Highlights England have produced some of the best players in the world over the past 20 years, with the 'Golden Generation' standing out as some of the game's biggest talents.

Despite the lack of major trophies, there is hope for the future with young talents like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden in the squad.

But while the Three Lions have had some iconic players, here are ten players you may have forgotten put on the England shirt.

England's performances in international football tournaments, between the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of 2024 has been mixed to say the least. The Three Lions reached the final of EURO 2020, but lost on penalties to Italy, having taken the lead within the first few minutes of the game through a first-time finish from Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw.In their next major tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England were knocked out by the holders of the trophy at the time, and eventual finalists, France. Les Blues took the lead in the game, thanks to Real Madrid midfielder Aurielen Tchouameni in the first half, before Harry Kane stepped up to score a penalty to equalise. However, Milan's Olivier Giroud grabbed the winner in the second period, sending Gareth Southgate's side crashing out of the competition.

These tournaments were underwhelming because it was a chance for the English football team to win a major trophy for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Cup. Despite not getting their hands on a title, the Three Lions' current squad breeds hope and expectation for the future, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden among others still young in their careers.Times weren't always quite so good for the England team though. There were many years that went by where the quality wasn't as good as it was in the first few years of the 2020s.

Of course, since the turn of the century, for example, there have been players like Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and others who have featured many times for the national team. But they weren't always surrounded by teammates who were on their level. These are the ten most forgettable players to have ever played for England - all but one of these players never managed to get on the pitch for England more than once. But, some of the names might jog your memory and get you thinking about them and their club careers, because there aren't many in this group of ten whose play at club level didn't at least somewhat justify their selection in the England squad. But, their international tenures never left much of an impact on the fans of the Three Lions.

Ten players you forgot played for England Name Current club Other clubs played for England Caps Nathaniel Chalobah West Brom Chelsea, Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading, Napoli, and Fulham 1 Jon Flanagan Retired Liverpool, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Rangers, RC Sporting Charlerio, and HB Køge 1 Jay Bothroyd Retired Coventry City, Perugia, Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Wolves, Stoke City, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Muang Thong United, Jubilo Iwata, and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 1 Mike Phelan Retired Burnley, Norwich City, Manchester United, and West Bromwich Albion 1 Ryan Mason Retired Tottenham Hotspur, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, Lorient, Swindon Town, and Hull City 1 Matt Jarvis Retired Gillingham, Wolves, West Ham United, Norwich City, Walsall, and Woking 1 Chris Kirkland Retired Coventry City, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Bury AFC 1 David Nugent Retired Bury AFC, Preston North End, Portsmouth, Burnley, Leicester City, Middlesbrough, Derby County, and Tranmere Rovers 1 Joey Barton Retired Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers, Olympique de Marseille, Burnley, and Rangers 1 Rickie Lambert Retired Blackpool, Macclesfield FC, Stockport County, Rochdale, Bristol Rovers, Southampton, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, and Cardiff City 11 Stats taken from Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/02/2024

10 Rickie Lambert

The striker is best known for his time at Southampton, and eventual move to Liverpool. That path of going from being an emerging talent with the Saints to the red side of Merseyside was quite common through most of the mid-2010s. He's also a Liverpool fan, having grown up in Merseyside, but he perhaps wasn't the most successful footballer to make that switch. The Reds bought players like Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mané, Adam Lallana, and Dejan Lovren from the Hampshire-based side - all of whom would go on to win the Champions League and a Premier League title with Liverpool.

With all of that being said, Lambert managed a pretty impressive 11 caps for England. Only one of them came in a major tournament, when he came on for just three minutes against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil. But, in the other 10 games that he played for his country, the number nine scored three goals. His international career started and ended with appearances against England's fierce international rivals: Scotland. In his debut for his country, Lambert came off the bench against the Scots and scored in a 3-2 win at Wembley. The two other times in which he found the back of the net for England were in an international friendly against Ecuador, and a World Cup qualifier against Moldova; he started both of those games. All things told, Lambert started three games for his country, and also provided four assists in his 11 appearances for England.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 11 3 3 4 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

9 Joey Barton

Another man from Liverpool makes the list, although this time, the career isn't as decorated. Barton's one and only appearance for England came against Spain, in 2011, while Steve McClaren was in charge of the English national football team. He played a grand total of 11 minutes in that match, and he never played an international game again. Even though he played for teams like Queens Park Rangers, Marseille and Burnley after his one and only game for England, he was never able to impress enough to earn another call-up.If you know anything about the midfielder from Huyton, it won't be news to you that his off-field incidents usually precede his footballing ability and playing career, when he gets brought up in these types of conversations.

