Highlights Running back Eric Dickerson ended his Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brett Favre threw four passes for the Falcons before being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney played one season in Atlanta, helping the franchise to the Super Bowl.

One superstar on this list started his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta Falcons. The other ended his in a Falcons uniform.

Quarterback Brett Favre threw just four passes for Atlanta as a rookie before moving on and finding success with the Green Bay Packers. Running back Eric Dickerson shined with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts before ending his career with the Falcons. And it's likely safe to say that most NFL fans are hard-pressed to remember those two stars wearing red and black.

Here are five players, including Favre and Dickerson, you may have forgotten who suited up for the Falcons during their NFL careers.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown caught passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Yes, it happened in 2004.

1 Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson ended his Hall of Fame career by playing four games with the Falcons

Gin Ellis/Getty Images

In 1985, Eric Dickerson rushed for 1,234 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. It was, by far, the worst of his first four seasons in the NFL, which speaks to how much of an impact he made early in his career.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, Dickerson began his pro career as a running back like no other.

The SMU product earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after racking up a league-high 1,808 yards and adding 18 rushing touchdowns. He followed that by setting the new single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards and an NFL-best 14 rushing TDs in 1984. In 1986, Dickerson led the league again with 1,821 yards and was named Offensive Player of the Year.

In 1987, Dickerson was part of a blockbuster trade to the Indianapolis Colts, and he continued his success with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Dickerson spent five years with the Colts before joining the Los Angeles Raiders for one season in 1992.

Dickerson capped his Hall of Fame career by suiting up for the Falcons in 1993, although it wasn't a memorable year. He appeared in just four games, starting two, and recorded 26 carries for 91 yards during his short stint in Atlanta.

In October 1993, the Falcons traded Dickerson to the Green Bay Packers, but he failed his physical and never wore green and yellow.

Dickerson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

2 Brett Favre

Brett Favre threw two interceptions in his four pass attempts as a rookie with Atlanta

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brett Favre's Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers began, he threw four passes with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't complete any of them and two were intercepted. Somehow, that was good enough for the Packers to offer a first-round pick for his services.

It's safe to say things worked out for the Packers as Favre won three straight NFL MVPs from 1995 to 1997 and earned Pro Bowl honors 11 times during his career. He's also a Super Bowl champion and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times.

After Favre's 16 years with the Packers, he had short stints with the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings, but it was nothing shorter than his time with the Falcons.

Atlanta took Favre in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback selected behind Dan McGwire and Todd Marinovich, but the Falcons soured on him quickly.

"He had a big ego," said Ken Herock, the man who drafted Favre, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "His comments to me in the locker room were, 'They need to play me. I'm better than those guys.' We had a Pro Bowl quarterback (Chris Miller) and I could see why he was still sitting, but he felt he was better than them. Why he was doing what he was doing, I have no idea. I think if you ask him, he probably couldn't answer it either."

3 Dwight Freeney

After a stellar career with the Colts, Dwight Freeney played a year with the Falcons and recorded three sacks

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Freeney spent the first 11 years of his NFL career harassing opposing quarterbacks as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. A 6-foot-1, 268-pound defensive end out of Syracuse, Freeney began his pro career by leading the NFL with nine forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss. He added 13 sacks for good measure and finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

For the next three seasons, Freeney was named an All-Pro, twice to the First Team. In 2006, he led the league in sacks with 16. With the Colts, Freeney was a seven-time Pro Bowler and racked up 107.5 sacks.

In May 2013, Freeney signed with the San Diego Chargers but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. He started nine games in 2014 and recorded 3.5 sacks.

After a year with the Arizona Cardinals, Freeney played his lone season with the Falcons in 2016. He recorded three sacks in 15 regular-season games and one more during the team's postseason run to the Super Bowl. He closed his career by splitting the 2017 season between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

Freeney was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

4 Steven Jackson

Steven Jackson's string of eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons came to an end in his first year with the Falcons

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Jackson ran for 1,000 yards eight straight times during his nine seasons with the St. Louis Rams. His best season came in 2006 when he rushed for career-highs in yardage (1,528) and touchdowns (13). He was named a Second-Team All-Pro that year for his efforts.

The Rams selected the 6-foot-2, 240-pound running back out of Oregon State in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He was the 24th overall pick and the first running back chosen.

Jackson is the Rams' all-time leading rusher and is the only back in franchise history to finish with more than 10,000 yards. His 10,138 yards are 2,893 more than Eric Dickerson, who is second on the list.

After Jackson's nine seasons with the Rams, he spent two years with the Falcons. In his first season with his new team, his run of 1,000-yard seasons came to an abrupt end when he rushed for 543 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games during the 2013 season. In 2014, he ran 190 times for 707 yards and six touchdowns.

In February 2015, the Falcons released Jackson, who spent the final year of his career with the New England Patriots.

5 Osi Umenyiora

Osi Umenyiora won two Super Bowls with the Giants and ended his career by playing two years in Atlanta

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Osi Umenyiora played his college ball at Troy University, the only school that offered him a scholarship. After moving from nose guard to defensive end, Umenyiora finished second in sacks with 15 in NCAA Division I competition, opening the eyes of NFL scouts.

The New York Giants selected him in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 13 games as a rookie. He finished with one sack and 26 combined tackles, but he played a much bigger role the following season.

In 2004, Umenyiora played all 16 games, starting seven. He finished with seven sacks and had four fumble recoveries. In 2005, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors after starting all 16 games and registering a career-high 14.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Umenyiora missed all of the 2008 season after suffering cartilage damage during a preseason game. He appeared in all 16 games in 2009, and in 2010, he led the NFL with 10 forced fumbles. Umenyiora won two Super Bowls with the Giants during his nine seasons with the team.

In March 2013, Umenyiora signed a two-year deal with the Falcons. He started 13 games in his first season and compiled 7.5 sacks. In his second year, he didn't make any starts and recorded 2.5 sacks. He announced his retirement from the NFL in August 2015.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.