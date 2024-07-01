Highlights Jared Allen was a standout with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, but only had an average run with the Chicago Bears.

After 12 successful seasons with the St. Louis Rams, offensive lineman Orlando Pace ended his Hall of Fame career with one season in Chicago.

Kordell Stewart struggled with the Bears in 2003 after a successful stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chicago Bears boasted one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history — even if it was for only one year.

In 2009, future Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Orlando Pace ended his illustrious career with the Bears after 12 dominant seasons with the St. Louis Rams. While Pace's career isn't forgotten, his brief time with the Bears tends to get lost.

But Pace certainly isn't the only NFL star who briefly called the Windy City home after starring elsewhere. Here are five players, including Pace, you may have forgotten who suited up with the Bears.

1 Jared Allen

Jared Allen dominated with the Chiefs and Vikings but was average in his one year with the Bears

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Allen first made a name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs and then became a dominant force with the Minnesota Vikings. Allen, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, played 18 games with the Bears at the tail end of his career.

A 6-foot-6, 270-pound menace at defensive end, Allen opened his NFL career by playing four seasons with the Chiefs. He progressively got better each year and was named a First-Team All-Pro in his final season in Kansas City after leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 14 games in 2007. He also finished with an NFL-high 19 tackles for loss.

In April 2008, the Chiefs traded Allen to the Vikings, with whom he had four Pro Bowl seasons and was named a First-Team All-Pro four times. He finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2011 after leading the NFL in sacks with a career-best 22. During his six seasons with the Vikings, the Idaho State alum registered 85.5 sacks and 329 combined tackles.

In March 2014, Allen signed with the Bears. He played one full season with the Bears, collecting 5.5 sacks, but was then traded in September 2015 to the Carolina Panthers, with whom he finished out the year before retiring in early 2016. In total, Allen recorded 136 sacks throughout his career.

2 Orlando Pace

Orlando Pace ended his Hall of Fame career by playing one year in Chicago

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best offensive linemen the NFL has ever seen, Orlando Pace more than lived up to expectations after the St. Louis Rams made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product played 13 seasons in the NFL, the first 12 with the Rams.

At 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, Pace was a force and anchored an offensive line that protected quarterback Kurt Warner and running back Marshall Faulk, who combined for three straight NFL MVPs from 1999 to 2001. Warner won it in '99 and '01, while Faulk captured it in '00.

Pace had seven straight Pro Bowl seasons from 1999 to 2005 and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times during that stretch and a Second-Team All-Pro twice. He also helped the Rams to a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34.

After 12 seasons with the Rams, Pace signed with the Bears in April 2009. He started the first 11 games before suffering a groin injury that kept him out the rest of the season. He was released after the season and never played again.

Pace was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

3 Kordell Stewart

Kordell Stewart's one year with the Bears in 2003 was one to forget

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kordell Stewart in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. A quarterback by trade, the Steelers experimented with him at various positions, earning him the nickname "Slash" (quarterback/receiver/running back).

The Steelers eventually named Stewart the starting quarterback in 1997. He started all 16 games that season and led the team to an 11-5 record. Blessed with a strong arm and great foot speed, he threw for 3,020 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 476 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year as the starter.

Stewart made the Pro Bowl in 2001 after going 13-3 and throwing for a career-high 3,109 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-best 537 yards and added five more scores on the ground. As the starter with the Steelers, Stewart compiled a regular-season record of 48-29 in eight seasons.

He signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2003 but struggled in his seven starts, going 2-5. In his one year with the Bears, Stewart threw for 1,418 yards and seven touchdowns. He was intercepted 12 times.

Stewart finished his career by playing two uneventful seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

4 Doug Flutie

Doug Flutie began his NFL career by appearing in five games with the Bears

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Flutie did most of his damage as a professional quarterback in the Canadian Football League, although he did play 13 seasons in the NFL.

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, the Boston College legend was undersized for an NFL quarterback and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Flutie began his pro career with the short-lived USFL, and the Rams later traded Flutie to the Bears when Jim McMahon went down with an injury in 1986.

Flutie appeared in just five games with the Bears before being traded to the New England Patriots in September 1987. Overall, Flutie completed 23 of 46 passes with Chicago and tossed three touchdown strikes.

Flutie remained with the Patriots through 1989 and then headed to the CFL, where he became a superstar, winning three Grey Cup titles and earning Grey Cup MVP three times. He was also the league's Most Outstanding Player six times.

Flutie returned to the NFL in 1998. He played three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, four with the San Diego Chargers, and finished his career back in New England for one final season in 2005.

5 Muhsin Muhammad

Muhsin Muhammad played three years in Chicago after having two Pro Bowl seasons in Carolina

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Muhsin Muhammad spent the first nine years and the final two years of his 14-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Between those two stints, he played three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver earned his first selection in 1999 after catching 96 passes for 1,253 yards and eight touchdowns. The following season, his 102 catches led the NFL, and he finished with 1,183 receiving yards.

Muhammad had his best season in 2004, catching a league-high 16 touchdown passes and finishing with a league-best 1,404 receiving yards. After that season, he signed with the Bears. While he didn't have nearly the success he did with the Panthers, Muhammad did catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl 41 in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In his three seasons with the Bears, he recorded 164 catches for 2,183 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

In 2008, he returned to the Panthers and played two seasons to close out his career.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.