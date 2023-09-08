Highlights Messi and Ronaldo's dominance has prevented many incredible players from winning the Ballon d'Or.

Haaland's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or may be slim due to Messi's World Cup victory and he could be the latest player to fall victim to Ronaldo and Messi's dominance.

There's no denying how dominant Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been over the years. The two are regularly regarded as the very best players in the history of football and for good reason. Very few, if any, footballers have been at the top for as long as they were or had the impact that they've had.

As a result of their dominance, though, the pair have had a stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or award for pretty much 15 years now. Going back to Ronaldo's first victory in 2008, there have only been two years since when neither of the duo have been the one handed the prestigious trophy. Those instances came in 2018 when Luka Modric was the winner and in 2022 when Karim Benzema was handed the prize before jetting off to Saudi Arabia.

That means there have been plenty of years when some incredible players, who would have ordinarily been in with a great chance of winning a Ballon d'Or, instead lost out due to the sheer greatness of both Messi and Ronaldo and it seems Erling Haaland might just be the latest victim. The Manchester City star had a wonderful campaign last year, breaking goal-scoring records and winning the treble with his club, but he may still miss out on the prize due to Messi's sensational 12 months that included a World Cup triumph. With that in mind, let's take a look at nine different footballers who would almost certainly have at least one Ballon d'Or award to their name if these two didn't exist.

Fernando Torres

Could have won in: 2008

2008 was a huge year for Fernando Torres. The striker joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid the summer before and quickly went on to have one of the best seasons of his life. He took to the Premier League like a duck to water and scored 33 goals for the Reds in his debut campaign.

He also played a significant role in Spain's Euro 2008 triumph that year and was included in the Team of the Tournament for his troubles. If Ronaldo didn't have one of the all-time greatest seasons in Premier League history, Torres would have easily been the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Xavi

Years he could have won: 2009 & 2011

If it hadn't been for Messi and Ronaldo, it's fair to say that Xavi would have won at least a couple of Ballon d'Ors. The Spanish midfielder was one of the best players in the world and dominated play from the middle of the park for Barcelona throughout his career.

Whether it was his exceptional impact that played a role in Barcelona's Champions League victory in 2009, or his impact in one of the greatest football teams ever in 2011, when Pep Guardiola led the Spanish club to another Champions League triumph and ran riot in La Liga. If it wasn't for Messi and Ronaldo, he'd have been a shoo-in for both of those years.

Andres Iniesta

Years he could have won: 2010 & 2012

If it wasn't Xavi running the show in the middle of the pitch for Barcelona, it was his partner Andres Iniesta, who was one of the best players in the world at the time. In 2010, he played a key role in leading Spain to a World Cup victory. He even scored the winning goal in the final, which sealed the deal for the side.

Again in 2012, he was vital for his country in a major tournament, playing a major role in Spain's Euro 2012 victory. The country was dominant for over four years with three major tournament victories in a row and Iniesta was influential during that time and could have made a great case for both the 2010 and 2012 Ballon d'Ors if Messi and Ronaldo weren't around.

Franck Ribery

Year he could have won: 2013

Winning a treble with Bayern Munich in 2013, including a Champions League victory, Franck Ribery had a strong case for the Ballon d'Or award. The Frenchman led the Bundesliga in assists and played a significant role in his side's incredible 12 months. If it wasn't for Ronaldo, he'd have had the trophy in the bag.

It seemed a lot of football agreed too, with Ribery winning the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award, the French Player of the Year trophy and the Globe Soccer Best Footballer of the Year award that same year.

Manuel Neuer

Year he could have won: 2014

Few keepers have been on Manuel Neuer's level over the last couple of decades. The goalkeeper has been consistently brilliant for years and 2014 was the best season of his career and he had a very strong case for the Ballon d'Or award. Dominating with Bayern Munich, he won the double, before having an incredible World Cup with Germany that saw the nation win the tournament.

Neuer was recognised for his fantastic form, winning the World Cup Golden Glove award, winning the Best European Goalkeeper award, the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper award and was named the Footballer of the Year in Germany. Not bad at all and he could have added the Ballon d'Or to that list if Ronaldo wasn't on fire for Real Madrid.

Neymar

Years he could have won: 2015 & 2017

For his performances alongside Messi at Barcelona, Neymar could have won two Ballon d'Or awards over the years, both in 2015 and 2017. The Brazilian was a goal-scoring phenom in 2015 and looked to be an incredible purchase by the Catalan giants who had brought him to the team one year earlier.

The 31-year-old won La Liga's Best World Player award in 2015, a testament to how good he was that year. Similarly, he had a superb year in 2017, his last at Barcelona, and could have very well won it that year too. Unfortunately, teammate Messi took the Ballon d'Or away from him in 2015, while Ronaldo did so in 2017.

Antoine Griezmann

Year he could have won: 2016

While his eventual spell at Barcelona made Antoine Griezmann one of the biggest wastes of money ever, he was an absolute machine at Atletico Madrid and 2016 in particular was an incredible year for the Frenchman and was a year in which he had a good case for winning the Ballon d'Or if Ronaldo wasn't around.

The striker was in blistering form all year long, and took his Atletico side to the Champions League final, before ultimately coming up short. He similarly did the same with France, getting to the Euro 2016 final with his country before losing to Portugal. Considering Ronaldo is a member of the two sides to beat him, it's not really that surprising to see Griezmann lose out a third time to the Portuguese superstar.

Virgil van Dijk

Year he could have won: 2019

There haven't been many instances at all where a player arguably should have won the Ballon d'Or over either Ronaldo or Messi, but Virgil van Dijk certainly has a strong argument on the matter in 2019. After joining Liverpool a year earlier, the Dutchman quickly established himself as the best centre-back in the world, and he immediately transformed the Reds from impressive contenders to a dominant force in the Premier League.

His performances at the back were instrumental as the side won the Champions League and pushed Manchester City until the final day of the Premier League season, before ultimately finishing as runners-up. The Reds had an incredible campaign, though, and put up 97 points, a tally that would have seen them win in almost any other year.

Robert Lewandowski

Year he could have won: 2021

Another player who probably should have won the Ballon d'Or is Robert Lewandowski, who hit a scary level of goal-scoring form in 2021. His Bayern Munich side ran riot in Germany and the forward was at the heart of it, with a monumental with 11 goals for his country and 48 for his club. The talisman scored 59 goals in 52 games that year, a mesmerising achievement.

Many felt he was guaranteed to win the Ballon d'Or and yet somehow the award didn't go in his favour. No one has had a stronger case for winning the honour over Messi and Ronaldo than Lewandowski did in 2021 and his form in front of goal is unlike anything we'd seen in years.

Unfortunately, that sounds very similar to a certain Norwegian who has been tearing defences apart in the Premier League for the last 12 months, so if Lewandowski's incredible form in front of goal wasn't enough to usurp a Messi who hadn't quite been at his best, what's to say Haaland this year will have a chance to do so against a Messi who finally led his country to a World Cup victory?

The last Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or, ironically, was Ronaldo in 2008 when this period of dominance between the pair kickstarted, and if history is anything to go by, Haaland won't be the man to break that spell.