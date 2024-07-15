Highlights Reggie White came out of retirement to spend the final year of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Keyshawn Johnson spent one solid season in Carolina to close his career.

Kevin Greene thrived with the Steelers and Rams, but also had a strong run with the Panthers.

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White made 13 straight Pro Bowls during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. An absolute menace on defense, White finished his NFL career with 198 sacks, the last of which came with the Carolina Panthers.

After playing eight years in Philly and six with the Packers, White retired. He sat out the entire 1999 season before returning to the NFL as a member of the Panthers for one season.

But the Hall of Famer is only one of a handful of stars who earned their stardom on another team before joining Carolina late in their careers. Here are five players you may have forgotten who suited up for the Panthers.

1 Reggie White

Reggie White capped his Hall of Fame career by playing one season with the Carolina Panthers

James V. Biever/Getty Images

Reggie White had one heck of a rookie season, but it was the only time he failed to make the Pro Bowl during his time with the Eagles and Packers.

As a rookie in the NFL with the Eagles in 1985, White finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after registering 13 sacks and 100 combined tackles. That was just the beginning of his lengthy Hall of Fame career.

In 1986, White began a string of 13 straight Pro Bowl seasons as a menacing defensive end, finishing the season with 18 sacks and 98 combined tackles. He led the NFL in sacks the next two seasons, finishing with 21 in 1987 and 18 in 1988.

White was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1987 and finished second in '88. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro each season between 1987 and 1991 with the Eagles and earned the same honor with the Packers in 1995 and 1998.

In his lone championship game appearance, White recorded three sacks in Super Bowl 31 as the Packers defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 35-21. He retired after the 1998 season, a year in which he was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

After sitting out the 1999 season, White returned to the NFL as a member of the Panthers. He played one year with the team, starting all 16 games and recording 5.5 sacks. He was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

2 Jared Allen

Jared Allen reached a Super Bowl during his one year in Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Allen was a fourth-round steal. The Kansas City Chiefs selected the Idaho State product with the 126th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and he rewarded them with four years of stellar play.

As a rookie, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end wasted no time making an impact in the NFL. He harassed quarterbacks to the tune of nine sacks in his first season, despite starting just 10 games. He also finished with 10 tackles for loss.

In his final year with the team in 2007, Allen led the NFL in sacks with 15.5 and also was tops in tackles for loss with 19. He made the first of his five Pro Bowls and was also named a First-Team All-Pro for the first of three straight seasons.

In April 2008, the Chiefs traded Allen to the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he collected 14.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons with the team. In 2011, he led the league with 22 sacks and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. In six seasons with the Vikings, Allen racked up 85.5 sacks.

In March 2014, Allen signed a four-year deal to play for the Chicago Bears. In the second year of his deal, Allen was traded to the Panthers and was part of the team that lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. During his one season with the Panthers, Allen played 12 games and recorded two sacks.

3 Keyshawn Johnson

Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson had one solid season with the Panthers before heading into retirement

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, Keyshawn Johnson wasn't the dominant wide receiver the New York Jets expected, but he did generate a nice little NFL resume with four solid seasons with the Jets, followed by four more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In those eight seasons, Johnson hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark four times. He had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 1998 and 1999 after registering 1,130 and 1,170 yards, respectively.

Johnson's best season came in 2001, his second season with the Bucs. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound receiver reached the 100-catch mark for the lone time in his career, catching a career-high 106 passes for a career-best 1,266 yards, earning his third and final Pro Bowl selection.

After four seasons with the Bucs, Tampa Bay traded him to the Dallas Cowboys in March 2004. He played two solid seasons in Dallas, recording 981 yards in 2004 and 839 in 2005, and had six touchdown receptions in each of his two seasons with America's Team.

In March 2006, the Cowboys released Johnson, who then signed a four-year deal with the Panthers. Although he had 70 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns, the Panthers released him after the season, and he retired in 2007.

4 Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene made his name with the Steelers and Rams, but he was pretty good with the Panthers, too

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Kevin Greene may have been the biggest steal in the 1985 NFL Draft. Selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams, the Auburn alum went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a linebacker, making most of his noise with the Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. He wasn't too shabby with the Panthers, either.

Greene spent the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Rams and had back-to-back seasons with 16.5 sacks, the second of those years in 1989, when he made the first of his five career Pro Bowls.

After eight years with the Rams, Greene signed with the Steelers as a free agent and played three seasons with the team. In 1994, he was named a First-Team All-Pro after leading the NFL in sacks with 14. A salary-cap casualty, Green signed with the Panthers in 1996 and played a key role in getting Carolina to the NFC Championship Game in just its second year of existence.

Greene was named a First-Team All-Pro again after leading the league with 14.5 sacks and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. After one year with the Panthers, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but he returned to Carolina in 1998 and closed out his career with two more years with the Panthers, adding another 27 sacks to his resume.

5 Sam Mills

Sam Mills finished his stellar career by playing three seasons with the Panthers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mills made a name for himself with nine stellar seasons as a linebacker with the New Orleans Saints. His success didn't stop during his short time with the Panthers.

Mills played his college ball at Montclair State University and went undrafted in 1981. He was signed and released by the Cleveland Browns before joining the short-lived USFL. After achieving success in the league, he hooked on with the Saints and started 13 games for them in 1986.

Mills went to four Pro Bowls as a member of the Saints. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro in 1992 after finishing with 130 combined tackles while recovering three fumbles and forcing four.

After his nine years with the Saints, he became a free agent and signed with the expansion Panthers for the 1995 season. He collected 110 combined tackles and recorded 4.5 sacks in his first year with the team and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In 1996, he had a career-best 5.5 sacks and added 122 combined tackles, earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the first and only time in his career. Mills played one final year with the Panthers in 1997 before calling it a career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.