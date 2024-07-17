Highlights Terrell Owens played one solid season for the Cincinnati Bengals to close out his Hall of Fame career.

Running back Larry Johnson played seven games for Cincinnati following his run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

James Harrison squeezed in a season with the Bengals in between his multiple stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hall of Fame wide receiver put up some big numbers with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys during the first 13 years of his NFL career, notching nine 1,000-yard seasons during that stretch.

But some may not remember that Owens took the final snaps of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Although many might not recall his time with the Bengals, he put up some decent numbers in that lone year in Cincy.

But Owens isn't the only star who played elsewhere and suited up for a year or two in Cincinnati. Here are five players you may have forgotten who played in a Bengals uniform.

1 Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens capped his Hall of Fame career by playing one season with the Bengals

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Owens earned his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement mainly because of his eight seasons with the 49ers to begin his professional career. He also had outstanding short stints with the Eagles and Cowboys, but does anyone really remember him playing for the Bengals?

Owens, who earned five First-Team All-Pro selections during his 15-year career, made the Pro Bowl in his last four seasons with San Francisco and also made Pro Bowl appearances with Philly and Dallas.

A 6-foot-3, 224-pound wide receiver blessed with speed and size, Owens led the league in touchdown receptions three times, including in 2001 when he recorded a career-high 16.

Following his three-year run with the Cowboys, Owens suited up for one season with the Buffalo Bills and then played the final year of his pro career in 2010 with the Bengals, appearing in 14 games and starting 11 of them.

Despite being in his late 30s, Owens led the team with 72 catches for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. In a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he caught 10 passes for 222 yards.

Owens tore his ACL in the offseason and never played in the NFL again, although not for a lack of trying. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

2 Garrison Hearst

Garrison Hearst played one season with the Bengals before making a name for himself with the 49ers

Otto Greule/ALLSPORT

The Phoenix Cardinals selected Georgia running back Garrison Hearst with the third overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. Knee injuries plagued the first two years of his NFL career, limiting him to five starts before he had his breakout season in 1995.

In the '95 season, Hearst started 15 games and rushed 284 times for 1,070 yards. But he had a problem holding onto the football, finishing with 12 fumbles that season. The Cardinals released him after that year, and he was picked up by the Bengals.

Hearst played one season in Cincinnati, starting 12 games and rushing 225 times for 847 yards. He did not have a rushing touchdown. After the season, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers and played the bulk of his career there.

In his first year in San Francisco, Hearst started all 13 games he played, rushed for 1,019 yards, and added four touchdown runs. In 1998, he exploded for a career-high 1,570 yards and rushed for seven touchdowns. His rushing total was a franchise best until it was broken by Frank Gore in 2006. But during the playoffs that year, Hearst suffered a brutal ankle injury that eventually kept him out of both the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

He returned in 2001 and was named Comeback Player of the Year after rushing for 1,206 yards and earning Pro Bowl honors for the second time. Hearst ultimately spent seven years with the 49ers, playing in five of them, before ending his career with one season with the Denver Broncos in 2004.

3 A.J. Hawk

A.J. Hawk started 11 games for Cincinnati after playing nine years with the Green Bay Packers

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

A.J. Hawk made an instant impact in the NFL after the Green Bay Packers made him the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The linebacker out of Ohio State, who played 11 years in the NFL, had one of his best seasons as a rookie. He started all 16 games and racked up a career-high 121 combined tackles (84 solo), a pair of fumble recoveries, and 3.5 sacks, leading to a third-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Hawk spent the first nine years of his career with the Packers, a run highlighted by a 2010 season that saw him make the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career and win a Super Bowl. During the regular season, Hawk had a career-best three interceptions and 111 combined tackles.

In March 2011, the Packers released Hawk but then re-signed him to a new deal. He stayed with Green Bay through the 2014 season. In 2015, he signed with the Bengals and started 11 games, making 24 combined tackles. Cincy released him after the season.

Hawk finished his career by playing one game with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

4 Larry Johnson

Running back Larry Johnson played in just seven games for the Bengals during the 2009 season

Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

For two seasons, one could argue that Larry Johnson was the best running back in the NFL. Although the Penn State product was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2003 NFL Draft, his career didn't take off until the 2005 season.

Johnson rushed for more than 1,700 yards in each of the 2005 and 2006 seasons. In 2005, he started just nine games and rushed for 1,750 yards and added 20 touchdowns on the ground.

He followed that by leading the NFL in carries (416) in 2006 and collected a career-high 1,789 rushing yards and had 17 touchdowns. Johnson made the Pro Bowl both seasons and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2006.

Johnson played six-plus seasons with the Chiefs, who suspended him in October 2009 for conduct detrimental to the team. They eventually waived him during the season, and he was signed by the Bengals in November as a backup to Cedric Benson.

With the Bengals, Johnson appeared in seven games and carried the ball 46 times for 204 yards. At the end of the '09 season, he was waived.

Johnson ended his career by playing short stints in Washington and Miami.

5 James Harrison

James Harrison had an uneventful season with the Bengals in the middle of three stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Sandwiched between three stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison played one season with the rival Bengals.

The linebacker from Kent State went undrafted in 2002, and the Steelers signed him to a free-agent deal. He appeared in one game in 2002 and then was signed and released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003. In 2004, he returned to the Steelers, with whom he played the next nine seasons.

Harrison made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2007 after recording 8.5 sacks and making 98 combined tackles, earning the first of five straight Pro Bowl selections. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro during the 2008 and 2010 seasons.

In 2008, he registered a career-high 16 sacks and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. He also finished fourth in the MVP voting. In March 2013, the Steelers cut Harrison for salary cap reasons, and the Bengals signed him.

He started 10 games for Cincinnati in 2013 and had a pair of sacks. After the season, the Bengals released him, and he returned to the Steelers to play the next four years.

In December 2017, Harrison was cut by the Steelers and signed with the New England Patriots. He played one regular-season game and was part of the team that lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.