Barton was found guilty of comitting common assault and affray, and was sentenced to six months in prison, for punching a man 20 times in the face, and breaking the teeth of a teenager, in an incident in Liverpool City Centre, in 2008, as per The Sun. He's been in fights with teammates, whether it be sending Ousmane Dabo to the hospital after a fight during training, for which he got a four-month suspended jail sentence, as per The Mirror, or stubbing a cigar into the eye of Jamie Tandy. His England career has been pushed into the shadows by both his own play on the pitch and his actions off of it.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

8 David Nugent

Yet again, we have another footballer from Merseyside who had a relatively forgettable career with the England football team. Not only that, Nugent is from the same town as Barton: Huyton. The similarities continue; both men played 11 minutes of football in their international careers, although Nugent made better use of it than Barton did. The striker's only game for England was against Andorra in a European Championship qualifier match in March 2007 when the team was under the management of Steve McClaren. They won 3-0, and, in his only minutes of international football, Nugent scored. He was 21-years-old at the time, but he would never be awarded this opportunity again.

The striker played his club football for Preston North End at the time of his single England cap, and, in that summer, he would make a big money move. He joined Portsmouth for a reported £6 million, according to Eurosport, and he would be with Pompey until he left to join Leicester City in July 2011. Some may associate him most with his time with Portsmouth, mainly because he won the FA Cup with them in the 2007-08 season. But Nugent played most of his career with Leicester. He scored 59 of his 162 career goals for the Foxes, and made close to double the number of appearances for them as he did for Pompey.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 1 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

7 Chris Kirkland

Kirkland isn't from Merseyside, like the three names that preceded him on this list, but he did play for Liverpool for over five years. A five-year spell at one of the country's biggest clubs could appear to be a successful one, and one that maybe warranted more international caps, but this wasn't the case for Kirkland. The goalkeeper played in just 45 games for Liverpool over that stretch, with the last few of those years being spent mostly on loan at either West Bromwich Albion or Wigan Athletic. Kirkland conceded just over a goal per game (47) as the Reds' keeper, as per Transfermarkt.

He was a very regular figure in the England squad between 2003 and 2008, and he was part of the England sides that went to the 2004 European Championships, in Portugal, and the 2006 World Cup, in Germany. As per Transfermarkt, Kirkland was picked to be in the England squad on 13 separate occasions, and yet he only played about one half's worth of football for the side. He came on as a substitute in an international friendly against Greece that England won 4-0, in August 2006. He made the bench 12 other times in his international career, but he never got onto the field to play for his national team again.

England career stats Appearances Starts Clean sheets 1 0 1 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

6 Matt Jarvis

Jarvis was a very smart signing by Wolves when they bought him from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee, in 2007, as per the BBC. He joined Wolves when he was out of contract, but they paid the club that Jarvis made his debut for when he was 17-years-old rather than letting it go to a tribunal to decide where the winger's fate lied. On signing, Jarvis said that he'd delayed his holidays to make sure the deal got done, and it was one that would prove to be a brilliant one for him, as he'd eventually get a call-up to the England team in 2011. The winger played 175 games for the club, before leaving to join West Ham in 2012. The Daily Mail reported that the Hammers paid a club record fee of £10.75m to Wolves to acquire the Middlesbrough-born player. But, his time in London didn't come close to his career in the Midlands. He provided 56 combined goals and assists for Wolves, compared to just 14 in 90 games for West Ham.

With those numbers, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jarvis made his debut for the Three Lions in 2011 whilst with Wolves. Aged just 24 at the time, he came on for over 20 minutes in an international friendly match against Ghana. Like most of the list before him, this was his one and only call up to the national team, and it came at the pinnacle of his career. His debut for the national side made him the first player from Wolves to play for England since Steve Bull in 1990. But, from the move to London onwards, Jarvis couldn't get back to his old self, and his career slowly petered out.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

5 Ryan Mason

When Mason's name gets brought up in football conversations, it's often to do with a few different things, but none of them are related to his time as an England footballer. He was a young emerging player for Tottenham Hotspur, who had impressed on loans with French top division side Lorient, and EFL clubs like Millwall and Swindon Town. But, unfortunately, as his career was getting going, he suffered a major setback. Mason moved to Hull City for a club record fee, as per WhatCulture, and he played in a game against Chelsea. The midfielder went up to win a header against Chelsea defender Gary Cahil, but, instead of either of them meeting the ball with their heads, their heads collided and caused immediate damage to Mason. The midfielder suffered a fractured skull, and the injury was so bad that he was forced to retire from the sport at the age of just 26.

