Winning the FIFA World Cup is easily one of the career aspirations for many professional footballers far and wide. Only a slim percentage of the playing populous can boast of the dopamine rush that lifting that golden icon brings, with a total of 471 players having been in a winning World Cup team. However, even slimmer, are the chances of being in a World Cup winning side, as well as a nation that clinches yet another near-fabled merit for international glory - an Olympic gold medal.

From pre-World War Two legends to the best the game has to offer in Lionel Messi, there are just 13 that have tasted such an honour. There could be room for four more on this list as Javier Mascherano takes a quartet of 2022 World Cup winners to the Paris Olympics this summer. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT dissects and describes the stories of the 13 players and teams that have both honours in their personal trophy cabinets.

Uruguay

Olympics: Paris 1924, Amsterdam 1928 and FIFA World Cup: Uruguay 1930

The world first saw organised football with FIFA at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris. The governing body organised the Men's Olympic Football Tournament and, in an apt turn of events, this was the first event that ever saw South American participation. The continent was represented by Uruguay, and it seemed a wise decision, as La Celeste (the Sky Blue) showed themselves as powerhouses in the sport, despite their nation's diminutive size and population.

The South Americans travelled to Europe by ship and during the long voyage, goalkeeper Andres Mazali arranged training sessions on the deck. The first destination was Spain, as the side took part in a series of friendly matches to fund their further trip to Paris. Once there, teenage sensation Pedro Petrone comfortably established himself as the star. He was the top-scorer with seven goals, including one in the 3-0 final victory over Switzerland.

Four years later, the core of that team took home gold from Amsterdam, where Petrone dazzled once again alongside Pedro Cea and wing-half Jose Leandro Andrade, as La Celeste defeated Argentina in the final following a replay.

The World Cup's creation in 1930 gave the Olympic champions a chance to flex their muscles and take their utter international dominance further. As he had done in the previous Olympic escapades, legendary captain Jose Nazassi once again led the side out as Uruguay swept all before them, including Argentina in the final, on home soil. As such, the Estadio Centenario continues to stand proudly. Built both for the tournament and as a celebration of the centenary of Uruguayan independence, it holds further prowess as the place where the country's football team ruled the roost.

Uruguay's Olympic and World Cup winning players Player Position Jose Andrade Midfielder Hector Castro Forward Pedro Cea Forward Lorenzo Fernandez Centre-back Alvaro Gestido Midfielder Jose Nazassi (Captain) Centre-back, right-back Pedro Petrone Forward Hector Scarone Forward Santos Urdinaran Forward

Italy

Olympics: Berlin 1936 and FIFA World Cup: France 1938

If Italy winning the World Cup of 1934 wasn't impressive enough, the Azzurri were determined to add to this first title, and they headed to Berlin in 1936 with a completely different side to the one which defeated Czechoslovakia in the 1934 showpiece. However, it speaks to the quality of the footballing infrastructure and discipline of the Italians, that they made it to the gold-medal match, where an Annibale Frossi brace sunk Austria at the Olympiastadion.

Four of that side, would then make up the Italy team which headed to Paris looking to defend the nation's World Cup title two years later. Defenders Alfredo Foni and Pietro Rava, as well as midfielder Uglo Locatelli all started the final against Hungary, with forward Sergio Bertoni also in the squad, as the Italians ran out 4-2 victors.

Of that victory, it was widely rumoured that the fascist Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini sent a telegram to the team, saying "Vincere o morire!" (literally translated as "Win or die!"). However, no record remains of such a telegram, and Rava said, when interviewed, "No, no, no, that's not true. He sent a telegram wishing us well, but no, never 'win or die'."

Italy's Olympic and World Cup winning players Player Position Alfredo Foni Centre-back Pietro Rava Left-back Uglo Locatelli Midfielder Sergio Bertoni Forward

Argentina

Olympics: Beijing 2008 and FIFA World Cup: Qatar 2022

The only postwar players to win both tournaments are Argentina legends Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi. Respectively nicknamed 'Fideo' ('Noodle') and 'La Pulga' ('the Flea'), the pair sound like a nonsensical cartoon duo. However, there was little whimsy in their collective international success, and the only thing that was nonsensical was what they could do with a football.

The pair followed up their FIFA U-20 World Cup success of 2005 by helping La Albiceleste to a second consecutive Olympic gold at Beijing 2008, with Messi aptly setting up Di Maria to score the decisive goal in the final against Nigeria. More than 14 years later, the pair were back at it, but this time in World Cup stature. Di Maria netted in between a Messi brace as Argentina beat France on penalties to clinch their first world title in 36 years.

Between the two of these great players, who have most recently played for Benfica and Inter Miami - the international figures are quite something to behold. Lionel Messi has 108 goals in 185 games, with 58 assists in that time. Angel Di Maria also has reputable numbers, with 31 goals in 143 games for Argentina. He also adds 32 assists to that statsheet.

Argentina's Olympic and World Cup winning players Player Position Lionel Messi Forward Angel Di Maria Right-winger, Attacking Midfielder

Intriguingly, Argentina could repeat the feats of fellow South American side Uruguay and win two Olympic honours alongside a World Cup. This comes as Albiceleste U23 (or Olympic) manager Javier Mascherano recently announced four World Cup winners from Qatar's 2022 squad as part of his tournament roster.

Taking up the three designated senior slots in the group going to Paris, are Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Benfica centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester City's treble-winning forward Julian Alvarez. Botafogo and soon-to-be Lyon man, Thiago Almada, rounds up the 2022 World Cup winners who will play in France.