in the World (2024) We rank the best 15 footballers in the world right now - in order.

Haaland ranks ninth on the list with a conversion rate of 34.8%, after missing an eye-catching 30 of his 46 big chances – but don’t let that overshadow his impressive numbers. In 38 in all competitions thus far, the 23-year-old has hit 31 goals with 20 of those coming in the English top division.

Erling Haaland - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 46 Scored 16 Missed 30 Conversion Rate 34.8%

10 Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Conversion rate: 36.4%

Rounding off the list is none other than Real Madrid world-beater Vinicius Jr. As one of Los Blancos’ brightest assets, the Brazilian has been on red hot form this campaign – but it’s abundantly clear that goalscoring isn’t his forte with him converting just 36.4% (8/22) of his big chances so far this season.

That’s not to say that one of the best wingers in world football hasn’t been in good form as evidenced by his return of 18 goals – 12 in La Liga – since 23/24 got underway, but it’s more pointing to the fact that his best work is done when beating players or producing a moment of magic.

Vinicius Jr - Conversion Statistics Total of Big Chances 22 Scored 8 Missed 14 Conversion Rate 36.4%