Mason made his only England appearance as a 23-year-old against Italy in a friendly. He played for just 16 minutes before his England playing career was finished. The midfielder made his first appearance in the England squad just four days prior, featuring on the bench in a European Championship qualifier game against Lithuania. Mason was in the general squad for most of the rest of 2015, before his career was ended by that head injury in January 2017.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

4 Mike Phelan

Phelan's name might be most associated with his coaching role at Manchester United during the days when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm of the club. But, before making the switch, he was a professional player, and a good one at that. The defensive midfielder, who could also play as a right back, had a 16-year playing career. Phelan started off in Burnley's academy system before being promoted to the first team in 1980. He then went on to play for Norwich City and Manchester United, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup, and finished his career with West Brom.

Phelan isn't best remembered for his playing days, especially in comparison to the times when he was sat on the bench next to Ferguson. The most memorable moment from the period was when the former midfielder almost made the Scottish manager jump out of his own skin after his assistant popped a balloon next to him. Phelan said that he almost lost his job because of it.

His limited time in the England national team couldn't ever live up to that hilarious moment though. Phelan made his debut for England when he came on at half-time against Italy in a friendly in November 1989, but would never make the squad again.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

3 Jay Bothroyd

This selection to the England national team stands out from almost everyone else on this list. A large majority of the England squad tends to come from the Premier League, or Division One before the 1992-93 season. Recent decades have seen more and more successful English players move abroad and earn their spot in the national setup from overseas. Bothroyd, though, was playing in an English league, but not one that sees many of its players get called up to play for England. He played for Cardiff City, in the Championship (the second tier of English football), and was called up to the national team by manager Fabio Capello.

It would be more understandable if Bothroyd was an up-and-coming player who was in his early 20s at a push, like Nugent was when he debuted. But the striker was 26-years-old when he came on as a substitute against France in November 2010. He came off the bench for 18 minutes, and that was the totality of his England career.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

2 Jon Flanagan

When Flanagan first played for England, against Ecuador, as a 21-year-old, in June 2014, he'd come off the back of a season where he'd played 23 Premier League games for Liverpool. Those 27 minutes came at the peak of his footballing career, but the drop-off that happened soon after was sad to see. At the end of the month in which he made his England debut, an edema was found in Flanagan's left knee, as per Transfermarkt. This kept him out of action for 259 days, and he missed 74 domestic matches in that time. His luck got worse, as he picked up another injury involving damage to the cartilage in the same knee. The full-back didn't play football for 619 days between the game against Ecuador, in 2014, and his return match in the FA Cup against Exeter City, in 2016.

"My dad has got my England shirt and my cap. I know I only played once but it’s something I’m very proud of. No one can ever take that away from me," said Flanagan, to The Athletic. Legendary Brazilian full-back Cafu once said that Flanagan was "his successor," and that the full-back's style of play reminded him of himself. It's sad that a player with such promise ended up having such a forgettable international career.

England career stats Appearances Starts Goals Assists 1 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

1 Nathaniel Chalobah

The timing of this call-up was just a bit odd. Up until a couple of years before Chalobah made his England debut, he was one of the many young Chelsea players who were being loaned out every season to clubs at lower levels. He'd returned from a temporary move to Italian club Napoli in the summer of 2016, and he got to play 10 games for Chelsea in the following season (2016/17). In the next summer, despite only playing 10 games in the Premier League, and just one of them being a start, he was bought by Watford for a reported initial fee of £5m, according to Sky Sports.

Once again, he struggled to play games. Due to injury, he only got onto the pitch six times in the 2017/18 season. But despite all of this lack of game time, he was asked to play for England in October 2018, against Spain, in a season in which he only played nine league matches for Watford. He replaced Harry Winks with almost no time left in the game, and that was that. Chalobah did have a fairly lengthy career with England's under-21s side, playing 40 times for them, so that was likely part of the justification for the call-up. But it was a very forgettable innings, to say the least.