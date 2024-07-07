Highlights Deion Sanders played two forgotten seasons with the Baltimore Ravens following a three-year retirement.

Priest Holmes became a star running back for the Kansas City Chiefs but began his career in Baltimore.

Ricky Williams capped his career with one season with the Ravens in 2011.

Deion Sanders made plenty of noise in the NFL with his play and his mouth. The outspoken and overly confident Sanders talked a lot on the field, but he always seemed to back it up, as evidenced by his eight Pro Bowl selections, two Super Bowl titles, and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement.

Sanders made plenty of noise with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. And following a largely forgotten stint with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, he also played two forgotten seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

But Sanders isn't the only superstar who excelled elsewhere and briefly suited up for Baltimore. Here are five players, including Sanders, you may have forgotten who played for the Ravens.

1 Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders had five interceptions during his two seasons with the Raiders

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Deion Sanders provided plenty of memories during his Hall of Fame NFL career as a shutdown cornerback. It's his time with the Ravens that some may have forgotten.

The man known as "Prime Time" was the fifth pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, selected by the Atlanta Falcons. The Florida State alum played five seasons in Atlanta and was explosive as both a defensive back and a returner on special teams. He earned Pro Bowl honors in his last three seasons with the Falcons and was named a First-Team All-Pro in the final two.

After the 1993 season, Sanders signed with the San Francisco 49ers and put together the best season of his career. He returned three of his six interceptions for touchdowns and had 34 solo tackles en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year and taking third in the NFL MVP voting. The 49ers, of course, went on to defeat the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl 29.

Sanders played just one season in San Francisco before signing with the Dallas Cowboys. He played five seasons with America's Team, earning four Pro Bowl appearances and three First-Team All-Pro selections. He then played the 2000 season with Washington before retiring after one year with the team.

Sanders ultimately spent three years away from the game but came out of retirement in 2004 to sign with the Ravens. He spent two years with Baltimore and had five interceptions in 25 games, returning one for a touchdown during his first season with the team in 2004.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

2 Priest Holmes

Priest Holmes played four seasons with the Ravens before becoming a star with the Chiefs

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

At one point in his career, Priest Holmes was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. When Holmes played for the Kansas City Chiefs, he rushed for more than 1,400 yards in three straight seasons and led the NFL in touchdown runs in two straight years.

It was before blossoming in Kansas City when Holmes suited up for the Ravens. The Texas alum joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 1997 but only saw action on special teams as a rookie. In 1998, he began the season third on the depth chart at running back but eventually started 13 games and rushed for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns.

He lost carries in the next two seasons. In 2000, he took a back seat to Jamal Lewis as Baltimore cruised to a Super Bowl title. In 2001, Holmes inked a deal with the Chiefs and immediately showed what he could do as an every-down back.

In his first season with the team, he led the NFL with 1,555 rushing yards and was named a First-Team All-Pro. The following season, he rushed for a career-high 1,615 yards and led the league with 21 rushing touchdowns, winning Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2003, Holmes exploded for a league-best 27 touchdowns and collected 1,420 yards on the ground, earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season.

Holmes ultimately finished his career with 8,172 rushing yards, recording the first 2,102 with the Ravens.

3 Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams ended his up-and-down career by playing one season with the Ravens

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ricky Williams was the only player taken by the New Orleans Saints in the 1999 NFL Draft. That's because the team traded the rest of its picks and a first- and third-rounder the following year to move up in the draft to select the promising running back out of Texas.

While he didn't quite live up to the hype as a rookie, he did rush for 884 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. In 2000, he missed the final six games of the season with an injury but still rushed for 1,000 yards and added eight touchdown runs. In 2001, he reached the 1,000-yard mark again, rushing for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns.

After three seasons, the Saints traded Williams to the Miami Dolphins for four draft picks. In his first year with the Dolphins, he finally lived up to his billing by leading the NFL in rushing with 1,853 rushing yards. He also ran for 16 touchdowns in earning First-Team All-Pro honors and registered a pair of 200-yard rushing games that season.

In 2004, Williams faced a four-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana, but he opted for an abrupt retirement and sat out the season. He returned to the Dolphins in 2005, sharing the backfield with Ronnie Brown.

He missed four games because of his drug suspension and ran for 743 yards and six touchdowns. Williams missed all the 2006 season after violating the league's drug policy for the fourth time.

He played four more seasons with the Dolphins, reaching the 1,000-yard mark once. Williams ended his career by playing the 2011 season with the Ravens. Although he never started a game, he appeared in all 16 and carried the ball 108 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

4 Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham went 2-0 in his two starts with Baltimore in the final year of his career

Jamie Squire/Allsport

Randall Cunningham's best days were easily with the Philadelphia Eagles. The fleet-footed QB with a strong arm played 11 seasons in Philly and earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 1988 to 1990. He also finished second in the MVP race in 1988 and 1990 and finished his Eagles career with 22,877 passing yards, which puts him third on the franchise's all-time list.

Cunningham retired from the NFL after the 1995 season and missed all of 1996 before returning to the Minnesota Vikings in 1997. There, he returned to Pro Bowl form in 1998, throwing for 3,704 yards and tossing 34 touchdown passes. He went 13-1 in his 14 starts and finished second in the NFL MVP vote for the third time.

After three seasons in Minnesota, he suited up for the Dallas Cowboys in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham was pressed into action after Aikman suffered a series of concussions, and he went 1-2 in his three starts. The Cowboys didn't re-sign him after the season.

Cunningham capped his illustrious career by playing the 2001 season with the Ravens. He made two starts, winning both, and threw for 573 yards and three touchdowns.

5 Kordell Stewart

Quarterback Kordell Stewart never threw a pass in two seasons with the Ravens

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Kordell Stewart was one of the more exciting NFL players in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It took him a couple of seasons to settle in as the starting quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when he got his chance, he thrived.

After making just four starts at quarterback in his first two NFL seasons, Stewart became Pittsburgh's guy in 1997, starting all 16 games and going 11-5. The versatile Stewart threw for 3,020 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 476 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Stewart went 48-29 during his eight seasons with the Steelers. He had his best statistical season in 2001 while guiding Pittsburgh to a 13-3 record, throwing for a career-high 3,109 yards and rushing for a career-best 537 yards.

After his time in Pittsburgh, Stewart played one season with the Chicago Bears before ending his career by playing two seasons with the Ravens. With Baltimore, Stewart never started a game. He appeared in three but never threw a pass.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.